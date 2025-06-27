Hall’s ROH/CMLL Global Wars 2025 Review  

Global Wars 2025

Date: June 26, 2025

Location: Arena Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

Commentators: Caprice Coleman, Ian Riccaboni

It’s time for another special event, which happened to be taped last week in Mexico. This is a Ring Of Honor vs. CMLL card and we have the World Title on the line as Bandido defends against Mascara Dorada. Other than that, this is one of three shows we have left before Supercard Of Honor and it would be nice to start the build. Let’s get to it.

Red Velvet/Athena vs. Thunder Rosa/Persephone

Rosa and Athena start things off with Rosa being taken into the corner but coming out with an armdrag to the now legal Velvet. Persephone comes in for a double basement dropkick and pulls a springboarding Athena out of the air. Persephone’s spinning slam gets two but Athena takes her into the corner to fire off some forearms. Velvet hits some running knees to the back of the head but Persephone fights up and gets over to Rosa. Everything breaks down and Velvet splashes Rosa in the corner. Athena O Faces Persephone but gets kneed down by Rosa. A rollup gives Rosa the pin on Velvet at 7:14.

Rating: C+. This was the best way to set up Rosa vs. Athena and that’s about as good of an idea as they were going to have without Athena taking a fall. Rosa is someone who can give Athena a real challenge and that is something that has been lacking for a LONG time. Persephone getting a shot at Velvet wouldn’t be a bad thing either, as Velvet needs someone to come after her as well.

Nick Wayne vs. Titan

Non-title but if Titan wins or lasts the ten minute time limit, he receives a future TV Title shot. Titan flips out of the corner to start but gets knocked off the top for a crash. Wayne follows him out for another crash and gets in some posing. Back in and Wayne chokes a bit before going after the mask, as is custom. A running uppercut in the corner gives Wayne two but Titan is back up to strike away.

Back up and a springboard dropkick drops Wayne, who comes back with a handspring Stunner for two. They forearm it out until Titan charges into a superkick, only for Wayne to grab a standing Sliced Bread. Titan gets up and knocks him to the floor for a running flip dive. A springboard tornado DDT plants Wayne and Titan starts tying up the legs as time expires at 10:00, meaning Titan gets a future title shot.

Rating: B-. Another fine match, though Titan might not have gotten the rules at the end (though in this case it doesn’t make much of a difference). Titan is a talented star and someone who has done well everywhere he’s gone. Putting Wayne in the ring with someone like him is a good move and now they’ll get to do it again.

Titan is annoyed at not winning, possibly not quite getting the rules.

We recap Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada. Bandido was getting beaten down and Bandido made the save but held up the World Title. The match was set.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada

Bandido is defending. They take their time to lockup and Dorada backs him into the corner for a friendly tap on the chest. An exchange of legsweeps and takedowns gives us a standoff but Dorada takes him down in the corner. The 450 misses but the 21 Plex is blocked, giving us another standoff. Dorada uppercuts him down and hits a dropkick to the floor, setting up the running corkscrew dive.

Back in and Dorada’s 450 gets two but Bandido gets in some shots of his own. Dorada is knocked outside for a running dive to take him out. Bandido muscles him up for a delayed superplex and a near fall. They trade running shots in the corner until Bandido knocks him outside again, this time for a running flip dive over the corner. A frog splash gives Bandido two but Dorada jumps up, climbs onto Bandido’s shoulders, and then drops down into a hurricanrana for two.

They chop it out until both of them drop to their knees, only to keep at the slapping. They go to the apron and keep chopping until they both try running dropkicks for a double knockdown to the floor. Now it’s time to go to the ramp for an exchange of throws until Dorada climbs the set and hits a huge dive. Dorada sends him back into the ring and gets a running start down the ramp for a moonsault over the top back inside.

Bandido is back up to grab the arms and tie up the legs at the same time, with Dorada pulling himself up. With that not working, Bandido switches into a rollup for two. Dorada catches him on top and does another shoulder stand hurricanrana into a shooting star for two more. Bandido is back with the X Knee into the 21 Plex for a rather near fall. That means it’s a super flipping fall away slam to knock Dorada silly, setting up another 21 Plex to retain the title at 19:09.

Rating: A-. Excellent stuff here, with two guys who have no issues with each other fighting to leave with a prize. You can tell Bandido knows how to work this style very well and Dorada is more than capable of having some great performances. This was easily the best thing ROH has had in a long time and is definitely worth a look.

Rocky Romero, with Konosuke Takeshita, challenges Bandido for Supercard Of Honor on Takeshita’s behalf. Hokey smoke they remembered the show was a thing.

Leila Grey gives Top Flight a pep talk before their #1 contenders match against the Infantry.

We run down the Supercard Of Honor card, including Bandido defending against Takeshita, Athena defending against Thunder Rosa and the Sons Of Texas defending against either the Infantry or Top Flight.

Lee Moriarty talks about what being here means to him and how much he wants to face Blue Panther.

Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

Non-title. They fight over wrist control to start and trade arm holds with neither being able to get very far. Moriarty pulls him into an abdominal stretch, which is quickly countered but Moriarty stops to applaud himself. A bridging rollup gives Moriarty two and they shake hands, with Moriarty kicking him in the ribs.

Some chops and running clotheslines put Moriarty down but he sends Panther outside. The dive connects and Moriarty does it again, followed by the Border City Stretch back inside. Panther can’t roll his way out so Moriarty grabs the other arm, with Panther making the ropes anyway. They chop it out until Panther gets two off a clothesline. Panther knocks him outside and gets a running start for a dive off the ramp. Back in and Panther pulls him into a Fujiwara armbar for the tap at 11:14.

Rating: B-. Panther is quite the star as he is in his mid 60s and can still have a perfectly acceptable match. That was the case here, as it never felt ridiculous that he was hanging with someone younger and more athletic. Panther is an absolute legend around here so having him get a win over the lowest champion on the men’s roster is hardly much of a stretch.

Post match the Infantry comes in for the beatdown, with Shane Taylor joining them. Panther is down but BRYAN DANIELSON of all people sends in some luchadors for the save. Danielson even hits a running knee to Taylor and hugs Panther (Danielson is known to be a massive Panther fan). Danielson gets the mic and praises Mexico for welcoming AEW and Ring Of Honor.

Moriarty vs. Panther for the Pure Title is set for Supercard Of Honor to end the show.

