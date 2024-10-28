Glory Pro Nightmare On Broadway Results 10.27.24: Laynie Luck vs. Shazza McKenzie

Glory Pro Wrestling held its Glory Pro Nightmare On Broadway event on October 27th from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Sean Logan def. Cordell Cain

* Ethan Price def. Cole Radrick and Myung-Jae Lee and Shain Boucher

* The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley) def. Jay Marston & Solomon Tupu

* Tootie Lynn def. Heather Monroe

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Kody Lane (c) def. Stallion Rogers

* Ricky Starks came out and speared Sean Logan. He set up a match against Kody in November.

* Rahim De La Suede def. The Deliverer Moses

* United Glory Tag Team Championships: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) (c) def. The Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Crown Of Glory Championship – Street Fight: Jake Parnell (c) def. Dan The Dad

* Glory Pro Women’s World Crown Championship Tournament Final – Submission Match: Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie to win the vacant title.