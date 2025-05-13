Good Brothers Say Talk N’ ShopaMania 3 Is In The Works

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, are officially planning a third installment of their uniquely comedic wrestling event, Talk ‘N ShopAMania. The duo confirmed the news in a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, following their WWE release earlier this year.

Doc Gallows: “I’ll tell you this, there is a white hearse sitting on my property and I feel like it needs to explode at some point. I don’t know if that’s now, but it needs to happen.”

Karl Anderson: “Talk N’ ShopaMania 3 is obviously is in the works. We’re writing it. We’ve been writing it for three or four years now.”

Doc Gallows: “We started writing it at the end of 2022 because there is so much to play with.”

Karl Anderson: “It’s more than taking shots here or there. We truly love the creative process of what this is. He’s a friend of ours now, he has a million followers on TikTok, Shane Hartline. I have a horrible fake laugh. There are two or three people in the world that I think are funny, and two are sitting here, but my fake laugh is really bad and you can tell when I’m fake laughing. I was watching the Shane Hartline video and as I watched it, I got a real pop. I was like, ‘I gotta talk to this guy.’ We love the creative stuff. We have a million things coming up. We’re in the process and having a lot of fun. It’s such a moment right now and it’s a fun moment to be in wrestling because everybody is so focused…I talked to a couple of kids that are focused on going to WWE. They want to go to WWE. I go, ‘That’s a great dream to have, but don’t forget there is all this other shit out there.’ I did it for 16-17 years before I went to WWE. Don’t forget what all is out there.”

Doc Gallows: “Don’t let the corporate vaccum suck away your soul. That’s the most important part about all of this. Talking about Talk N’ ShopaMania 3, we’re in a different time and world than we were in 2020. The media and everybody is so focused on the corporate side of what wrestling is, I think it’s a great time to showcase everything else all over the world. That’s why we wanted to sign with New Japan and have it open to go aywhere we want to be. We can show up anywhere; any state, town, country, continent, and go fucking nuts. That’s what we love.”

Karl Anderson: “You talk about (me being) 500 days sober and sometimes that gets a weird…I never wanted to say it out loud because I’m not huge into it. But anybody that knows Karl Anderson knows that I used to love smashing beers. At some point, you either have to reel it in or it’s all going to go haywire. Reeling it in was something that wasn’t easy to do, but I did it and moved on from it. I’m glad it’s out there so that if people would ever see me stumbling out of a bar at WrestleCon, they know that I’m fucked. It ain’t happening now. It’s nice to have that accountability now because you won’t see it happen. If you do, shit, we’ll start over and it’ll be day one, but you won’t see it because I’ve moved on from that part of my life.”