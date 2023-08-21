Hall’s AEW Collision Review 8.19.23  

Collision

Date: August 19, 2023

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

We have less than two weeks to go before All In and that means it is time to boost up what we already have set for the show. That could make for some good television here as what has been (or practically has been) announced is looking rather good. Now just get it home before heading off to London. Let’s get to it.

I was in the arena for this show, sitting with the big screen on my right about ten rows back in the first section off the floor.

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, Darby Allin, Bullet Club Gold, Dalton Castle and the Boys and Samoa Joe are ready to go.

Opening sequence.

Samoa Joe vs. Golden Vampire

Non-title and the Vampire jumps him before the bell. Joe gets posted and hit with the running knee in the corner as fans seem to think something is up. The Vampire hits a GTS and yes it is CM Punk. He asks for a mic and says “I accept b****.” So there’s your next All In match.

Video on All In.

Jay White vs. Dalton Castle

The Bullet Club and the Boys are here too. Castle takes him down by the leg without much trouble but White powers Castle into the corner. That means some fanning from the Boys but White sends him outside anyway. The Boys toss Castle right back inside but a missed charge sends Castle crashing to the floor. The Club chases the Boys around and then into the ring, leaving White to drop Castle onto the apron.

We take a break and come back with Castle slugging away and throwing the German suplexes for two. They head outside with White chopping away but the Boys have to dive on the rest of the Club. Back in and both finishers are broken up, allowing White to hit the swinging Rock Bottom for two. The sleeper suplex sets up the Bladerunner for the pin at 12:12.

Rating: B-. For a White Castle match, there was very list Of Fear involved and that made it a little disappointing. Other than that, it was a bit too big/long and nowhere near greasy enough to make it a true White Castle showdown, but it left things feeling good enough that I’d like to see it again in a few years.

Post break White grabs the mic and says if Kenny Omega is paying attention in his hospital bed, he might want to think twice about All In. They’ve known the Elite for a long time now and they’ll prove their dominance again. Juice Robinson said they put Omega in the hospital in two minutes so imagine what they’ll do at All In. The Gunns are the best brother tag team ever and they’ll prove it again against the Bucks in a six man tag on Wednesday. For now though, they want a six man tag tonight, so get someone out here!

Jacked Jameson/Iron Savages vs. Bullet Club Gold

Bronson drives Austin into the corner to start and hammers away as well. Austin slips out of a slam though and Bronson is taken into the corner for the stomping from Robinson. Colten comes in for a knee lift into a heck of a lariat before handing it back to Robinson. Bronson is sent outside as White joins commentary and we take a break. Back with Boulder coming in to clean house, including pulling Robinson out of the air. Robinson is slammed onto the Gunns but Jameson comes in and gets sent outside. The left hand into the 3:10 To Yuma hits Boulder though and the layout forward DDT finishes for Robinson at 9:35.

Rating: C+. The Savages and Jameson are good enough for a fun act but having them come out here and lose again isn’t the best way to present them. The Club winning gives them some more momentum towards All In though and they seem to really be clicking as of late. Even the Gunns weren’t bad here and that’s a good sign for their futures.

We recap Billy Gunn retiring and the House Of Black stealing his boots.

The House Of Black have said boots and talk about Billy living as a shadow of himself and throwing the boots away.

Rush calls Jose The Assistant and isn’t happy with what he is seeing from La Faccion Ingobernable. He wants them in Mexico, so we see Dralistico in Mexico and picking up Preston Vance to go to a bar. Then they’re kidnapped, put in a van and taken away as Jose watches.

Ricky Starks is annoyed at being suspended but he’ll use the rest of his suspension to sow chaos, starting tonight. And here’s Big Bill, apparently Starks’ protege.

Big Bill vs. Derek Neal

Ricky Starks, with belt, is in Bill’s corner. Choking, big boot and chokeslam finish Neal at 1:09.

Video on Sting and Darby Allin invading AR Fox’s indy show and laying him out.

Nick Wayne wants revenge on the Mogul Embassy.

Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

Diamante starts with the choking on the ropes but Nightingale fights up and hits a spinning faceplant. Nightingale knocks her off the apron but here is Mercedes Martinez to watch at ringside. Diamante’s shots to the face don’t do much so she kicks the knee out instead. Some forearms to the head have Nightingale in trouble and we take a break.

Back with Nightingale making a comeback and hitting a splash in the corner. There’s a big boot to put Diamante down again but she sends Nightingale into the corner for the running knees. An Asai DDT gets two on Nightingale but she pounds away in the corner. A middle rope dropkick hits Diamante so Martinez pulls her outside. Cue Kris Statlander to go after Martinez so Nightingale hits the Pounce. Back in and the Babe With The Powerbomb finishes for Nightingale at 11:06.

Rating: C. It’s always nice to see Nightingale win but at the same time, there wasn’t much to see here, with Diamante and Martinez being a rather new evil unit. Nightingale vs. Statlander down the line could go well but for now, it’s just Nightingale getting a win. That’s good to see, though eleven minutes to beat Diamante is a good bit too long.

Video on FTR vs. the Young Bucks. I guess this counts as FTR speaking after Cash Wheeler’s arrest?

Toni Storm is asked about an upcoming tag match on Rampage and complains about the interviewer being VERY rude. The Outcasts are a sisterhood so don’t worry about what they’re doing. A shoe is thrown.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Kevin Ku

Hobbs knocks a crossbody attempt out of the air and hammers away in the corner. A belly to back superplex and a standing clothesline set up the spinebuster to finish for Hobbs at 1:56.

Post match Hobbs puts Ku in Miro’s Game Over. Miro pops up on screen to say he and Hobbs have a lot in common, but now he walks alone. It’s time to destroy Hobbs at All Out. Pretty simple point there.

All In rundown.

Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus is here with Cage. They fight over a lockup to start with neither being able to get very far early on. Christian chops away but gets sent outside, where he has to hide from the threat of an Allin dive. Back in and Christian whips him hard into the corner and we take a break.

We come back with Cage working on the arm but Allin pulls him into some rollups for two each. They head back to the floor with Cage staying on the arm and taunting him with Luchasaurus’ TNT Title. Back in and a hammerlock slam sets up a reverse layout DDT but Allin blocks the spear. A Code Red lets Allin pull Christian’s turtleneck onto his head but they ram heads for a double knockdown.

We take another break and come back with Allin hitting a springboard Coffin Drop to a standing Cage. The shotgun dropkick sends Cage into the corner and they go outside again. This time Allin tries a standing Coffin Drop to Luchasaurus but can’t even knock him down. Instead Cage is knocked down again and sat in a chair, where a missile dropkick to the floor leaves them both laying (that could have been worse).

Back in and the Coffin Drop is loaded up but Cage rolls to the apron. That’s fine with Allin, who tries the Coffin Drop but only hits apron for the scary crash. Now the referee ejects Luchasaurus (weird timing), allowing Cage to get in a belt shot for two. Cage takes him up top for a sunset bomb into a spear for two and Cage is livid. A clothesline cuts off Allin’s comeback attempt but he flips over into a rollup for the pin at 20:28.

Rating: B. The match was a good bit longer than it needed to be, but what mattered here was Allin’s charisma. There is something about him that makes you want to watch him overcome the odds and win, which is exactly what he did here. It’s something that not a lot of wrestlers have and he knows how to make more out of his smaller stature than almost anyone else. Heck of a match here, but it could have been trimmed down considerably.

Post match Tony Schiavone gets in the ring to talk to Allin but Luchasaurus comes back for a distraction, allowing Cage to get in another belt shot. The beatdown is on, with Cage forcing Tony to count a three. Tony has to declare Cage STILL the TNT Champion so posing can ensue to end the show (with Swerve Strickland and AR Fox approving in the back).

Results

Jay White b. Dalton Castle – Blade Runner

Bullet Club Gold b. Jacked Jameson/Iron Savages – Layout forward DDT to James

Big Bill b. Derek Neal – Chokeslam

Willow Nightingale b. Diamante – Babe With The Powerbomb

Powerhouse Hobbs bl Kevin Ku – Spinebuster

Darby Allin b. Christian Cage – Rollup

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.