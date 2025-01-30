– During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, winning the first Royal Rumble, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hacksaw Jim Duggan on winning the first Royal Rumble: “I have no idea Tommy, as you know I was never an office guy. That’s why I was never a producer, I never schmoozed back then in the Gorilla Position … I wish I was looking back at it, more into the business. So we get to the building, and I’m looking down at the sheet and I’m like, I’m winning this thing!”

On being surprised that he won: “Nobody was more surprised than me to win that sucker that’s for sure man. Obviously it’s the biggest feather in my cap. You know I was never world champion, I was never tag team champion, I was never Intercontinental Champion, I was lucky to win a match brother.”

Jim Duggan on Vince McMahon: “As everybody obviously knows, Vince McMahon was not a good person. He did not treat us well. But I tell you what; at 71 years old, I’ve traveled the world, signing autographs and pictures with people. And that wouldn’t have happened without Vince McMahon. Nobody talks about Mid-South, nobody talks about WCW, nobody talks about WWE. It’s the WWF; [Hulk] Hogan, Macho [Man Randy Savage], [Ric] Flair…Jake the Snake [Roberts]. The golden age of wrestling, and I was just lucky to be part of it.”