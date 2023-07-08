Hall’s ROH TV Review 7.6.23  

Ring Of Honor

Date: July 6, 2023

Location: First Ontario Center, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We have three shows to go before Death Before Dishonor and a grand total of nothing has been announced for the show. Coming out of last week, Claudio Castagnoli has no one set up as a challenger to the World Title and that means something needs to change. Some stuff needs to be announced for the show this week but there is no guarantee that it will get done. Let’s get to it.

Gringo Loco vs. Komander

Komander has Alex Abrahantes with him. Loco takes him down to start and fires off some jumping jacks but Komander is back with a rather spinny armdrag. Back up and Loco flips away a few times before sending Komander hard into the corner. A running kick to the head gives Loco two but Komander runs up the corner into another flipping armdrag.

Loco scores with a backbreaker and chokes in the corner a bit but a headscissors gives Komander a breather. Another armdrag sends Loco outside for the big running flip dive. Back in and they both go up top, with Loco jumping from one rope to another into a super Spanish Fly (that was awesome).

Komander is right back with a cutter but they head back outside with Loco powerbombing him against the barricade. Back in again and a top rope cutter gives Loco two but Komander runs the corner for a super hurricanrana. A double springboard dive wipes out Loco on the floor and a double springboard 450 finishes for Komander at 10:42.

Rating: B. This wasn’t about psychology or storytelling but rather doing their big flips and dives all over the place. As a result, it was one of the more entertaining things I’ve seen from either of them in a long time. It might be the best I’ve seen Komander look, as he didn’t waste time with a bunch of nonsense and just did his thing with the flying all over. Good stuff here and a rather entertaining match.

Lee Moriarty and Big Bill want the Tag Team Titles and are going to wreck the Boys tonight. It’s not exactly an exciting match but they would be fine enough for one off opponents for the Lucha Bros. Granted it would be nice to see the titles defended at all as the Bros won them three months ago and have defended them twice (both times in AEW).

Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Daniels

Daniels works on a hammerlock to start but Garcia takes him down and gets in the dancing. Then Daniels walks over him and does the Curry Man dance for a bonus. Back up and Garcia knocks him out to the floor as we hear about Daniels getting his eye worked on and his vision improving.

Garcia gets an STF but Daniels grabs the rope, as well as a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. They slug it out until an STO puts Garcia down and there’s Angel’s Wings, but Garcia rolls outside. Back in and Garcia kicks the rope into the eye, setting up a gutbuster to finish Daniels at 7:34.

Rating: C+. This is where people like Garcia and Daniels can shine: by going out there and having a completely watchable match without going much higher. Daniels is mainly going to be around to put people over and Garcia’s push towards the top didn’t exactly go so well. Let them stay here where they belong and they’re much easier to watch, as was certainly the case here.

Willie Mack is ready to win a six way scramble and the $25,000 prize. He could go to Jamaica and get some real jerk chicken!

Gates Of Agony vs. Action Andretti/Darius Martin

Kaun drives Andretti into the corner to start but gets caught with a quick dropkick. Andretti and Martin clear the ring with some more dropkicks but a Prince Nana distraction cuts that off. The Gates send Andretti and Martin into various hard objects to take over and it’s Andretti getting beaten up inside.

Andretti gets over for the tag to Martin though and house is cleaned as everything breaks down. Toa catches Andretti in the air on the floor so Martin hits a dive to take them both down again. A standing Spanish Fly hits Kaun but Nana offers another distraction. Andretti makes the mistake of chopping both Gates and it’s Opening The Gates to finish him off at 6:35.

Rating: B-. As usual, power vs. speed is a difficult concept to screw up and they made it work well here. Andretti and Martin are still in that weird place of being a makeshift team though and that is only going to get them so far. The Gates actually won something over a more worthwhile team too and that is a nice change of pace for them. Keep doing that and they might actually start to matter.

Righteous/Stu Grayson vs. Rip Impact/Zak Patterson/Macrae Martin

The beating starts fast and it’s Grayson planting Impact with a release Rock Bottom. The triple flipping faceplant finishes Impact at 1:03.

The Boys vs. Lee Moriarty/Big Bill

Moriarty wrestles Brandon down to start but Brett comes in to pick up the pace. Bill comes in so Brent gets on Brandon’s shoulders (Muppet references are made on commentary), which is quickly broken up by a big boot. The Boys try to pick up the pace and manage to send the villains outside for some suicide dives. Bill chokeslams Brent onto the apron though and it’s Moriarty hitting a running forearm to finish Brandon at 4:45.

Rating: C. The Muppet Man bit was funny but other than that this was the Boys trying to slug away at the monster and coming up short. Moriarty and Bill seem like they are being primed for a Tag Team Title shot and having them pick up wins like this will bolster their case. Not a bad match and it might have served a purpose so well done.

Athena vs. Seleziya Sparx

Non-title Proving Ground match, meaning that if Sparx wins or lasts the ten minute time limit, she gets a future title shot. Apparently Sparx was in Ring Of Honor nine years ago. I’m not sure why that matters but commentary felt the need to bring it up. Athena kicks her in the face but Sparx muscles her up for a slam. A t-bone suplex drops Sparx though and a hard forearm finishes her off at 2:07. Sparx was starting to show something here when she got knocked silly in a hurry.

Post match the beatdown is on again, as no one stops Athena.

JD Drake vs. Tony Nese

They’re kidding right? Anthony Henry and Mark Sterling are here too. Hold on though, as before the match, Nese says that Drake is a bit big so instead of the match, we’re going to do group training! Drake doesn’t approve, because he doesn’t like Canadian food in the first place. He’ll beat Nese up anyway, but here is Mark Briscoe to interrupt. He and Tony Khan agree: no one cares about these two and we’re making this a three way.

JD Drake vs. Tony Nese vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe is sent to the apron but comes back with a bunch of chops to take over. Drake and Nese are sent outside for the big flip dive (thanks chair) as it’s all Briscoe to start. Back in and Drake blasts Briscoe with a clothesline to take over and the stomping ensues in the corner. Briscoe is tied in the Tree of Woe and the villains take turns stomping away.

We pause for some jumping jacks though, allowing Briscoe to fight back. Drake slams Briscoe for two though, with Nese not being happy as he breaks it up. Nese breaks up the Froggy Bow to Drake and takes Drake out of the corner. Now the Froggy Boy can hit Drake, followed by the Jay Driller to give Briscoe the pin on Nese at 5:56.

Rating: C+. It was a quick match and I’m really not sure why this needed to be a three way. Granted it was more interesting than having Briscoe beat up someone like Nese or Drake on their own, but Briscoe needs to get to the TV Title already, as he isn’t getting anywhere with something like this. Decent match, but Briscoe didn’t get much out of it.

We look at Eddie Kingston winning the Strong Openweight Title.

Kingston says he won’t be at Death Before Dishonor, so he wants Mark Briscoe to go beat Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring Of Honor World Title.

Briscoe says the match is on and Tony Khan has approved it. Claudio Castagnoli comes in to say Briscoe hasn’t manned up yet but he wants Briscoe to do it at Death Before Dishonor. Deal. So we’re dropping the TV Title stuff and having Briscoe jump into the main event scene out of nowhere? Ok then.

Diamante vs. Vanessa Kraven

Kraven is rather tall so Diamante goes after the legs. That earns her a fast knock out to the floor but Diamante sends her into the post. Back in and a dropkick sends Kraven into the corner for a running dropkick and two. A wheelbarrow Stunner into a Code Red gives Diamante the pin at 2:26.

Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods vs. Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack vs. Dalton Castle vs. Trent Seven

The winner gets $25,000 and it’s one fall to a finish. Woods catches Trent’s crossbody as the other four fight on the floor. Mack comes in to kick seven in the face and then sends Castle outside in a crash. We settle down to Taylor and Mack slugging it out but Cage takes Mack’s place.

Castle and Woods fight over a hiptoss until it’s off to the parade of shots to the face from everyone involved. Woods Doctor Bombs Castle but gets taken out by Mack, who gets taken out by Cage. Castle gets shoved off the top and onto the pile at ringside before Cage apron superplexes Seven onto everyone else. Back in and Mack frog splashes Cage for two before hitting a parade of Stunners. Cage is back up though and rolls Mack up (with trunks) for the pin at 6:32.

Rating: C+. Matches like these are always hard to rate as there is very little in the way of structure. Instead it’s just a big series of spots and moves, which does make for an exciting match. Having some kind of a prize on the line is a great touch too, as it automatically gives the match some stakes. Fun stuff here and I could go for something like this every once in awhile.

Infantry/Trish Adora vs. Kingdom/Maria Kanellis-Bennett

Hold on though as Maria says that she isn’t medically cleared to wrestle so she has a replacement: Leyla Hirsch, making her return after a year plus away with a torn ACL. Bennett and Bravo chop it out to start until Bravo hits a dropkick so he can get in a salute. It’s off to Dean to headlock Taven and a quick legdrop gets two. The women come in and the fans are happy to see Hirsch back.

Hirsch works on the arm and sends Adora shoulder first into the buckle. Adora manages a quick Lariat Tubman for a breather and brings Bravo back in to clean house. Dean comes in with a running elbow in the corner as everything breaks down. Taven breaks up Bravo’s dive, setting up the Flight Of The Conqueror. Back in and Maria offers a distraction, allowing Hirsch to cross armbreaker Adora for the win at 7:32.

Rating: C. This was about Hirsch’s return and that’s a cool thing to see. She has been gone for so long after just starting to get the hang of things before she got hurt and now she might be able to make it work. In addition, I have no idea why the Kingdom is stuck down here when they would make perfect challengers for FTR, that’s how Ring Of Honor works in a lot of ways.

Leyla says she’s here in Ring Of Honor to end the show.

