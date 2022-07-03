Hall’s WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Review  

Money In The Bank 2022

Date: July 2, 2022

Location: MGM Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Byron Saxton Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

It’s the ladder show as we focus on becoming something close to the #1 contender. That means the show is going to be built around the two ladder matches, so there aren’t going to be many options for the rest of the card. There are enough title matches around to fill things out, but this is all about the ladder matches. Let’s get to it.

The opening video looks at a bunch of the people on the show and how they could make it big tonight.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans

Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. It’s a brawl to start of course with Asuka being left in the ring to strike at Becky. A sliding kick to the face drops Becky and Asuka takes a ladder that Shotzi tries to bring in. Becky kicks Asuka down but can’t drop a ladder onto her. Rodriguez comes back in and powers away with the ladder, including suplexing Liv and Becky onto it at the same time. Everyone gets together and drives Rodriguez into the corner, with Liv being laid on the ladder in the same corner.

Evans hits the slingshot Bronco Buster onto Liv onto the ladder. A bunch of people are piled onto Liv, setting up Becky’s middle rope legdrop. Bliss hits a Molly Go Round onto Liv/Becky/Asuka and is the only one left standing. It’s way too early for that to work though as Rodriguez makes the save, only to get struck down by Bliss. Asuka is back in with a German suplex on Bliss but it’s Evans cutting off the climb.

Shotzi and Lacey take turns pulling each other off the ladder until Rodriguez goes up. Morgan joins them and it’s a sunset bomb to plant Evans in a landing that almost went badly. Becky is back in and goes up but the ladder is off center (and seems to be broken), allowing Shotzi to pull her down. Asuka makes another save and goes up but Rodriguez pulls her down. Their fight knocks the ladder onto the ropes until Rodriguez goes outside to get a fresh ladder.

Instead of climbing, she bridges the ladder between the ring and the announcers’ table and brawls with Asuka. That’s countered into a cross armbreaker but Becky comes in and lays Asuka on the ladder. The legdrop from a ladder onto Asuka drops both of them and everyone is down again. A bunch of ladders are brought in (as tends to be the case) and everyone goes up, with only Lynch being left. Liv goes up but her ladder is knocked over, only to have her kick the rope on the way down and bounce back up, allowing her to knock Becky over. Liv gets the briefcase at 16:29.

Rating: B-. There were some big crashes and falls in there and that is the main thing you want in these matches. As usual it was all about the carnage and insanity but they did something smart by going with someone who has been needing the big win. Now do it right with Liv and you might be going somewhere, though the Nikki Ash result is always a possibility.

We see Cody Rhodes’ preview of the men’s ladder match from Raw.

We recap Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for Theory’s US Title. Lashley wants the title, while Theory keeps bragging about how great he is and seems to think he is built better. It is kind of a weird setup but the match could work.

US Title: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Theory is defending and gets spinebustered early. The threat of a spear sends Theory outside so Lashley picks him up but Theory blocks the posting. Lashley gets posted instead but is right back up with a posting of his own. Back in and Theory manages a hard shot to the face for two and we hit the chinlock. Lashley finally powers out and starts striking away, including the running clothesline in the corner.

The delayed vertical suplex is countered so Lashley pulls him out of the air for a gorilla press powerslam instead. Back up and Theory sends him into the middle buckle, setting up the rolling dropkick for two. A Town Down is countered into a rollup for two more but Theory goes to the eyes. Theory hits his own spear but Lashley reverses A Town Down into the Hurt Lock for the tap and the title at 11:00.

Rating: C. I’m not sure what to think about this, but if there is no Raw World Champion, making Lashley the top singles champions makes as much sense as anything else. Theory losing clean is a little weird, but Raw is in a weird place at the moment so this might be the best thing they can do. Not much of a match, though at least they didn’t stick around too long.

Liv Morgan doesn’t know who she is cashing in on but for now, she is celebrating.

We recap Carmella challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title. Rhea Ripley is injured and can’t get the title shot, so Carmella won a multi-woman match to earn it instead. They have argued a good bit since then.

Raw Women’s Title: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair

Carmella is challenging and we get the Big Match Intros. Belair sends her to the apron to start and Carmella needs a breather. Back in and Belair does the kiss it spot in the corner, setting up the moonsault over her out of the corner. A backbreaker sets up a backbreaker to put Carmella down but the handspring moonsault misses. Carmella finally manages to snap the throat across the top rope and starts cranking on the arm.

That’s broken up so Carmella pulls her down by the hair. There’s a delayed vertical suplex on Carmella and Belair takes her into the corner to pound the turnbuckle in the vicinity of Carmella’s head. Carmella is back with the low superkick for two but she talks too much trash, meaning it’s the KOD to retain the title at 7:11.

Rating: C-. Yeah what else were you expecting here? Carmella had no chance of winning and was nothing more than a fill in challenger, so Belair running her over to keep the title made perfect sense. This was there as a way to get the title on the show and that’s all it needed to be. Don’t go further than that and things will be fine.

Post match Carmella jumps Belair again and forearms her down a bit. That is the most WWE thing I can think of at the moment: the match was just a step above a squash and had a clean finish but we need to keep it going because WWE doesn’t know how to just end a feud already.

We look at Logan Paul signing with WWE and he wants Miz at Summerslam.

Tag Team Titles: Usos vs. Street Profits

The Usos are defending and say you should bet on the Bloodline. The Profits come through the crowd for an old school feel. Dawkins takes over on Jimmy to start but it’s way too early for the frog splash. The Usos take a breather on the floor and we pause a bit until Jey comes in for a change. A running forearm drops Ford, who is right back with a crotch chop to Jimmy on the apron.

Dawkins drops Jey for two but a double spinebuster plants Dawkins for a change. Jimmy hits a dive to drop Dawkins on the floor and a right hand cuts off his comeback attempt back inside. Another shot to the face staggers Dawkins but he drops Jimmy, allowing the diving tag to Ford. Jey is fine enough to superkick a diving Ford out of the air for two and it’s time co choke on the ropes.

This isn’t exactly burning up the mat and Jimmy hits an apron kick to the face rocks Ford again. Something close to a top rope Demolition Decapitator gets two on Ford and some more slow shots to the face keep him down. We hit the chinlock for a bit before Jey superkicks Dawkins off the apron. Ford manages to get in a shot of his own but a springboard is cut off with another right hand.

With the beating continuing, Ford finally manages to knock Jimmy to the floor and brings Dawkins back in to clean house. The big running flip dive drops the Usos and the lifting swinging neckbreaker gets two on Jimmy. Everything breaks down and a tackle into a German suplex drops Jimmy for two. A Doomsday Blockbuster gives Ford two more and the Profits are shocked.

Dawkins gets to clean house again but it’s back to Ford, who gets double superkicked for two more. Cole: “We’re going to have an hour Broadway tonight here in Vegas.” No Cole, we aren’t. Ford hits the big running flip dive onto the Usos, setting up the frog splash for two back inside with Jimmy making the save. We get the big staredown and then the slugout until Dawkins is sent into the barricade. The 1D finishes Ford at 23:01.

Rating: B. This felt like the tag team version of Edge vs. Randy Orton at Vengeance 2004: it was long and the second half was good, but the first ten minutes were going in slow motion and seemed to be there to pad the runtime. The Profits weren’t completely nothing challengers and a title change wasn’t totally out of the question, but this could have have about eight minutes cut out and been a much tighter match.

Post match replays show that Ford’s shoulder was off the mat so the Profits aren’t happy.

We get a vignette of someone walking in the dark, featuring a bunch of candles, a cross, a medal hanging and someone walking in the dark. Not sure what that was.

We recap Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey for Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title. Rousey is defending, Natalya attacked her one night and ALMOST made her tap to the Sharpshooter, personal insults were thrown, time for a title match.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

Rousey is defending. Feeling out process to star with Natalya taking her down into an armbar. The early ankle lock is broken up but Natalya counters the basement dropkick into another ankle lock. That sends Natalya straight to the rope so she hits the discus lariat for two. Natalya works on the arm and even pulls Rousey out of the corner, setting up something like a seated abdominal stretch.

With that not working, the frustration starts setting in but another discus clothesline is countered into a throw. Piper’s Pit is countered into a rollup, which is countered into a rollup to give Rousey two. Another armbar is countered into the Sharpshooter from Rousey, who throws in a Shawn Michaels pose at the same time.

Natalya breaks out and sends her outside to bang up Rousey’s knee, setting up the Sharpshooter on the apron. With that broken up via gravity, Natalya gets thrown down and has to beat the count back in. They trade more submissions until Rousey counters a Sharpshooter into a cross armbreaker to retain at 12:33.

Rating: C. This wasn’t great but again, there was no drama on who was going to win here. Natalya is fine as a hand in the ring and the submission stuff was good, but it felt like a lot of waiting around until Rousey caught her. Rousey needs someone to give her a challenge or at least get a shake up of some kind, because this isn’t working very well.

Post match Rousey can barely stand but here is Liv Morgan with the briefcase.

Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan

Rousey is defending and picks the ankle to start. Morgan kicks the bad leg though and a rollup gives her the pin and the title at 27 seconds.

Post match Rousey congratulates Morgan and leaves so Morgan can soak in the YOU DESERVE IT chants. What a great way to make Rousey look pathetic, as she more or less said “oh well, lost the title, time to leave.”

Video on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss vs. Omos

Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match….and hang on because here is Adam Pearce to add someone to the match.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss vs. Omos vs. Theory

Still the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. A bunch of people go after Omos to start but he shrugs them off and hits people with the ladder. Sami hides behind the post as Sheamus comes in for some failed slugging attempts on Omos. The swarming slows Omos down again until a Claymore puts him on the floor. That leaves Sheamus and McIntyre to slug it out so Theory tries to go up the ladder, earning himself an exchange of forearms to the chest from Sheamus and McIntyre.

Rollins comes in to send them outside and tosses a ladder onto them for a bonus. Riddle jumps Rollins and backdrops him onto the ladder but Sami sends Riddle outside. Back in and Riddle goes up, with Moss being right there to meet him. Omos makes the save and pulls both of them off, including a powerslam to Riddle. Everyone goes after Omos, this time using ladders to put him down again. With Omos buried under a bunch of ladders, most of the remaining people go up some ladders with Theory being the last man standing.

Moss pulls him down for a fall away slam so Sami goes up, with Moss powerbombing him into a ladder bridged in the corner. McIntyre and Moss slug it out on top of the ladder until Moss goes down. Sheamus breaks it up and hits White Noise but Riddle avoids the Brogue. The hanging DDT out of a ladder plants Sheamus and the Floating Bro off the top of the ladder hits a pile of people. Omos is back in and gets to wreck some people until Riddle slows him down.

Theory tries to go up but gets chokebombed back down. A Brogue Kick into a Helluva kick into a triangle choke has Omos in trouble and Moss helps toss Omos over the top. More group beatings slow Omos down again and it’s a team powerbomb through the announcers’ table. Everyone else brawls on the floor until Sami goes up, only to have McIntyre make the save. Sheamus takes both of them down but Futureshock drops Sheamus as well.

That lets McIntyre go up but Butch comes in to make the save with a choke on the ladder. McIntyre is brought back down and Brogue Kick takes him down again. Sheamus puts the ladder onto McIntyre and goes up, only to have McIntyre shove him off for a huge crash. The Claymore drops Butch but Sheamus makes another save. Sami shoves both of them into a ladder in the corner though and goes up, only to have Moss make the save.

Moss almost gets the case (they had me for a second there) until Rollins pulls him down for a Stomp. Riddle is back in with a ladder that is less than a foot away from the briefcase and goes up, with Rollins on a shorter ladder next to him. They slug it out with Riddle being knocked down but coming back up for a super RKO to leave everyone down. Riddle makes the slow climb until Theory makes a faster climb, knocks Riddle down, and wins at 25:26.

Rating: B. The match was good, but this is the ceiling for most Money in the Bank matches. It felt like we have seen every single thing they were doing in here before and adding Theory at the last minute just made it feel all the more obvious that he was winning. These matches are build on the car crash formula and that is only going to get you so far when you have so many people involved and are trying to get in so many things. I haven’t been a fan of these things for awhile and this was a good example of why.

Theory poses a lot to end the show.

Results

Liv Morgan won the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match

Bobby Lashley b. Theory – Hurt Lock

Bianca Belair b. Carmella – KOB

Usos b. Street Profits – 1D to Ford

Ronda Rousey b. Natalya – Cross armbreaker

Liv Morgan b. Ronda Rousey – Rollup

Theory won the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match

