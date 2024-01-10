Hall’s NXT Review – 1.9.24  

NXT

Date: January 9, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re back to the normal shows this week after New Year’s Evil, which didn’t see the advertised NXT Title match. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is still banged up and it makes me wonder if that will be the Vengeance Day main event. Other than that, Oba Femi is the new Breakout star and he has a title match wherever he wants. Finally, it’s time to start the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Let’s get to it.

New Year’s Evil recap.

Blair Davenport and Nikkita Lyons got in a fight in the parking lot and it carries into the arena. And here we go.

Blair Davenport vs. Nikkita Lyons

Lyons suplexes her down to start and a spinning kick to the face gives Lyons two. Davenport gets in a ship into the post though and a shot off the apron takes her down again. Back in and Davenport goes after the knee before grabbing a front facelock. That’s reversed into a suplex, followed by another suplex which is almost more of a DDT. A hip attack in the corner gives Lyons two more and they go outside again. This time Lyons kicks the post by mistake, allowing Davenport to get in a chop block. The knee to the face finishes Lyons at 5:25.

Rating: C. The more I see of Lyons, the harder it is to get interested in her. I’m not sure what it is but there is something about her that makes it really difficult to take her seriously. Davenport isn’t a good deal better, but she feels like a more serious heel and someone who could be a star around here. I’m sure Lyons will be too, but it might take a bit of time to make everything work.

Cody Rhodes narrates a video on the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Carmelo Hayes is in the back with Trick Williams, who isn’t happy with Hayes coming to the ring last week. Hayes says Williams got the win last week and he has a surprise: they’re the last team in the Dusty Cup! Williams isn’t sure but the idea of being called Two Time Trick gets him on the same page.

Here are the brackets for the Dusty Cup:

Bron Breakker/Baron Corbin

Gallus

Hank Walker/Tank Ledger

Nathan Frazer/Axiom

Chase U

LWO

Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams

Edris Enofe/Malik Blade

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Bron Breakker/Baron Corbin vs. Gallus

Breakker shoulders Mark down to start so Wolfgang comes in, only to be sent into the corner. Corbin comes in and gets dropped with some uppercuts so he and Breakker take a break on the floor. We take a break and come back with Corbin and Mark slugging it out in the corner until Corbin puts him down for two.

Everything breaks down and Deep Six hits Mark, setting up the four way slugout. Wolfgang pulls Mark away from a screaming Corbin, who misses a right hand to the post. Back in and Wolfgang splashes Corbin in the corner but Mark misses one of his own. That’s enough or Breakker to come in and clean house, including suplexing both of them at once. Corbin tags himself back in (Breakker doesn’t like it) and the End of Days finishes Mark at 10:56.

Rating: C+. Corbin and Breakker are your latest tag partners who don’t get along but happen to be successful, which very well may be enough to get them the tournament. At the same time, it would be interesting to see the two of them beating the fire out of each other once the team breaks down. For now though, they got rid of a successful team in Gallus and that could be the start of something big.

We go to Fallon Henley’s ranch, where Tiffany Stratton, in full on pink gear, including her wrestling top and skirt, arrives late. The sights and smells have her terrified, but not quite as much as the clothes Henley has ready for her. Henley goes over her responsibilities and Stratton is already wincing. More on this later.

Here is Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria for a chat. She promises to end the year as champion but needs an opponent for Vengeance Day. We’ll find that out next week, with a 20 woman battle royal (erg) but the final four will have a four way for the title shot (slightly less erg).

Cue Lola Vice, with Elektra Lopez, to threaten to cash in her contract at any time. Valkyria is sick of hearing Vice talk and wants her to fight. Vice says the people love her Latina Heat, but Valkyria says the only heat is coming from Lopez. The brawl is on but Tatum Paxley runs in for the save. Just cash in the stupid contract to get rid of the Money In The Bank nonsense.

Meta Four laugh at Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen/Fallon Henley splitting up. Briggs comes in to say he deserves a Heritage Cup rematch but gets Oro Mensah tonight instead.

Luca Crusifino presents evidence his foot was under the ropes but Ava doesn’t care. With Crusifino gone, Dragon Lee comes in but Lexis King interrupts, saying that the open challenge is back on so we’ve got a title match. I could really go for no more open challenges either. Just build someone up already.

Oro Mensah vs. Josh Briggs

The rest of Meta Four are here too as Briggs hammers away to start. Briggs plants him down and the chase on the floor doesn’t go well, as Mensah stomps away on the way back in. A clothesline to the back of the head gets two on Briggs but he plants Mensah with a spinebuster. Dar’s distraction doesn’t work as Briggs hits a running clothesline for the pin at 3:23.

Rating: C. They didn’t have time to do much here but it should set up Briggs’ rematch for the Heritage Cup. That’s still kind of a weird match but at least it’s something a little different. I guess Mensah is the gatekeeper for Dar, who needs someone to stand in his way before he retains the title again, as he seems destined to do for the rest of time.

Back at the ranch, Tiffany Stratton finishes her first task (which seemed to have a lot of parts) but her feet are killing her in these heels. It’s time to wash a horse (Buttercup) and terror ensues. With that done, Stratton is ready to go, but she has to muck a stall. She even gets a pink rake!

Tag Team Titles: D’Angelo Family vs. OTM

The Family (with Riz) is defending while OTM has Scrypts. Stacks can’t do much with Nima to start so Nima sends him into the corner. That doesn’t work so it’s off to D’Angelo as we get a four way standoff. D’Angelo sends Stacks into Price in the corner for two but OTM takes him to the floor. Stacks gets dropped face first onto the floor for a nasty crash and we take a break.

Back with Nima pounding Stacks down until Stacks manages a quick posting. D’Angelo comes back in to clean house, including a spinebuster for two on Nima. Everything breaks down and Booker sounds like he calls OTM “the young bucks”. An assisted powerslam gives Price two on D’Angelo but Stacks is back in for the save. D’Angelo hiptosses Stacks onto the two of them on the floor and they all slug it out back inside. Riz cuts off an interfering Scrypts and the fisherman’s suplex finishes Price to retain the titles at 11:47.

Rating: B-. I can’t believe I’m saying this but the Family is goofy fun that is kind of working. They’re not supposed to be anything serious but they’ve turned into a pretty nice team. It helps when they’re doing more wrestling than over the top segments, but what they’re doing is working. OTM is still a work in progress, though the potential is certainly there, even with Scrypts being such an annoying human.

NXT Anonymous shows Jacy Jayne rallying the female Chase U students with an idea to save the school. Note newly signed Madi Wrenkowski as one of the students.

Oba Femi isn’t sure when he’ll cash in but Lexis King comes in to say Femi should focus on the NXT Title.

Gallus is mad over their loss but Ridge Holland interrupts. They don’t like each other and we could be on the way to Joe Coffey vs. Holland.

Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

They trade wrist cranking to start but Dolin has to escape an early Jaded attempt. Some shoulders in the corner have Dolin in trouble and a running elbow to the back makes it worse. The chinlock is broken up so Dolin strikes away and hits an STO to drop Jade. The abdominal stretch bomb is blocked with a grab of the rope though and Jaded finishes Dolin at 4:05.

Rating: C. Jade’s roll continues and it wouldn’t shock me to see her getting the title shot out of next week’s battle royal. She’s pretty clearly being pushed as one of the new big heels around here and that isn’t the worst way to go for her. At the very least she has the attitude down, and if she can get the rest of the package going, she has quite the potential.

OTM is made about their loss but run into Jaida Parker, who isn’t surprised at the result. She seems ready to help them deal with Riz, so Scrypts says they should talk.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Axiom/Nathan Frazer vs. Tank Ledger/Hank Walker

Walker runs Axiom over to start as Booker goes on a rant about Ledger and Walker’s wardrobe. Ledger comes in and gets kicked in the chest as commentary talks about how both teams used to fight each other. A slingshot splash gets two on Axiom but he rolls over for the hot tag to Frazer. Everything breaks down and a toss belly to back suplex gets two on Frazer. Back up and Frazer hits some hard dives but Tank clothesline Axiom down. Not that it matters as Axiom kicks Tank in the face, setting up Frazer’s Phoenix splash for the pin at 4:41.

Rating: C+. This was short but had quite a bit of action, which is more than you often get out of a match like this one. Axiom and Frazer continue to work well together despite having some issues backstage, while Ledger and Walker just aren’t very good. I get what they’re going for but they didn’t interest me when they started and they still don’t now.

Back to the farm where Tiffany Stratton is near her breaking point so Fallon Henley and her friends mock her behind her back. She’s finally done and Stratton yells at Henley for being pitiful enough to enjoy this stuff. Then Stratton steps in some droppings and falls into a tub of water. This was all funny stuff and the culture clash was great.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are ready to win next week and are tired of hearing about Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Brinley Reece of all people come in to give them training tips but they show off their abs as proof that they’re covered.

North American Title: Lexis King vs. Dragon Lee

Lee is defending and grabs a headlock takeover to start. That’s broken up so King grabs a wristlock, which is countered into a rollup for two. Back up and they run the ropes until Lee hits a running dropkick. Cue Tre Bearhill to distract King though and Lee kicks him down as we take a break.

We come back with King grabbing a half crab before slapping Lee in the mask in the corner. Lee isn’t having that and gets back up for a slingshot kick to the face. They chop it out and trade strikes to the face until King walk into a superkick, setting up Operation Dragon to retain the title at 8:48.

Rating: C+. They got a bit of time here and it’s still a little weird to see King lose so frequently. That being said, Lee is someone who is being pushed at the moment and racking up one win after another is a good idea. If nothing else, it’s nice to see King getting a chance and doing something more interesting than Brian Pillman’s kid.

Post match here is Oba Femi to cash in his contract.

North American Title: Dragon Lee vs. Oba Femi

Lee is defending and hits a suicide dive to the floor before the bell. Femi grabs a belly to back toss but charges into some boots to the face. A tornado DDT gives Lee two but counters Operation Dragon into a powerbomb for the pin and the title at 1:16. That’s a surprise, but more importantly, one of those stupid contracts is gone.

Results

Blair Davenport b. Nikkita Lyons – Knee to the face

Baron Corbin/Bron Breakker b. Gallus – End of Days to Coffey

Josh Briggs b. Oro Mensah – Clothesline

D’Angelo Family b. OTM – Fisherman’s suplex to Price

Cora Jade b. Gigi Dolin – Jaded

Axiom/Nathan Frazer b. Tank Ledger/Hank Walker – Phoenix splash to Ledger

Dragon Lee b. Lexis King – Operation Dragon

Oba Femi b. Dragon Lee – Powerbomb

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.