Hall’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 Review  

Bad Blood 2024

Date: October 5, 2024

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

For reasons I’m still not clear on, Bad Blood is back after a twenty year hiatus. In this case it’s once again about the Cell, with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk being locked inside to presumably wrap up their feud for good. Other than that, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are teaming up to face the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.

The opening video is a mini movie with HHH and Cody Rhodes in a parking lot talking about their plans for the evening, with HHH saying text Roman Reigns if you get in trouble. Then Rhodes and someone named Metro are sitting in a car watching the arena, apparently for the last several weeks. After a look at the bigger matches, Rhodes and Metro agree that it’s time and go inside. This was….certainly a thing.

Rhodes and Metro (last name Boomin) arrive in a banged up Ford.

Here are your hosts for the evening: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi. Their offering at the moment: announcing that the Cell is lowering.

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

Inside the Cell. They take their time staring at each other until McIntyre knocks him into the corner and hammers away. McIntyre sends him outside but gets whipped into the Cell to give Punk a breather. A table is pulled out but McIntyre knocks him down and grabs a wrench from a toolbox. The big shot only hits post though so McIntyre rips the legs off a table. Punk takes them away and chokes before sending McIntyre back first onto the bottom of the table.

They head back outside where McIntyre hits a quick Claymore for a needed breather. Punk is busted open and McIntyre certainly seems to like that. The steps to the head have Punk in more trouble and McIntyre says Punk’s wife is going to leave him. Back in and the wrench is dug into the cut on Punk’s head before another table is pulled in. Punk manages a running knee in the corner though and goes up top for an ax handle to the head.

A top rope wrench to the head is countered into a suplex to send Punk flying as the fans approve. The threat of a Claymore sends Punk outside, where he finds a toolbox to bash McIntyre in the head (the blood is gushing, with Graves making a Muta Scale reference). Two more toolbox shots to the head have McIntyre rocked and the GTS…sends him rolling out to the floor. Back in and Punk grabs a not exactly great Sharpshooter but McIntyre gets in a wrench shot.

We actually pause for the referee to wipe the blood off of McIntyre’s face and they slug it out again. McIntyre gets the better of things and suplexes Punk off the apron and through a table. It’s McIntyre up first but he has a lot of trouble getting the steps inside the ring. The delay lets Punk hit a quick GTS for two and they’re both down again. McIntyre is able to come back with White Noise onto the steps for two and another double down.

Punk manages a quick Anaconda Vice but McIntyre grabs the wrench…which Punk takes away and smashes onto McIntyre’s head. McIntyre begs off and catches Punk with a low blow to put them down again. Back up and McIntyre pours a bag of beads, like in the bracelet, onto Punk’s head. The Claymore is loaded up but McIntyre misses and lands BACK FIRST ONTO THE EDGE OF THE STEPS for the terrifying crash (I’m hoping he accidentally left it short because if that was the plan that man needs help.). Punk pours the beads into McIntyre’s mouth and hits the GTS (with a chain around his knee) for the win at 31:15.

Rating: A. Sweet goodness that was a war and Punk survived rather than won. After that, you almost have to imagine Punk gets into the World Title scene sooner than later, as there isn’t much else for him to do at the moment. As for the match, they did some good stuff with the wrenches to make it feel all the more violent and bloodthirsty. What matters here though is they wrapped up the feud with a fight befitting the Cell, which hasn’t always been the case for a long time.

Post match Punk slams the door and walks out but collapses in the aisle, with the medics coming out to give him oxygen. Punk pulls that off and walks out again.

We recap Bayley challenging Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Title. Jax beat her for the title at Summerslam and Bayley wants the title back. Tiffany Stratton is lurking around with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

We go to the VIP suite where the hosts talk about various legends who are in the background and awkwardly talk about the rest of the show.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Jax is defending and they run around a bit first, only for Jax to hit a hard clothesline. The running hip attack in the corner sets up a leglock of all things and even commentary isn’t sure what to make of that. Bayley gets up and slides between legs before sending Jax outside. A slingshot legdrop hits Jax but it’s to early for a suicide dive. Instead Bayley hits a baseball slide dropkick and hammers away on the floor but the suicide dive only kind of bounces off of Jax.

Back in and Jax runs her over, only for Bayley to break up the Annihilator. Bayley’s powerbomb out of the corner is countered into something like a hurricanrana (ok more like Jax pulled her forward but that could have been worse). A Bayley To Belly plants Bayley for two but Bayley is back with a sunset bomb, with Jax landing on Bayley’s leg in the process. The top rope elbow his Jax, who bails out to the floor for a breather.

Back in and Jax runs her over again, only to charge into a Samoan drop of all things to give Bayley two. Jax crushes the referee though….and it’s Tiffy Time. Stratton drops Bayley with the briefcase and wakes up the referee, but Jax does an Undertaker situp. That’s enough for Stratton to bail, only for her to throw the briefcase at Bayley for a distraction. Jax plants Bayley and hits the Annihilator for the pin at 14:12.

Rating: C-. This really didn’t work as Jax was trying some different things but couldn’t make them go well. It didn’t help that Bayley felt like a lame duck challenger throughout and the cash-in tease was treated as a bigger deal. They both need to move on, though I’m not sure who is supposed to be next to come after Jax’s title.

Xavier Woods gets to play a Dragon Ball game early.

We recap Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest. Balor turned on Priest at Summerslam and kicked him out of Judgment Day so Priest has been on a path of revenge, leading up to tonight.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Priest chops him hard into the corner and then punches him in another as the beating is on in a hurry. Balor gets in a shot of his own though and fires off the Kawada kicks, followed by some jumping stomps. Priest pops right back up for the big staredown, only for Balor to elbow him back down. Back up and a right hand rocks Balor so hard that commentary is nearly cringing, but Balor is able to grab a spinning Russian legsweep for a near fall.

Priest hits some more loud right hands, setting up a spinning kick to the head and a clothesline for two. The Pele kick gives Balor a breather but Priest is right back with a Razor’s Edge to send Balor outside. Something close to a Pounce sends Balor onto the announcers’ table and Priest drops him onto the apron.

Cue Carlito for a distraction though, allowing JD McDonagh to come in for a cheap shot. The Coup de Grace gets two and Priest takes out the rest of the team. South Of Heaven is countered into a rollup for two and Balor hits a top rope double stomp to the back. That doesn’t work either though and Priest hits South Of Heaven for the pin at 12:50.

Rating: C+. This was ok enough but not exactly great, with Priest just shrugging off the interference and winning. That’s the way the ending should have gone, but it was never exactly a dramatic match on the way there. I’m not sure what is next for Priest, though it’s hard to imagine Judgment Day being big time players that much longer from this point.

Here is HHH for a big announcement, complete with a pedestal labeled Crown Jewel and something covered up. HHH talks about his time in WCW when he was “terra ryzing” WCW and here are are with 16,092 in attendance. In four weeks, WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in the beginning of a new era.

There will be an annual event at Crown Jewel, where the two World Champions (both men and women) will face off in non-title matches. However, there will be a definitive winner for both, with the winner being named the Crown Jewel Champion, which is the title underneath the sheet (and is gigantic).

Cue Gunther to interrupt, saying he’s looking forward to winning the title in four weeks. Gunther laughs off the idea of Sami Zayn taking the title from him on Monday before moving on to the legends who are already here. This would mean Goldberg, who really isn’t one of Gunther’s childhood heroes. How could anyone be impressed with a one trick pony like Goldberg? Gunther looks over at Goldberg’s son and says he hopes Goldberg is a better father than he is a wrestler. Goldberg comes over the barricade and security breaks it up, only for Sami Zayn to run in and brawl with Gunther to the back. HHH and Goldberg pose.

There was a lot here and neither of it is overly positive. This is the same thing they did with the Battle For Brand Supremacy for years and all that does is make one champion look weak. I’m sure the Saudis requested something like this so WWE is stuck but that doesn’t make it much better. Other than that…sweet goodness can we just move on from Goldberg against these big stars? Have him beat up some midcard goof (Finn Balor or someone) and get his nostalgia pop so we can not have to sit through another wasted World Title match.

Various legends are here.

Back to the VIP suite where Chelsea Green shows up and smells bad. Piper Niven is willing to stay though.

Raw Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

Ripley is challenging and Dominik Mysterio is locked in a shark cage. Hold on though as Ripley says Dominik is scared of heights too so raise that cage! Ripley knocks her to the floor to start but gets sent into the steps after looking up at Dominik for a bit too long. A dragon screw legwhip over the ropes keeps Ripley in trouble and it’s a half crab to make it worse.

That’s broken up and Ripley slugs away, only to have her leg taken out again. The leg is rammed into the apron and a spinning kick to the head staggers Ripley. Morgan hits a sunset bomb into the barricade and a middle rope Codebreaker connects back inside. Oblivion is broken up with a roll through (would have been better without the bad leg), only for Morgan to snap off a crucifix bomb for two more.

Ripley is back up with a toss powerbomb but Dominik has managed to open the shark cage door. The frog splash sets up the Prism Trap but Morgan rolls out to the floor. Morgan gets sent into the barricade, followed by the Riptide on the outside. Dominik teases climbing down…but winds up hanging upside down by his foot. Rather than finishing Morgan, Ripley grabs a kendo stick and, after wishing herself a happy birthday, beats on him with the stick. Cue Raquel Rodriguez of all people to jump Ripley for the DQ at 14:30.

Rating: C-. That ending was all kinds of messy and it hurt things badly, though they weren’t doing well in the first place. At the end of the day, it’s just not that easy to buy Morgan as a threat against Ripley, even if Ripley is hurt. Rodriguez should be a lot better as she can match up physically with Morgan, but they need to let Ripley get the win, crush Dominik, and move WAY on because this feud is running out of steam in a hurry.

Post match Rodriguez puts Morgan on top of Ripley, presumably for a pin, which makes me wonder if the DQ wasn’t the planned finish.

We recap Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes vs. the Bloodline. Reigns and Rhodes are sick of them and are teaming up to get rid of them, with Reigns saying he’s coming for the title after it’s over.

Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns

Rhodes is played to the ring by the Arkansas Pine Bluff marching band, who played his song during a college football game a few weeks back. Not to be outdone, Reigns has his own band playing him out. Cody and Fatu start things off with the early Disaster Kick being shrugged off. It’s (slowly) off to Reigns vs. Sikoa, with Reigns hammering away in the corner.

Sikoa headbutts him down but gets clotheslined outside, meaning Fatu comes in to glare at Reigns. That’s enough of a distraction for Sikoa to deck Reigns and start the headbutting. Sikoa hits the running Umaga Attack, followed by Fatu hitting his own. Fatu misses a charge and goes head first into the post though and it’s back to Rhodes for the Flip Flop and Fly. The Cody Cutter puts Fatu down but a Sikoa distraction lets him come back with a pop up Samoan drop.

Things slow back down with Fatu getting to hammer away, including a double wishbone with Sikoa. Fatu grabs a nerve hold to keep Rhodes in trouble and then does it again for a bonus. Rhodes fights up and manages to drop Fatu, which is enough for the tag back to Reigns for the house cleaning. The Samoan Spike is countered into a crucifix of all things to give Reigns two, followed by a Superman Punch of the same.

Rhodes whips Fatu into the steps before avoiding a charge, sending Fatu through the barricade. Some superkicks put Fatu onto the announcers’ table and a splash off the post puts him through it. Now it’s Reigns getting to clean house but cue the Tonga’s, allowing Sikoa to hit a spear for two. Cue a guy in a hoodie to superkick the Tongas because Jimmy Uso is back. That’s enough for Reigns to spear Sikoa down for the pin at 25:43.

Rating: B-. This match felt like a car that kept stalling before finally turning on just enough to get you where you needed to go. It desperately needed about eight minutes cut off as the heat segments on Rhodes weren’t working. Fatu feels like a beast but Sikoa just isn’t quite living up to the same hype. The Uso reveal was good and it was a nice moment, but this was a long main event at the end of a not so great show and it felt like that the whole way.

Post match Reigns and Jimmy hug and reigns has a brief staredown with Cody before leaving. The Bloodline is back up and jumps Cody though, with Jimmy saying they should go back for the save. Reigns thinks about it before going back in and cleaning house. With the Bloodline gone, Reigns picks up the title and hands it back to Rhodes for some applause. Rhodes holds up the title….and the Rock is here (with the People’s Champion belt and someone from his team reaching their arm around the edge of the screen to film it from behind). The Rock glares at Reigns, seems to count to three (I’m guessing because he pinned Cody at Wrestlemania) and walks out to end the show.

Results

CM Punk b. Drew McIntyre – GTS with a chain

Nia Jax b. Bayley – Annihilator

Damian Priest b. Finn Balor – South Of Heaven

Rhea Ripley b. Liv Morgan via DQ when Raquel Rodriguez interfered

Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes b. Bloodline – Spear to Sikoa

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.