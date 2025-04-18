Hall’s Pandemonium Pro Wrestling The House Always Wins Review  

The House Always Wins

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Freemont Country Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Elliot Tyler, Jordan Castle

So this is Pandemonium Pro, which is an independent promotion that I know nothing about. I wanted to do one of their shows a few years ago but could never actually find it so we’ll try it again here. I’m always a sucker for a gambling themed named and what are the odds of seeing one of them in Las Vegas? Let’s get to it.

Note that I know nothing about this promotion so I apologize in advance if I miss any plot or character points.

Apparently there was a pre-show battle royal but it does not seem to have been broadcast.

Sean Legacy vs. Tommy Billington

For some reason this is a separate video from the YouTube stream of the show so I’m not sure if it’s officially part of the show or some kind of pre-show. Legacy takes him to the mat to start as commentary is at very different levels, with one of them sounding like they are in a different location. A victory roll gives Legacy two and he grabs a headlock takeover.

Billington flips out of a wristlock and takes him down into an armbar. Legacy is right back with a standing moonsault for two so Billington drops him with a clothesline. Back up and Billington stomps away in the corner but gets caught with a DDT for two more. They slug it out….and the video ends without a winner. Another video on the page shows Legacy leaving after a win, though there are no details about how he got there. No rating due to the incomplete match, but they were starting to pick it up when the video ended.

Here is Miu Watanabe to sing a song. I’m not sure what she’s saying but the fans seem into it and it’s rather fast paced.

Jordan Cruz/Sonico/Wicked Wickett vs. Alan Angels/Duke/Fuego del Sol

Duke is better known as Duke Hudson. Angels and Sonico start things off as we lose commentary for a bit. Sonico rolls him up for some near falls and it’s already off to del Sol vs. Wickett. They trade hurricanranas for a standoff…and the video ends again after just over two minutes. Apparently Cruz and company went on to win, though again I have no idea how they did it or how long it took.

Mao vs. Masha Slamovich

Neither gets an introduction and we’re seemingly joined in progress. Slamovich’s headlock doesn’t last long and they’re quickly on the mat, which goes to a standoff. Mao flips her off as commentary reads off some sponsors and then apologizes to them. A hiptoss takes her down before Mao teases a hanging DDT, only to drop her face first instead. The half crab keeps Slamovich in trouble before a split legged moonsault (with Mao grabbing the lighting rig) gets two.

Slamovich is back up with a rolling kick to the face and the rear naked choke goes on. Mao slips out but gets it again, only for Mao to fight up with a cutter for two. They trade enziguris until Slamovich knocks him out of the air for a crash. An exchange of German suplexes doesn’t get either of them anywhere so they trade kicks to the head…and Slamovich falls onto him for the fluke pin at 9:30.

Rating: C+. This was a nice enough back and forth match, with Slamovich being able to hang with Mao fairly well. Granted it helps when Mao’s big offense is flipping off the crowd, so Slamovich only had so much to keep up with here. Slamovich’s star continues to rise and she got a good win here on the big weekend.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ninja Mack

Ali has no interest in shaking hands to start so he drives Mack into the corner. Back up and Ali grabs an armbar, only for Mack to flip away and nip up into a standoff. Mack flips out of a hurricanrana but Ali does Mack’s own pose with quite the big grin. That’s fine with Mack, who hits a spinning kick to the head and they head outside, where Mack’s sliding dive is countered into a DDT onto the floor (ouch).

Back in and Mack seems to be having trouble seeing so Ali knocks him down again and hits a standing moonsault. Mack catches him on top with a kick to the head, only to get German suplexed down. Ali mocks Mack again and they trade rollups until Ali backslides him with feet on the ropes for the pin at 9:35.

Rating: B-. What were you expecting here? Ali is one of the better stars on the independent circuit and Mack is a rather entertaining high flier. Getting Ali on the show makes things feel more important and he got to showcase his talents rather well. Mack is going to be fine as well as he’s that good of a high flier and this worked well enough.

Hyan vs. Kingsley

Kingsley is apparently replacing WWE ID Prospect Zara Zakher and is the lead singer of the Backslide Girls. Which is apparently a thing. They circle each other to start and then trade legsweeps for a quick cover each. A dropkick sends Kingsley outside and Hyan drags her back in by the hair, which isn’t very nice.

Back in and Kingsley kicks away as commentary throws us to a commercial on the local TV broadcast as this is a rather odd production. Kingsley stacks her up for two and grabs a chinlock to keep things slow. Back up and Hyan sends her to the floor and a dive takes Kingsley down again. They get back inside with Kingsley grabbing an STF variation until Hyan makes the rope. Hyan’s CT Knee gets two and it’s a spear into Beauty Sleep (Glam Slam) to end Kingsley at 10:09.

Rating: C+. This was a match where the production brought down the enjoyment as there were issues in telling which of them was which or what was going on. That’s an annoying detail as the match was good enough, though it was kind of just trading moves without building towards much of anything.

Miu Watanabe vs. Maya World

Watanabe wrestles her down to start before Maya misses a swinging kick. Maya manages to send her to the apron for a basement dropkick and it’s time for a bit of a breather. Back in and Watanabe is fine enough to hit a running shoulder, only to get caught in a gory stretch spun into a knee to the face. Watanabe pops up with a comeback so sudden that commentary sounds surprised, including with World being driven into the corner.

The giant swing is broken up though and World superkicks her into a crossface. Watanabe fights up and hits a big backbreaker, which is enough to set up the giant swing. World slips out of an over the shoulder backbreaker and grabs a sunset bomb out of the corner for two. Back up and Watanabe misses a right hand and gets cuttered, only to shrug it off for a powerslam. The Tear Drop (flapjack) finishes World at 11:28.

Rating: B-. This was good enough, though Watanabe seemed to survive a good bit of offense and just pop up to take over again. That’s not the best way to go, but World definitely got to showcase herself for a bit. Watanabe definitely has star power, though it was nice to see World doing well too.

Kzy vs. Cappuccino Jones

Kzy is from Dragon Gate. Jones takes him down by the arm to start and they fight over a hammerlock. Back up and Jones cranks away on the arm, only for Kzy to Worm his way out. Jones isn’t sure what to make of that so he has some coffee and dances a bit as well. Kzy has some of said coffee and they both do indeed dance. Jones does a reverse Worm and then gets kneed in the ribs, only to come back with a dropkick for two.

They run the ropes until Kzy hits a running Blockbuster for a big smile. Jones hammers him down and drops a fist for two, setting up the neck crank. Kzy fights up and hits a running shoulder in the corner, setting up a fireman’s carry sitout powerbomb for two. A frog splash misses for Kzy and a half and half (clever) suplex gives Jones two more.

The Macchiato Driver gives Jones another near fall and they slug it out. Back up and Kzy hits a running clothesline and they’re both down. A sliding lariat gives Kzy two but Jones gets to the coffee and hits a Decaffinator for two. Kzy is back with another basement clothesline into a frog splash for two of his own. They trade rollups for two each until Kzy piledrives him for the pin at 13:14.

Rating: B. This was a lot of fun as Jones has turned what should be a pretty basic gimmick into something rather entertaining. You wouldn’t expect to see someone whose entire deal is “he drinks a lot of coffee” get somewhere but he has the in-ring talent to back it up. Kzy has looked good in his time in the ring this weekend and he got to do well again here.

Barbaro Cavernario/Yamato vs. Ben-K/Titan

Cavernario and Ben-K start things off and they go to the grappling, with Cavernario taking him to the mat. That’s broken up and they circle each other again before heading right back down. Ben-K drops him with a running shoulder and it’s off to Yamato vs. Titan, with commentary going into a discussion of wrestlers’ hair. Yamato gets taken down and Ben-K comes in to work on the ribs.

A gutwrench suplex gets two and it’s time to tie up the legs for something like a reverse surfboard (that’s a weird one). Yamato fights up and sends him into the corner for the running dropkick, allowing the tag off to Cavernario. Everything breaks down and Cavernario hits a big dive out to the floor.

Back in and Cavernario gets faceplanted for two, leaving Yamato and Ben-K to go at it for a change. Yamato can’t hit a brainbuster but he can forearm Ben-K a few times, setting up a suplex for two. Titan is back in to kick Yamato in the face and everyone is down for a bit. Back up and Titan hits a top rope double stomp on Yamato with Cavernario breaking it up. Yamato kicks Ben-K in the face and gets German suplexed for two. A quick hurricanrana gives Yamato the pin at 14:05.

Rating: B. Another match designed to be a bunch of people getting in some fast spots and hard hits, which worked rather well. It was a mixture of different styles but they meshed together, likely due to familiarity. Good, fast paced match here and all of them got a chance to showcase themselves.

Ella Envy/Brittnie Brooks vs. B3cca/Joseline Navarro

B3cca, a singer, dances to start and Envy joins in before decking B3cca from behind. Navarro comes in to take Brooks down but gets dropped with a quick shot to the face for two. Everything breaks down and B3cca and Navarro drop them, meaning we get tandem dancing. Envy fights out of the corner and hits a running hip attack in the corner to B3cca. Brooks comes back in and gets caught with a superkick, only to get kicked in the back for two.

A slightly aggressive tag brings Envy back in but she’s fine enough to grab a snap suplex. Envy accidentally drops Brooks and B3cca crossbodies both of them at the same time. Navarro comes back in to clean house but Envy drops her from the apron. B3cca hits a Death Valley Driver onto the knee but she gets sent outside. A catapult into a clothesline gets two on Navarro with B3cca making the save. Navarro takes Brooks outside and B3cca hits….something we don’t see off the top for the pin at 11:35.

Rating: B-. This was a nice showcase from four women who might not be as well known and that’s one of the best things that can happen int his kind of a weekend. B3cca has a gimmick that can get your attention rather quickly and Envy/Brooks were both good as the pink obsessed stars. Nice match here, though the missed ending hurt it a bit.

Hechicero vs. Kevin Blackwood

We get an anxious handshake to start before Blackwood grabs a hammerlock. Hechicero grabs a leglock and they go to the mat with Blackwood having to take it to the ropes. Blackwood’s choke sends Hechicero over to the ropes as well and they get up for the chop off. Blackwood gets the better of things and hits some clotheslines but Hechicero pulls him into a swinging backbreaker for two.

Hechicero pulls him into a leglock in the ropes and a top rope forearm gets two more. That’s broken up and Blackwood kicks away, setting up an exploder suplex. The running corner dropkick rocks Hechicero again but he pulls Blackwood out of the air, setting up the surfboard. Blackwood powers out of that and pulls him into a leglock.

Hechicero gets out of that as well and a spinning slam gets two. They chop it out from their knees until Blackwood hits a running knee. The brainbuster gets two more but Hechicero dropkicks him into the corner. The headscissors driver plants Blackwood again and something like an Octopus on the mat makes him tap at 13:45.

Rating: B. This was the technical showcase match and it worked well, with Hechicero getting to work his magic and finally put Blackwood away. Blackwood was presented as a mixture of skilled and tough, which was going to give Hechicero a difficult out. Good main event here, with Hechicero feeling like a star throughout the whole thing.

Post match Blackwood shows respect and Hechicero says…something the microphone is far too low to understand.

The ring announcer thanks us for coming out to wrap it up.

Results

Sean Legacy b. Tommy Billington

Jordan Cruz/Sonico/Wicked Wickett b. Alan Angels/Duke/Fuego del Sol

Masha Slamovich b. Mao – Kick to the head

Hyan b. Kingsley – Beauty Sleep

Miu Watanabe b. Maya World – Tear Drop

Kzy b. Cappuccino Jones – Piledriver

Yamato/Barbaro Cavernario b. Ben-K/Titan – Hurricanrana to Yamato

B3cca/Joseline Navarro b. Brittnie Brooks/Ella Envy

Hechicero b. Kevin Blackwood – Seated Octopus

