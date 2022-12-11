Hall’s NXT Deadline Review  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Deadline

Date: December 10, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

What we have here is something of a concept show, as two of the five announced matches are Iron Survivor Challenges. Those are going to take up the better part of an hour between the two of them, even though they’re just #1 contenders matches. We also have a pair of title matches and a grudge match to give it that NXT feel though, so let’s get to it.

The opening video is about the value of time, including in the Iron Survivor Challenges.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

So we have five entrants and a twenty five minute time limit. Two people start things off and another enters every five minutes. You get a point for a fall (nothing to suggest you can lose points) and whomever you beat goes to a penalty box for a minute and a half. The most points in twenty five minutes wins and is the new #1 contender.

Roxanne Perez is in at #1 and Zoey Stark is in at #2 and we have a nifty scoreboard at the bottom of the screen. They take their time to start until Perez grabs a bridging rollup for two but has to fight out of an attempted backslide. Stark takes her into the corner with the power but can’t get very far as they seem to be taking their time to start. Perez working on the arm doesn’t get her very far and a rollup only gets two as Kiana James is in at #3.

James kicks Stark down for two with Perez making the save. With James knocked down, Perez drops Stark with a shot to the face in the corner but gets caught with an enziguri. James is left alone in the ring but Stark trips her down, only to get sent hard into the post. Back inside and James cranks on both of Perez’s arms but Stark makes the save. Perez is back up, only to get caught with Starks’ spinning knee to the face to give Stark the first fall at 9:33.

Stark – 1

Hartwell – 0

Jade – 0

James – 0

Perez – 0

With Perez in the penalty box, James and Stark clothesline each other down and Cora Jade (in red for a change) comes in at #4 to steal some near falls. Perez is out and hammers on James, setting up a rollup for two. A suplex gives Perez two on Stark but Jade breaks up Pop Rox and steals the pin on James at 12:39.

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

Hartwell – 0

James – 0

Perez – 0

Perez nearly gets her showdown with Jade but Stark breaks it up and beats on both of them. James is back in and drives some shoulders into Starks’ ribs in the corner before suplexing Jade. Perez and Stark break it up as Indi Hartwell completes the field. Hartwell, with the fans behind her, goes after Stark and kicks Perez down for a fall at 16:00.

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Perez – 0

Stark, Jade and Hartwell slug it out until James and Stark fight to the floor. James moonsaults off the barricade onto Stark as Perez is out of the box. A high crossbody gives Perez two on Hartwell with Jade making the save. Jade misses a running elbow against the ropes but Starks is back in to deck Perez. That’s fine with Perez, who rolls Stark up for the pin at 18:39.

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Perez – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Things slow down a bit as Hartwell and Perez slug it out, only to have Stark run back in to break it up. Everyone gets knocked down as the referee keeps ttalking to Perez. A dive takes Hartwell down but Stark and the brawling continues. Back in and Perez hits Pop Rox to pin Jade at 23:02.

Perez – 2

Hartwell – 1

Jade – 1

Stark – 1

James – 0

Everyone starts going for falls but no one can get anything thanks to all of the saves. James takes Stark up top for a super Spanish Fly but Jade is back in to steal the near fall. With that not working, Jade DDTs Perez and covers, only to have time expire at 25:00 with Perez winning with two points.

Rating: B-. Well it was certainly an energized match and there can be some nice storytelling involved with everyone trying to steal a fall here and there. I think I like the concept, but at the same time it makes it more a case of running out the clock at the end. Perez winning is the right call and it’s a good introduction to the concept, but I’m not sure I’d call it a classic.

Booker T., Perez’s mentor, is very emotional about the win and it’s kind of great.

Post a few videos, Booker is actually in tears and has to look away from the camera. Well that’s awesome.

Ivy Nile, with Tatum Paxley, knows the Creed Brothers aren’t happy with her over the way she revealed Julius’ injured ribs but she wants the best for them. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupt and a title match seems imminent.

Video on Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn. Fyre had the Women’s Title won but the debuting Dawn cost her the match. Now it’s time for revenge.

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Fyre starts fast and hammers Dawn out to the floor to start with stomping ensuing. Back inside and Dawn gets in a few shots of her own to take over, allowing the removal of a turnbuckle pad. A running knee gives Dawn two and she cranks on the armbar for a bit. Dawn hits a top rope Meteora for two but Fyre sends her outside for a dive.

Fyre fights up again and hits the Gory Bomb on the floor but Dawn stares at her back inside. That earns Dawn a hard planting and a Swanton…as the referee is convulsing and spitting up black good. Fyre drops dawn again for two from another referee but Dawn sends Fyre into the buckle. Dawn’s reverse DDT finishes at 9:52.

Rating: C. That was about as deflating of a twist as I could have imagined, as this supernatural stuff is one of the most annoying tropes that WWE will just not drop. At this point, I’m hoping Fyre gets to go up to the main roster, as she isn’t looking likely to get a serious push around here. I get the idea of having Dawn win her first big match, but they had to go that way?

New Day is impressed by Pretty Deadly coming over here and dominating, but it’s time for New Day to become Triple Crown champions. Now hit the theme music.

Tag Team Titles: New Day vs. Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly is defending and the fans are WAY into New Day here. Woods and Prince start things off as the fans want new side plates on the title belts. Woods hit a heck of a chop in the corner before trying some leapfrogs. A legsweep drops Prince and a backsplash gets two on Prince so it’s off to Kofi vs. Wilson. Kofi sticks the landing on a monkey flip and it’s time for a reverse hip thrusting dance off, with Kofi seemingly winning the fan vote.

It’s back to Prince, who gets dropkicked out of the air by Woods as this is one sided so far. New Day take turns hitting shots in the corner, setting up the Honor Roll for two. The dives on the floor have the champs down again but a cheap shot gives them a breather back inside. A running elbow sends Kofi to the floor where a posting ensues. Kofi can’t get over for the tag but a double knockdown is enough for the dive off to Woods as Wilson comes in to get beaten up.

Everything breaks down and Woods hits a running crotch attack to Wilson, with a dropkick to Prince at the same time. Back in and Woods and Wilson slug it out as everything breaks down again. We get a title brought in and….all four try the Eddie Guerrero throw the belt to someone else for the knockdown treatment (that was great), leaving the referee not buying any of this. A real belt shot gets two on Woods and the champs are frustrated. Trouble In Paradise drops Wilson though and it’s the Midnight Hour to give New Day the pin and the titles at 14:04.

Rating: B. This was a BLAST as they didn’t even bother trying to do anything seriously whatsoever. Instead they had New Day go out there and have a good match against the young team. Pretty Deadly has already established themselves as something special and it’s not like losing to New Day is some devastating loss. This was all kinds of fun and I had a great time with everything they were doing here, including the title change.

Coming January 10: Countdown To The New Year.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance run into Malik Blade/Edris Enofe/Odyssey Jones. They seem to get alone but once the guys leave, Toxic Attraction come in to mock the champs for offering Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Cue Paxley and Nile for the brawl, with the guys coming back in to break it up.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Same rules as the women’s version with JD McDonagh in at #1 and Axiom is in at #2. McDonagh goes after Axiom’s recently injured leg to start but Axiom is right back to send him to the floor for the big dive. Back in and Axiom blasts him with a clothesline to the back of the head for two. A running basement dropkick in the corner rocks McDonagh again but he’s back with a discus lariat. McDonagh hits a sitout powerbomb for two and it’s Carmelo Hayes in at #3 to go after McDonagh before kicking Axiom in the head. Hayes is right back up and suplex cutters McDonagh onto Axiom for the pin on Axiom at 7:12.

Hayes – 1

Axiom – 0

Gacy – 0

McDonagh – 0

Waller – 0

McDonagh and Hayes slug it out with neither being able to get very far. A double knockdown gives us a breather as Axiom is back in. Axiom hits a double high crossbody and kicks away at both of them. The other two get back up though and they’re all knocked down until Grayson Waller is in at #4. Waller hits the rolling Stunner on Axiom and McDonagh for the pin on Axiom at 10:13.

Hayes – 1

Waller – 1

Axiom – 0

Gacy – 0

McDonagh – 0

Then Waller pins McDonagh at 10:16.

Waller – 2

Hayes – 1

Axiom – 0

Gacy – 0

McDonagh – 0

Hayes and Waller slug it out with neither being able to take over. Another double knockdown gives us a breather until Axiom is out….but he goes back into the penalty box to beat up McDonagh. One heck of a beating ensues, with Axiom slamming the door on McDonagh to leave him in the box (where he’s down but free to go). Hayes superkicks Waller and rolls Axiom up for two but Waller is back in to drop both of them. Waller goes outside to yell at Booker but Axiom rolls him up for the pin at 14:16.

Waller – 2

Hayes – 1

Axiom – 1

Gacy – 0

McDonagh – 0

Axiom hits the Golden Ratio to pin McDonagh at 14:22.

Axiom – 2

Waller – 2

Hayes – 1

Gacy – 0

McDonagh – 0

Joe Gacy is in at #5 to complete the field and stops to mock Waller in the penalty box. That means a Rings of Saturn to Axiom for the fall at 16:15.

Axiom – 2

Waller – 2

Gacy – 1

Hayes – 1

McDonagh – 0

Gacy hits the Upside Down to pin Gacy at 17:13.

Axiom – 2

Gacy – 2

Waller – 2

Hayes – 1

McDonagh – 0

Gacy drops McDonagh and Waller at the same time, setting up the running flip dive to the floor. Axiom is out of the box so he goes on top of it for a moonsault onto everyone not named Hayes. Now it’s Hayes back in for a Crossface on Waller, who has to tap at 19:25.

Axiom – 2

Gacy – 2

Hayes – 2

Waller – 2

McDonagh – 0

Back in and Axiom rolls Gacy into a triangle choke but Hayes makes the save with an ax kick. Hayes points to Booker off the kick but McDonagh cuts him off. The Devlin Side drops Axiom on the floor but McDonagh headbutts Hayes out of the air. Another Devlin Side hits Hayes and there’s a third to Gacy.

McDonagh can’t cover anyone but can Devlin Side the returning Waller, with everyone else making the save to leave all five down. McDonagh is in the middle of the ring so everyone kicks him in the face. Gacy takes Waller outside and Rock Bottoms him onto the steps. Back in and Gacy hits a Bubba Bomb onto Hayes, setting up the Rings of Saturn.

That’s broken up by McDonagh so Gacy gets the Rings on Axiom again as we hear that it’s sudden death on a tie. Hayes hits a Codebreaker on Gacy but McDonagh sends Hayes into the corner with 1:00 left. Axiom’s springboard flipping DDT hits McDonagh and Hayes adds the top rope ax kick, with Waller making the save. Waller steals the pin on Axiom at 24:33.

Waller – 3

Axiom – 2

Gacy – 2

Hayes – 2

McDonagh – 0

The chase is on and Waller escapes at 25:00. Vic Joseph: “We are never going to hear the end of this.”

Rating: B. This was the energized race against the clock that I was hoping for and a very different presentation than the first match (which was also good). Waller stealing the pin in the end and running away was a great visual and made sense as everyone else was either ineligible to be pinned or running around. I had a lot of fun with this and they cranked it up about five notches, so well done on making this a very entertaining and at times dramatic match.

Drew Gulak is here to live up to his potential and if he sees someone who catches his eye, there is something to strength in numbers. Damon Kemp comes up to talk about facing Duke Hudson on Tuesday. Gulak doesn’t seem impressed and politely excuses himself.

We recap Apollo Crews challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. Crews has wanted to win the title to prove himself, while Breakker sees the similarities between the two. They seem to respect each other but both want the title.

NXT Title: Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker

Breakker is defending. Feeling out process to start with not much happening in the first minute. They fight over a test of strength and that’s good for a standoff as neither seems to know what to do here. They go to the mat with both of them headscissoring their way out of a headlock takeover, meaning another standoff. A fight over a standing switch turns into a fight over a hiptoss which sends them both into the ropes.

Crews shoves him to take this up a notch, followed by the AJ Styles drop down into a dropkick. The standing moonsault gives Crews two and a slingshot hilo is good for the same. Breakker is back up with a suplex into a standing moonsault for two of his own. Crews is knocked outside and that means a big no hands flip dive because Breakker can do that. Back in and Crews hits a jumping knee to knock Breakker out of the air, leaving Crews looking mad.

Crews’ eyes bug out (with a closeup) and he hammers away, setting up the rolling German suplexes. Multiple powerbombs give Crews two more and a frog splash gets the same. Breakker fights back up to drop Crews, setting up the Steiner Bulldog for two of his own. The straps come down but Crews slips out of the gorilla press powerslam and hits his own for another near fall. They slug it out with Crews getting the better of things and firing off some kicks. Breakker slips out of a slam though and hits the spear for the retaining pin at 14:21.

Rating: B-. They had an idea here with the mirroring each other, but then that just stopped cold and they went to the finish. It was good while it lasted and Breakker is coming along, but this really didn’t feel like a big victory for him. Crews is a good choice for a challenger, though that flat of a finish wasn’t going to help anyone.

The posing is on but Grayson Waller rolls in with the Stunner.

Results

Isla Dawn b. Alba Fyre – Reversed DDT

New Day b. Pretty Deadly – Midnight Hour to Prince

Grayson Waller won the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Bron Breakker b. Apollo Crews – Spear

