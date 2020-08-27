Guerrillas of Destiny Reveal They Didn’t Know About the Real Fights for Haku Growing Up

– Fightful recently interviewed the Guerrillas of Destiny. During the interview, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa discussed not knowing about their dad, former WWE Superstar Haku, getting into real fights offscreen until they grew up and started their own careers. Below are some highlights.

Tanga Loa on growing up with Haku as their father: “There were just be times he would show up and then be like, ‘Oh, I got these(title belts).’ ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ Yeah, for the longest time we were shut out from it. I think it was one of the times I had seen a match and our dad lost and I was practically in tears. My mom turned off the TV and she said, ‘Alright, that’s it.’ From then on our focus was education. Then sports and pro wrestling not until we were in middle school.”

Tama Tonga on not knowing about any stories about fights their father Haku had growing up: “Alright, be honest with you, I’ve said this to a lot of people—my pop, he kayfabed us. I didn’t know s*** until I started wrestling at 27. Then, that’s when I filled in with everything. Then once I started traveling the world, everybody had stories and that’s how I got to know my pop beside the family man that I knew at home as a father. I got to know him as a wrestler and I was like, “Holy shit.” So, those are a lot of new things that were brought to my attention once I started wrestling.

Tanga Loa on how they didn’t know what was going on due to a lack of social media growing up: “When we were kids, back then we didn’t have social media. So anything that ever happened, only the wrestlers knew. The company knew. Nothing ever got outside of that unless you were there in that city or that particular [hotel] and the cops that showed up. They knew the story. If anyone had a [phone] back, yeah, maybe kids would have found out and then they would have asked about that. But, we’re all good about hush-hush about the business and thought for a long time our dad was a truck driver. To everybody else that’s how we explained his job. ‘Cause our parents were real keen about making sure we had friends because they wanted to be our friends. They didn’t want have our dad’s job play an influence on whether or not we would be liked.”

Tanga Loa on working with their father: “Oh, it was awesome. The first time we worked together was in New Zealand, I think it was. Man, time flies. That was like four years ago. It was amazing. What was so special about that too, and I think we said it before, we were in New Zealand and a lot of our dad’s siblings live in New Zealand. They had never seen our dad wrestle live. So, for them to actually see him wrestle live and then us with him, it was a very special moment. It was awesome. Just remembering it now I’m getting chills about it, processing the memories about that. That was awesome just to come out. There’s a photo of us when we come out someone took from that event and it’s still engraved in my mind ‘cause it’s awesome. Dad up front, if you’re looking at it, Tama’s to the left and I’m just coming out on the right. It was pretty cool.