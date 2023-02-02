Grayson Waller Wants to Fight Cody Rhodes, Rhodes Responds

Grayson Waller was a guest on The Bump along with Cody Rhodes, and Waller says he’s looking for a fight with the Raw star. The two appeared on this week’s show ahead of Waller’s NXT Championship match with Bron Breakker at NXT Vengance Day, and Waller expressed his desire to “fight” the Royal Rumble winner, which got a response from Rhodes. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Waller on Rhodes: “I’m not a fan. When I saw the graphic of us on The Bump today, Cody, I felt like Apollo Crews because I had a vision, and that vision is the next time there is a graphic of me and you, it’s not going to be a graphic of us getting interviewed, it’s going to be us fighting. Because, with all due respect, you are the man right now. You are the man and I don’t want to interview you. I want to fight you.”

Rhodes on a possible match with Waller: “I wish you the best of luck in the title match [at Vengance Day]. If the title match goes well for you, perhaps we’re one step closer. By no means, if next time we’re on a graphic and it’s yourself versus myself, I’ll give you all that I have.”