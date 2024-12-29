Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.27.24  

Rampage

Date: December 27, 2024

Location: Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City, New York

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

It seems to be the last episode of the show and that means…well pretty much nothing, as there is nothing out of the ordinary announced for the show. It’s also the last show before tomorrow’s Worlds End event and that means we should be getting one big final push towards the pay per view. Let’s get to it.

Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens

Non-title and Big Bill and Max Caster are here too. Jericho mocks the scissoring to start and Bowens elbows away but Caster gets on the apron to pose, with Bowens shoving him away. A belly to back suplex lets Jericho chop away in the corner but the bulldog is shoved off. Bowens wins a chop off and hits a spinning hanging DDT for two. A quick Liontamer has Bowens in trouble and we take a break.

Back with Bowens finally making the rope and hitting a Fameasser for two. Jericho gets thrown outside so Bowens can dive onto both villains at once. Cue Bryan Keith for a failed distraction, allowing Caster to come in for Scissor Me Timbers. A superkick gives Bowens two but Caster and Keith come in with the ROH title. That means a tug of war with Caster accidentally hitting Bowens in the face with the belt to give Jericho the pin at 10:10.

Rating: C+. This was Bowens’ first big singles match and while he held his own, it was also about the issue with Caster at the end rather than the match itself. The Acclaimed seems to be on the way to a split and that might be best for everyone involved. The team seems to be out of steam and Bowens has shown potential before. He did it again here as he was fine enough on his own, with the fans seemingly rather invested in him.

Video on Private Party going through the streets of New York on their way to the arena.

Private Party vs. Alec Price/Leo Sparrow

Non-title. Gin and Juice finishes Price at 1:01. Just a quick squash for the hometown champs.

Post match Lio Rush/Action Andretti run in for the brawl, with Top Flight joining in.

Powerhouse Hobbs is ready to take the International Title from Konosuke Takeshita.

Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey

They go with the grappling to start until Grey takes her down. That’s reversed into a chinlock before a basement clothesline gives Rosa two. Grey fights up and strikes away, with a basement dropkick connecting for two of her own. We take a break and come back with Rosa hitting a running shot in the corner, setting up a slingshot dropkick. A Side Effect gives Grey two more but Rosa stomps her in the back, shouts YOU CAN’T KILL ME, and grabs a seated cobra clutch for the tap at 7:49.

Rating: C+. This was a way to get Rosa warmed up for her title shot on Saturday against someone who is a bit better than the usual cannon fodder. Rosa turned on the jets at the end here and it made for a nice showcase. I’m not sure if Rosa is going to win the title but at least she’s getting a strong build on the way there.

Worlds End rundown.

Hook vs. Nick Wayne

The Patriarchy is here with Wayne, who jumps Hook in the corner to start. That doesn’t work for Hook, who sends him into the same corner and hammers away. A snapmare into a quick legdrop gives Wayne two but Hook backdrops him out to the floor. Wayne sends him into the steps, where the Patriarchy can smash Hook’s bad hand. The referee tosses the rest of the villains though and we take a break.

Back with the cast having been removed from Hook’s hand so Wayne can stomp on the bare hand. Hook snaps off a suplex but Wayne goes to the hand to block another one. They go to the apron where Wayne goes after the hand again, only to get German suplexed down. Since it’s just a German suplex onto the apron, Wayne pops up and knocks him down, setting up a frog splash for two. Wayne mocks Taz’s pose and is promptly dropped with a clothesline. The Patriarchy comes back out but Hacksaw Shibata chases them off with a 2×4. Wayne’s World is loaded up but Hook pulls him into Redrum for the tap at 12:29.

Rating: B-. This made Hook look good as he continues his way towards Christian Cage. That’s all you need for a match like this, as he got to smash through another of Cage’s minions. Wayne losing isn’t going to hurt his status as this is all about Cage, and that match can be set up later on.

The Death Riders have attacked Darby Allin. They Pillmanize his neck and kick him down some stairs, which eels like a normal Friday night for him.

Here are the Death Riders with a chair for an in-ring chat. Jon Moxley thinks the fans booing him really hate themselves and there are a lot of people who don’t like the things that he does. If anyone has a problem with what he and the Death Riders do, come out here and tell him to his face. Cue Komander, who is promptly beaten down. Top Flight gets the same treatment so here are Willow Nightingale and Orange Cassidy. Jay White and Hangman Page run in for the big brawl.

The locker room clears out and we have an even bigger brawl. The Death Riders escape and destroy the tech equipment, leaving the arena mostly dark. Riccaboni: “This is a preview of what we will see at Worlds End.” You might not want to say that the pay per view is “pretty much nothing” Ian. We go to the tech truck where Moxley officially ends the show. So yes, the Death Riders have killed off an AEW program.

