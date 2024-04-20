Gunther Set to Return to WWE Raw on April 22

– WWE.com announced that former Intercontinental Champion Gunther will be returning to Raw on Monday, April 22. The Ring General has been away since losing the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn earlier this month at WrestleMania 40: Night 1. Here’s the full announcement:

This Monday’s Raw is being held at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* New Women’s World Champion to be crowned

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth vs. DIY

* Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* Gunther returns to Raw