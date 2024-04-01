Guerrero Maya Jr Announced For MLW AZTECA LUCHA

Guerrero Maya Jr will compete at MLW AZTECA LUCHA. MLW issued the following:

Guerrero Maya Jr fights for honor at AZTECA LUCHA, May 11

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Guerrero Maya Jr will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Prepare to witness the embodiment of honor and prestige as Guerrero Maya Jr. steps into the ring at MLW AZTECA LUCHA, airing live on Triller TV+ on Saturday, May 11, from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Guerrero Maya Jr. epitomizes the classic style of lucha libre, carrying with him the traditions and techniques of the purest form of lucha. As a tecnico, he fights with the utmost integrity, with an unwavering commitment to upholding the honor of his craft.

Draped in a sparkling emerald cape and adorned with a lucha mask reflecting ancient Aztec symbols, Guerrero Maya Jr. brings a piece of his homeland to every match, paying homage to the vibrant culture that defines him.

His signature moves, including the awe-inspiring Tope Reversa and the devastating Sacrificio Maya (Air Raid Crash), leave spectators on the edge of their seats, mesmerized by his unparalleled skill and agility.

With over two decades of experience in the ring, Guerrero Maya Jr. has honed his craft under the guidance of esteemed maestros such as El Reo, El Satánico, and Black Terry, earning the respect and admiration of his peers along the way. As a 20-year veteran, he continues to evolve and innovate, showcasing his mastery of the lucha libre fighting style with each battle.

Known affectionately as the “Pride of Atlixco,” Guerrero Maya Jr. carries the spirit of his hometown in central Mexico wherever he goes, representing the resilience and passion of its people. Known for his impressive size, he commands attention in the ring, captivating audiences and overwhelming adversaries with his commanding presence and unmatched skill.

Guerrero Maya Jr.’s accolades speak volumes about his prowess in the ring, having captured gold in CMLL, where he held prestigious titles including the Mexican National Middleweight Championship and the Mexican National Trios Championship alongside legends like Atlantis and Delta.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Guerrero Maya Jr. in action as he brings the essence of Aztec honor and tradition to MLW AZTECA LUCHA, live on Triller TV+ on Saturday, May 11.

Join us as we celebrate the legacy of one of lucha libre’s most revered warriors, and prepare to be captivated by the artistry and spectacle that only Guerrero Maya Jr. can deliver.

Get your tickets now at http://www.luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Azteca TrillerTV+ card

beIN SPORTS card

Featuring:

•MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico

•El Felino

•Bárbaro Cavernario

•Atlantis Jr.

•Magnus

•Star Jr.

•Guerrero Maya Jr.

•Okumura

More matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.