Hall’s NXT Great American Bash 2025 Review  

Great American Bash 2025

Date: July 12, 2025

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

It’s another big show and we have an interesting lineup here, with three title matches and some grudge matches to fill out the card. The (likely) main event will see Yoshiki Inamura challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Title. Other than that, Ricky Saints is challenging Ethan Page for the North American Title in a falls count anywhere match. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks back at the history of the Great American Bash, including some footage of the first Bash from 40 years ago. Tonight, the tradition continues and we look at the card.

Maybe it’s the camera angle but the ring looks a bit smaller than usual.

Jasper Troy vs. Je’Von Evans

Troy has been bullying Evans, who is coming in with bad ribs. Evans hits him in the face to start and is quickly knocked down, with Troy sending him to the apron. A jump over the post gets Evans out of trouble and he comes back with a dropkick. They crash out to the floor and Evans is sent into various hard objects to make the ribs much worse. Back in and Troy grinds away but Evans gets in a few right hands.

That just earns him a slam on the ribs, only for Troy to miss an elbow. For some reason Evans tries a German suplex, which doesn’t work in the slightest. Instead Troy backbreakers and then tosses him down for a big crash. A seated abdominal stretch goes on but Evans gets up and hits him in the face. Evans kicks him in the face and tries a springboard but the ribs give out.

Troy misses a Vader Bomb and Evans unloads on Troy in the corner, even managing to get him to his knees. Some kicks to the face rock Troy and Evans slips out of a chokeslam. The German suplex doesn’t work again, with commentary again wondering why Evans went there. The springboard high crossbody does work this time, only for Troy to block a springboard cutter.

Evans’ running flip kick to the head gets two and he sends Troy to the floor for the big no hands dive. Back in and Evans seems to slip a bit on a springboard but he’s fine enough to finally get the German suplex. A frog splash gets two on Troy and you can hear the crowd being surprised. Troy is back up with the chokeslam but Evans reverses the Black Hole Slam into a rollup for the pin at 13:40.

Rating: B-. This was slow to start but once Evans started fighting back and swinging away, it got really good in a hurry. There is something about watching a smaller guy fight back against a bully that works every time and it was certainly working here. Good opener here, as they told a solid story and Evans gets a really big win. They might not want to job Troy any more for a bit though, as a monster who loses a lot isn’t a great visual.

Jaida Parker is ready for the battle royal at Evolution.

Stacks is ready to end the D’Angelo Family for good on Tuesday. He wants to make the Heritage Cup the #1 title in NXT so he’s been trying to come after some stars, like Koko B. Ware, Logan Paul’s dad, the Situation from Jersey Shore, the A-Train or Logan Paul….’s dad. Apparently only A-Train accepted the challenge so Stacks goes to face him at the Performance Center. Apparently A-Train was hacked and it wasn’t him. A-Train tells him to keep his head on a swivel…because someone has stolen the cup. Hokey smoke that actually went somewhere.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are ready to win this weekend. Darkstate hacks the video for a bit but doesn’t say anything.

Women’s North American Title: Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca

Ruca is defending and has Zaria in her corner, while Tatum Paxley is here with Dame. Paxley slaps Zaria at the bell and they go to the floor, allowing Dame to hit a quick Sky High. The referee is on the floor with the other two though, meaning Dame only gets a VERY delayed two. Ruca is back up with a dropkick to send Dame outside, setting up the running hurricanrana off the apron.

Back in and Ruca hammers away in the corner but Dame is back with a gutbuster to take over. A backbreaker keeps Ruca down and a clothesline gives Dame two. The chinlock is broken up but Dame absolutely blasts her with a big boot for two more. Ruca hits a clothesline and a quick Backstabber to send Dame outside. A step up middle rope step up moonsault drops Dame again, followed by a springboard Buckshot Lariat (which didn’t look great) for two.

Dame knocks her off the top though and hits a middle rope Codebreaker for two. They both go up top again, with Ruca grabbing a super X Factor. A belly to back faceplant gives Dame two but Ruca catches her with a superkick. Ruca flips out of a belly to back superplex though and hits a spear for two more. Dame is sent outside for a meeting with Paxley, who gets speared in half by Zaria (that looked GREAT). Back in and the Sol Snatcher retains the title at 11:45.

Rating: B. These two were beating the fire out of each other and it made for a heck of a match. I wasn’t expecting them to go this hard but it wound up being a lot better than I was expecting. The Sol Snatcher is still an awesome looking finisher and Zaria’s spear to to Paxley was a heck of a bonus.

We look at Lola Vice at a AAA show.

Blake Monroe is doing her makeup while Jordynne Grace warms up.

We recap Ricky Saints challenging Ethan Page for the North American Title. Page took the title from Saints, who wants both the belt and revenge. Saints won a gauntlet match to earn the rematch and the right to pick the stipulation, which will be falls count anywhere and anything goes.

North American Title: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints

Page is defending in what is basically a hardcore match. Saints slugs away during the entrances and hits a spear to send Page bailing out to the floor. Back up and Page tosses him over the barricade so they can fight into the crowd. Something like Old School along the barricade has Page in more trouble and they go back stage. Page drive shim into a pillar and grabs a Boston crab to stay on the back.

That’s broken up and Ego’s Edge into the pillar is escaped, allowing Saints to put him through a WWE Shop table. They head back into the arena with Page sending him into the steps and throwing a chair inside. Another chair shot misses though and Page hits him in the back with a fire extinguisher. A piece of the barricade is brought inside but Page slams him off the top.

Page slams him onto the tops of a pair of open chairs, followed by a suplex into the barricade for two. The chairs are set up again but Saints blocks a superplex, setting up a powerbomb to send Page through the tables for two. They go back stage again, with Saints using a pipe to dropkick him down.

Some flip flop shots to the back have Page in trouble but Saints bumps into Jasper Troy, who Black Hole Slams him onto an anvil case. They’re quickly back to ringside, where Page is backdropped onto the ramp. Saints uses the referee (yep) for a tornado DDT onto the stage for two. Roshambo is blocked though and Ego’s Edge off the stage through some tables (that looked AMAZING) retains the title at 14:50.

Rating: B-. Outstanding looking ending aside, this was your usual weapons based brawl, which was only going to be so interesting. They do get some points for doing some innovative stuff, but it feels like I’ve seen so many of these things before. Not bad at all, though I’m surprised Saints lost here. Maybe he’s going to the main roster, though he might have to deal with Jasper Troy first.

Luca Crusifino is ready for the biggest match of his life.

It’s time for the contract signing for the TNA World Title match at Slammiversary between Mike Santana, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry. Santana talks about how he doesn’t take moments like these lightly. He is ready to show what it means, which is what Williams used to do. Now though, Williams is all sizzle but no steak. Santana respects Hendry but he’s ready to throw hands with him to get the title.

Santana signs, allowing Hendry to talk about how he wants to bring TNA to new heights as only he can. Hendry says Williams will be behind enemy lines next week and Hendry is taking the title back. With Hendry signing as well, Williams says he wants some respect on his name.

Williams says this isn’t about making people believe or making promises to Santana’s daughter (Santana doesn’t like that). He’s ready to keep the title and signs as well but Hendry cuts him off from leaving. Hendry and Santana agree that they don’t like Williams so they put him through the table. Cue Darkstate to lay out Hendry and Santana as the random attacks continue.

Kelani Jordan wants to win the Evolution battle royal.

Tony D’Angelo recaps the history of his Family, which he’s ready to end on Tuesday. Stacks is going to come in a bit light though, because D’Angelo has the Heritage Cup…which he throws off a bridge.

Josh Briggs gives Yoshiki Inamura a pep talk.

NXT Title: Yoshiki Inamura vs. Oba Femi

Inamura, with Josh Briggs, is challenging. They trade shoulders to start with Inamura getting the better of things and knocking Femi outside. A running shoulder off the apron drops Femi again but he knocks Inamura down to take over. Back in and Femi starts in on the ribs, with a gutbuster getting two. Inamura fights back and manages to win a battle of the suplexes.

A German suplex brings Femi down again but the top rope splash misses. The referee gets bumped in the corner so Briggs hits Femi with the title. Inamura didn’t seem to notice as he backdrops Femi and goes up, but then realizes what happened. He doesn’t want it that way and climbs down, setting up a running headbutt to Femi.

The top rope splash connects but there’s no referee. Briggs tries to send in a chain but Inamura won’t use it, allowing Femi to grab a chokeslam for two. Inamura fights back and hits a lifting powerbomb but Briggs gets on the apron. Femi sends them into each other and hits the Fall From Grace to retain at 13:16.

Rating: B+. They followed a simple formula here, with two big bruisers beating the fire out of each other until one of them couldn’t get up anymore. The Briggs stuff feels like it is leading to a split with Inamura and that’s about all Briggs has to do. This was pretty much Inamura’s best match in NXT to date and one of Femi’s best so we’ll call this a big success.

Lash Legend is ready to win the Evolution battle royal.

Trick Williams comes in to see Ava, who isn’t happy with what happened with Darkstate. Why did Williams leave when Darkstate showed up? Williams has no idea, but Ava puts him in a six man tag with Joe Hendry and Mike Santana against Darkstate. Williams: “Aw h*** nah!”

Yoshiki Inamura comes up to Oba Femi in the back and apologizes for what Josh Briggs did. It’s ok with Femi, who says Inamura deserves a rematch but Briggs storms in and yells at Femi. Shoving ensues, with Briggs saying he’ll fix this on Tuesday.

We recap Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne is the shocking champion and Grace wants to take the title. Monroe debuted a few weeks ago and was jumped by Fatal Influence, setting up the tag match with Monroe and Grace as the oddball team.

Fatal Influence vs. Jordynne Grace/Blake Monroe

Grace kicks away at Henley to start and powers her over with a suplex. Monroe comes in to drop Jayne before catapulting Grace onto Henley (after fixing Grace’s hair of course). Back up and Monroe is taken into the wrong corner, which doesn’t last long as she’s right back to Grace. The chase is on outside, where Jayne cuts Grace off with a big boot.

Back in and Grace gets double teamed in the corner, followed by Jayne’s basement superkick knocking her silly again. A Death Valley Driver out of the corner plants Henley though and the tag brings Monroe back in to clean house. Monroe can’t hit a powerbomb on the apron but she can headbutt Henley back inside. Grace tags herself in and powerbombs Henley, with Monroe decking Jayne during the two count.

Henley is sent to the ramp as Grace skins the cat, only for Henley to give her a big spear. Jazmyn Nyx offers a distraction but here is TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich to cut her off. A double shot to the face drops Monroe, with Grace diving in for the save. Back up and they all slug it out until Grace and Henley go outside. Jayne superkicks Monroe and rolls her up for two but Grace elbows Jayne into a double arm DDT to give Monroe the pin at 16:31.

Rating: B-. Kind of a weird choice for a main event here, but in theory this was promoting Evolution more than anything else. Monroe looked fine out there in her in-ring debut, with anything she does in the ring as a bonus compared to her incredible charisma. Grace is ready for the title match, though it would seem to have been the perfect place for her to pin the champion. Points for not being entirely predictable though.

Je’Von Evans b. Jasper Troy – Rollup

Sol Ruca b. Izzi Dame – Sol Snatcher

Ethan Page b. Ricky Saints – Ego’s Edge off the stage

Oba Femi b. Yoshiki Inamura – Fall From Grace

Blake Monroe/Jordynne Grace b. Fatal Influence – Double arm DDT to Jayne

