Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.30.23  

Dynamite

Date: August 30, 2023

Location: Now Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re done with All In and tonight is going to be at least half about the fallout. I say only half as it is also the last Dynamite before we head to All Out on Sunday. That means we are in for one heck of a rapid fire build to the show, which does at least have a few matches already set. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of All In.

Jon Moxley vs. Komander

Moxley wastes no time in kicking him down and the swagger is on early. Komander has to knock him off the top but misses a corkscrew moonsault. Moxley grabs Jason Jett’s Crash Landing (there’s an obscure one for you) and we take a break. Back with Komander fighting out of a front facelock and grabbing a fireman’s carry flipped into a gutbuster. The rope walk shooting star only hits knees though and Moxley hits a piledriver for two. The cross armbreaker makes Komander tap at 8:49.

Rating: C. Komander has his moments but there are times where he is almost hard to watch. This was one of his matches where it felt like the rope walk was the only thing he had and that isn’t great to see. Moxley gets a win to boost himself up for the International Title match, but there wasn’t a better opponent for him? Oh and again: stop burying moves like the piledriver by having someone kick out when you’re going to beat them ten seconds later. Hit the piledriver and go to the armbreaker with no cover in the middle. The lack of a cover changes nothing and makes the piledriver look stronger.

As Moxley leaves, he sees a kid holding up an “it’s my birthday” sign and rubs her head. That will never be anything less than awesome.

Orange Cassidy isn’t sure how many times he has defended his title and he doesn’t care because he’ll defend it again.

We look at the Young Bucks in their locker room after losing at All In. FTR came in to ask about them not shaking their hands after the match. The Bucks say they were in the heat of the moment but admit that FTR were better and look ready to shake. Bullet Club Gold interrupt and say the Elite isn’t doing much right now. FTR doesn’t like the interruption and we have an eight man tag at All Out.

We look at Saraya winning the Women’s Title at All In.

Toni Storm is even more distraught as Saraya didn’t follow the script. She throws shoes at Renee Young to blow off some steam.

Here is Chris Jericho to talk about All In. It was in front of 81,000 people (which he says was a shoot) but now wants to talk to Sammy Guevara. Jericho apologizes for shoving him after the match because he saw that Guevara tried to help him win. They shake hands and Jericho says maybe he should have pulled the tights. Or maybe Guevara should have hit him harder with the baseball bat. Guevara thinks maybe Jericho could have hit him harder with the Judas Effect and it would have worked.

Jericho says that sometimes Guevara’s actions don’t go as Jericho planned it, so Guevara points out that he left his pregnant wife to come to London to help him win. Jericho says Guevara was chosen to be on the show and maybe he can wrestle on it next year. Guevara says maybe he can avoid doing what Jericho did and not lose. We hear about Jericho winning the title here and then losing the belt outside of a steakhouse. Jericho cools things down and suggests they reunite Le Sex Gods and go after the Tag Team Titles starting next week. Deal. Dig that Inner Circle vest from Guevara. So they’re Adam Cole and MJF?

Jon Moxley promises to win the International Title at All Out.

New Japan Strong Openweight Title: Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta

Kingston is defending and tries some choking to start. That’s broken up as Yuta cranks on the arm. A kneedrop to said arm keeps Kingston down and we take a break. Back with Kingston knocking him off the top, setting up the rapid fire chops in the corner. The Spinning Backfist To The Future is blocked though and Yuta grabs a bridging German suplex for two. Kingston’s Saito suplex gets the same but Yuta hooks something like an Angle Slam for two more. Yuta goes back to the arm but Kingston has had enough of this, meaning a pair of backfists finish Yuta at 8:42.

Rating: C+. See, this is where a title defense from another promotion makes good sense. Kingston facing Yuta is something that would happen with or without the title on the line, as Kingston hates Yuta’s friends. Throwing a title in the mix makes it a little more interesting and is a lot better than some ice cold title defense.

Post match Claudio Castagnoli comes out…..and picks Yuta up to carry him away.

We look at the All In main event with MJF retaining over Adam Cole.

MJF is in the locker room when Adam Cole comes in. MJF cuts him off and says that he’s busy enough with a battle royal to make new #1 contenders to their ROH Tag Team Titles, plus a tournament to crown a new #1 contender for his World Title at Grand Slam. He’ll see Cole in Chicago and they’ll have deep dish and hit a kangaroo kick.

Sammy Guevara is interested in bringing back Le Sex Gods but here is Don Callis to interrupt. Guevara isn’t going to hear it because he already has a family so get lost.

Here is Adam Cole for a chat. Cole talks about how special All In was but yeah, he lost in the main event. He’ll get another shot, but concerning MJF, he already has a bad neck. Worry not though, as they’ll be ready to go in Chicago at All Out. Cue Roderick Strong, with the Kingdom, to say that Cole cares about MJF’s bad neck but not Strong’s.

Mike Bennett talks about his history with Cole and how they helped carry each other for years. Now Cole has forgotten the people who helped get him here. Matt Taven talks about how this is who Cole is. He used the Kingdom to help him take over ROH, then he jumped to the Bullet Club for the merch money.

Then he went to Florida, where all of their friends helped keep the title on him for so long. Cole says MJF is his friend, but Strong says he’s entering the tournament to become the new World Champion, which Cole couldn’t do. Strong doesn’t care how hurt he is, because he’s a wrestling legend. So the Kingdom wins the battle royal right? Who else would make sense?

Penta El Zero Miedo is ready to beat Orange Cassidy tonight.

Kris Statlander/Hikaru Shida/Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir/Emi Sakura/Nyla Rose

Shida takes Sakura down to start and it’s off to baker for a Sling Blade. Baker gets taken into the wrong corner so Sakura can take over, including a lot of hair twisting. We take a break and come back with everything breaks down. Rose hits some chokeslams but gets sent outside, with Statlander hitting a bit dive. Wednesday Night Fever finishes Shafir at 7:08.

Rating: C. Just a quick match and again, I’m not sure what they’re supposed to do when the match has a break in the middle. You’re only going to get so much out of that and the talent involved isn’t enough to overcome that time limit. In other worse, it’s an AEW women’s match and they’re running with an anchor.

Post match, Ruby Soho runs in for the attack on Statlander.

Video on Shane Taylor, who I don’t think has ever wrestled on AEW TV but is getting his ROH TV Title shot at All Out.

Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita go over all of Kenny Omega’s injuries and plan how to hurt him the most.

Here are the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate their Trios Titles win. We’re in the House Of A** and now we have some new Trios Titles, complete with pink straps that SCISSOR! Billy: “So that means I get to scissor myself now.” They’re going to defend the titles on Collision and scissoring ensues. And that’s that.

Teams are ready for the Rampage tag team battle royal.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

International Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Cassidy is defending. They trade some takedowns to start ad flip/nip up to their feet for a staredown. Cassidy sends him outside, where Penta tosses him against the barricade and we take a break. Back with Penta dropping a leg for two but Cassidy grabs a tornado DDT for the same. The Backstabber out of the corner drops Cassidy and we take a break.

Back again with Cassidy fighting up before they trade Canadian Destroyers, with Cassidy hitting a second. Tony: “What the h*** are we watching?” The Orange Punch gives Cassidy two and the Beach Break gets the same. The Fear Factor on the apron plants Cassidy for two and it’s time to stomp on Cassidy’s arm. Another Fear Factor connects but Cassidy grabs a crucifix to retain at 16:20.

Rating: C+. And so we have another Orange Cassidy title defense where he gets beaten up, survives, and moves on to retain. There was almost no reason to believe that Cassidy was losing here and they did nothing to hide it. Cassidy vs. Moxley has already been built up and they probably should have skipped this match to cut out some of the not so strong drama.

Post match Cassidy gets a chair and talks about how he is so tired and every title defense makes the backpack feel heavier. But he’s ready to fight on Sunday because he is tired of being told he shouldn’t be champion. Cassidy: “I will always be the International Champion because I’m Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy and I do not have a catchphrase.” Cue Jon Moxley for the staredown to end the show. That is likely your main event and that catchphrase line was hilarious. Heck of a promo from Cassidy here as he showed some good fire.

