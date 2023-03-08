Gunther on Being Realistic About His Name Change, His Leaner Physique

– During a recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed his name change in WWE and shedding weight for his leaner physique. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gunther on his name change in WWE: “If you look at a wrestler’s career, a name change is nothing uncommon. That happens, so I was realistic about it. And for me, it was also clear it’s my real name, and WWE has, obviously, an interest to whoever they put on their television to put their original stamp on it.”

On his leaner physique: “I don’t even know how much weight I lost. Maybe like 35 pounds or something, 40 pounds. … Okay, now you make that next big step, and you’re going to be in front of a live television audience and stuff like that. I got to bring a new version of myself.”