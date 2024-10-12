Hall’s ROH TV Review 10.10.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: October 10, 2024

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Things were changed up a bit last week as there was a classic match throw in along with the usual offerings. That was definitely something different, though we’ll have to see if it is a regular change of pace. For now though, we are coming up on Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, which will take place on an AEW show. Let’s get to it.

Lexi Nair is very enthusiastic about Athena’s celebration while Billie Starkz is less than pleased. Athena shows up and gives her a bracelet, which happens to be attached to a chain. Starkz asks what Athena has for her, but Athena says Nair is a gorgeous TV personality while Starkz is just a wrestler. That’s enough to make Starkz leave, with Lady Frost coming in to mock Athena for cuffing herself to Nair for protection from Abadon. This sets up Frost vs. Athena for next week.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

New Japan Strong Openweight Title: Anthony Henry vs. Gabe Kidd

Kidd is defending and Henry has Beef in his corner. Henry kicks him to the floor to start and hits a running dropkick against the barricade. Back in and a bridging German suplex gives Henry two but a tornado DDT is blocked. Kidd plants him down and grabs the mic, shouting about how much the fans smell and how no one in the back can touch him. A strike off goes to Kidd but he poses too long and gets chopped hard in the corner for his efforts.

Kidd goes outside and tries for a table but gets cut off by Beef. Back in and Henry gets some boots up in the corner, setting up a top rope double stomp for two. A brainbuster gets two more, followed by a kick to the head for two more. Kidd catches him on top with a superplex for two more and it’s time to slug it out. Kidd’s hard lariat gets two before a piledriver retains the title at 8:06.

Rating: B-. So remember Kidd, who wrestled once on Rampage and then again on the Forbidden Door Kickoff Show in his only AEW/ROH matches ever? Well here he is defending a title against the straight man in a comedy team. The match was fine enough, but I’m going to need a bit more of a reason to be invested in a title match and a champion than the initials on his belt.

We recap Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for Briscoe’s ROH World Title at WrestleDream.

Brandon Cutler vs. Katsuyori Shibata

This is an open challenge from Cutler to any former or current ROH Champion. Cutler gets in a cheap shot off the Code Of Honor so Shibata chops him into the corner without much trouble. An elbow keeps Cutler in trouble and a running boot in the corner sets up the sleeper. The PK finishes for Shibata at 2:58.

Brian Cage is ready to win the TV Title. It’s nice of them to have someone in the match actually talk, or even appear on this show.

Billie Starkz vs. Ella Elizabeth

Starkz fires off some running forearms in the corner to start and offers some mocking clapping. Elizabeth gets sent outside for a running dropkick through the ropes, only for Elizabeth to come back with a German suplex for a breather. They scream at each other a lot until Starkz knocks her off the top and hits a Swanton for the pin at 3:29.

Rating: C. Other than the screaming, there wasn’t much to be seen here. Starkz is ticked off at Athena after everything that has been going on and got to blow off a bit of steam here. It’s not a particularly good match but at least it served a purpose on the way towards what should be Starkz taking the title from Athena.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Infantry

Taylor powers Bravo down to start but Bravo is back up with a shot to the face. Bravo backs him into the corner so Dean can come in but Taylor brings in Moriarty. That’s enough for Dean to be taken into the corner for the double teaming. Dean manages to send Taylor outside and dive over for the tag off to Bravo so the pace can pick up. Taylor gets knocked to the floor, but Moriarty grabs a European Clutch to pin Bravo at 6:02.

Rating: C+. I’ve lost count of the times that Shane Taylor Promotions wins a match which will absolutely be the one that gets them over the hump. They’re the definition of an act that is running on a treadmill and that isn’t going to be interesting until something drastically changes. The Infantry’s troubles continue, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them turn in the near future.

The Evil Uno want back in the Trios Titles picture when the Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson come in to say they want the same thing. A challenge is issued. Sweet goodness if this is what is supposed to be an interesting match, this place is in more trouble than I thought.

Women’s TV Title: Diamante vs. Red Velvet

Velvet is defending and takes her down by the arm to start, setting up a short armscissors. A rollup gives Velvet two and it’s back to the arm cranking. Back up and Diamante sends her into the buckle a few times before Velvet misses a charge into the corner. Diamante misses a splash in the corner but manages to suplex Velvet down for two.

A hard clothesline gives Diamante two more and she grabs the full nelson. Velvet is sent into the corner for a hard dropkick, followed by a nasty German suplex for two. Diamante kicks her outside and whips Velvet into various steel objects. The slugout goes to Diamante, who hits Velvet in the face with the belt for the DQ at 9:58.

Rating: C+. This match is what makes the rest of the show that much more frustrating. This match was built up over a few weeks, told a story in the ring, and had an ending that keeps the story going. It makes everything else seem like it’s spinning its wheels and shows just how well things can go if they are given the right kind of attention. Do more of this and his show would jump up in quality.

Post match Diamante whips her with the belt and then realizes she screwed up as she had wrecked Velvet until the DQ.

Lance Archer vs. Sam Beale

We get the handshake and Beale makes the mistake of hitting him in the face. Archer punches him down and hits a snap suplex, followed by a running elbow in the corner. The Blackout finishes Beale of at 1:45.

The Infantry know something needs to change but Shane Taylor Promotions comes in to say the Infantry needs to figure this out.

It’s time for a classic match, from Glory By Honor V on September 6, 2006 (from a previous review).

Ring Of Honor World Title: Kenta vs. Bryan Danielson

Danielson is defending has a horrible shoulder coming in. Kenta threatens him with the big kick to start and backs Danielson up against the ropes. That means a slap to the face and things are getting a bit more serious. They go to a test of strength until Danielson grabs the arm, setting up a knee to the face. Kenta goes right back to the shoulder though and Danielson needs a breather on the floor.

Back in and Danielson rocks him with a headbutt, earning himself a kick to the arm. A headlock takeover works a bit better for Danielson, whose shoulder is looking black and blue. Danielson rips at the face as we hear about how awesome his title reign has been. A wristlock doesn’t get Kenta very far as Danielson dropkicks him to the floor as we take a break.

Back with Kenta hitting a running dropkick and kicking away, setting up a springboard missile dropkick for two. Kenta grabs a short armscissors, sending Danielson over to the ropes in a hurry. Danielson is right back with a half crab and a whip into the corner, setting up a Chris Benoit throat slit (dang that was jarring to see). The superplex sets up a crossface chickenwing to keep Kenta in trouble but a foot in the ropes is good for the break. The Swan Dive only hits Kenta’s raised boots though and it’s time to slug it out. They trade suplexes and then trade discus strikes to the face for another double knockdown.

We take another break and come back again with Kenta pulling him into a Fujiwara armbar, sending Danielson right back to the ropes. Danielson goes up onto said ropes but dives into a cutter, meaning the Fujiwara armbar goes right back on. That’s broken up again and Danielson grabs a fisherman’s belly to back suplex for two.

A belly to back superplex drops Kenta again and Cattle Mutilation goes on, meaning Kenta makes the ropes AGAIN. Danielson goes up top but dives into a fireman’s carry, setting up the (original) GTS for a VERY close two as the ropes save the title again. A bridging O’Connor roll gives Danielson another crazy near fall but Kenta kicks him down.

Danielson takes him down and drives away with the elbows to the head, only to have Kenta power up for the fireman’s carry. That’s broken up as well though and it’s a tiger suplex for two on Kenta. Cattle Mutilation goes on again and, after some more elbows to the head, the hold goes on again and Kenta FINALLY taps at 27:43.

Rating: A. Oh yeah this worked and it was an awesome fight with both guys beating the tar out of each other. Danielson can do this with anyone and it was a time when Kenta got to look as good as he is often hyped up as being. I haven’t seen nearly enough of Danielson’s time in Ring of Honor but it is easy to see where he gets the reputation that he has. Awesome match here and I loved the heck out of this.

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning if Woods wins or lasts the ten minute time limit, he gets a figure title shot. The rest of the Athletes, and Mark Sterling, are here with Woods and Sterling is sick of the fans not liking the team. The fight starts fast and Briscoe is sent outside for a ram into the barricade. Briscoe fights up and hits the step up flip dive with the chair.

Back in and Woods can’t hit the rolling Chaos Theory so Briscoe knocks him down, setting up the Froggy Bow. That’s reversed into a cross armbreaker, which is broken up as well so Sterling can get in some cheap shots. Woods cranks on the arm before hammering on it for a bonus. Briscoe fights out and hits a middle rope dropkick for a breather. Woods pulls him down off the top by the arm and puts on a quickly broken cross armbreaker. They both go up top so Briscoe headbutts him down, setting up the Froggy Boy for the pin at 7:35.

Rating: B-. I appreciate having the champ out there but my goodness I could go for a long break from the Premiere Athletes. They’ve reached the point where the fans hating them is a running joke. There has to be someone else out there who can take a loss to the World Champion, but here we are with the Athletes again. Not a bad match at all, but the Athletes are just there as target practice and nothing more.

