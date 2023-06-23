Gunther Prefers His Current Belt But Acknowledges “Things Have To Move Forward”

Speaking recently with WrestlingNewsCo, WWE’s Gunther responded to a question posed in the wake of a number of leading talent receiving updated versions of their title belts in the past weeks (per Fightful). Gunther expressed his preference for the current version of his WWE Intercontinental Championship but admitted that progress is something you can’t push off forever. You can find a highlight from Gunther and watch the complete interview below.

On the idea of changing the Intercontinental Title belt: “I’m fine with the one I got. I personally always liked the old design, with the white strap. Things have to develop, and things have to move forward. I think it’s just personal taste. I’m very pleased with how it looks right now.”