Hall’s WWE NXT Review 4.23.24  

NXT

Date: April 23, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re back with the first half of another special show this week with Spring Breakin Part One. That means the main event this week will see the NXT Title on the line as Ilja Dragunov defends against Trick Williams. It’s also the last NXT before the Draft so we might be saying goodbye to some people. Let’s get to it.

The three General Managers are in the back (Nick Aldis on a screen) to talk about potentially stealing wrestlers.

Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Perez is defending and Valkyria goes right after Paxley to start. Valkyria gets sent outside by Perez, who looks scared by Paxley. Everyone winds up on the floor with Valkyria taking over, including a northern lights suplex for two on Paxley with Perez making the save. With Valkyria out on the floor again, Paxley knocks Perez down for two and we take a break.

Back with Valkyria powerbombing both of them out of the corner to leave everyone down. They chop it out from their knees until Valkyria grabs a fisherman’s buster for two on Paxley. Perez crossfaces Valkyria’s (and her bad arm) but Paxley grabs the same thing on Perez for the save. Paxley sends Perez outside and grabs something like a Paige Turner on Valkyria. The 450 connects (the fans REALLY approve)…but Perez runs in and rolls Paxley up for the pin to retain at 12:00.

Rating: B-. They were rolling by the end of this and the fans were entirely behind them. That made for a very fun ending sequence and there was a moment where I thought Paxley might win. Perez feels like she escaped a really bad scare here and that’s what you need in a match like this. Heck of a start and better than I was expecting.

Various stars and fans make main event predictions.

Thea Hail is ready to take out Jacy Jayne next week but Jaida Parker is sick of Fallon Henley. Arguing and a match setup seem to ensue.

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe, a powerhouse team from NXT LVL Up, are debuting next week.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile are back to see the main event but they’re not sure who is winning either.

D’Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

The brawl is on before the bell with Dempsey grabbing a triangle choke on D’Angelo. That’s broken up with a powerbomb so it’s Kemp coming in. D’Angelo powers him into the corner for the tag to Stacks as the fast start continues. Everything breaks down and almost everyone winds up on the floor, allowing Kemp to hit a flip dive onto the pile as we take a break.

Back with Dempsey grabbing a chinlock on Stacks, who is right back up for a crossbody. A German suplex/dropkick combination gets two on Dempsey but he’s right back with a fisherman’s suplex (Vic: “A plex that wasn’t perfect.”) for two. Dempsey grabs the half crab but Stacks fights up and enziguris his way to freedom. D’Angelo comes ins and gets to slug away on Kemp, followed by a spinebuster for two on Dempsey. Kemp is up with an Angle Slam into a neckbreaker for two as everything breaks down. D’Angelo plants Dempsey with a spinebuster for the pin at 11:04.

Rating: B-. This was pretty high energy from the beginning and that made for a good match. D’Angelo getting the pin likely sets him up for a Heritage Cup shot, with the Crew’s rules giving them all kinds of different options. It’s a smart way to go and D’Angelo can get something going after his loss at Stand & Deliver.

Barron Corbin was doing a photo shoot earlier when Lexis King came in with a farewell package for him. Corbin isn’t going anywhere, but King thinks he’ll attach himself onto someone younger and better looking. King: “I accept.” A match seems likely for later.

Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley

The rest of OTM is here with Parker and we’re joined in progress with Parker sending her into the corner. Parker sits on her back and drives a knee into the ribs for two. The waistlock goes on but Henley fights up with a running faceplant for two of her own. Parker sends her throat first into the ropes though and hits a hip check for the pin at 4:28 shown.

Rating: C. Parker’s rise continues as she feels like someone who could be a big deal if she is given the chance. At the same time, Henley’s rise seems to have come to an end as she is losing here after doing the same thing at Stand & Deliver. It would be nice to see her doing something else but that might not be the case for a good while.

Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx aren’t happy with Thea Hail for the lack of gratefulness. Jayne will end Hail next week.

Lola Vice is ready to end Natalya.

JD McDonagh picks Ilja Dragunov. New Catch Republic comes in and go with a split pick.

Here is Ava for the contract signing between Natalya (with Karmen Petrovic) and Lola Vice (with no one). Natalya signs and Vice promises to break her next week. Natalya promises to tap her out next week but Vice has a surprise training partner: Shayna Baszler. After some threats, the brawl is on and broken up in a hurry.

Shawn Spears pushes Ridge Holland towards violence but Holland resists.

The Final Testament promise violence and the Tag Team Titles.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are ready. The other teams don’t like them either, with the Good Brothers coming in to say they don’t like teams coming in to try and take the titles. Edris Enofe breaks a mirror.

Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

It’s a Beach Brawl, meaning we have themed weapons available. Ruca ties her up with an inner tube so Davenport bails out to the floor. Davenport sends her into a picnic bench and a hard posting puts Ruca down again. Ruca blocks a chair shot and hits an X Factor into a ball pit as we take a break.

Back with Ruca hammering away with a boogie board and hitting a standing moonsault for two. An exchange of superkicks lets Ruca hit a spinning powerbomb for two more. Davenport’s German suplex gets the same and they go outside again. This time Ruca’s cartwheel DDT is shoved over the barricade, allowing her to drive Davenport through a picnic table. Back in and Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher (in the middle of the ropes instead of the corner, with Booker losing his mind) for the pin at 10:28.

Rating: C+. They went a bit too far with the silly stuff here as it didn’t come off like Ruca wanting to get revenge on Davenport. You can only get so far when a ball pit is involved and they hit that limit rather hard. At the same time, the new version of the Sol Snatcher is outstanding and that is going to boost up any match where Ruca gets to hit it.

Trick Williams is on the phone with his mom, who seems to be going through some medical issues. Johnny Gargano comes in to give him a pep talk.

Meta Four took a road trip to a recent NXT live event.

Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King

Corbin goes with the power to start and runs him over with a shoulder. King comes back with a dropkick as Vic is just done with Booker’s hyper commentary. King slowly hammers away but Corbin fights up with a clothesline. A suplex cutter gives Corbin two so King grabs a rollup with feet on the ropes for the same. The referee almost gets bumped and the distraction lets King get in a low blow, setting up the Coronation for the pin at 5:26.

Rating: C. That should be it for Corbin in NXT and that’s fine. He’s done rather well around here and the important thing is WWE has figured out how to use him. King on the other hand…I’m just not sure I get it. He does his thing and is starting to get the character but there is something that isn’t connecting. If that doesn’t change, I’m not sure I can see him getting much better anytime soon.

A bunch of main roster stars come in to watch the main event.

Video on Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Ilja Dragunov is ready and runs into Damian Priest, who wishes him luck. Priest also hits on the interviewer.

Trick Williams is going to fight no matter what.

NXT Title: Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Williams is challenging and will leave NXT if he loses. We get the Big Match Intros before Dragunov wrestles him to the mat with a waistlock. Back up and they trade kicks to the face until Dragunov grabs a running DDT. The Constantine Special gets two, followed by a powerbomb. Williams kicks him in the head from the mat and the slugout is on, with Dragunov getting the better of things as we take a break.

Back with Dragunov hitting a Coast To Coast for two but Williams plants him with a powerbomb. Williams hits an H Bomb and Torpedo Moscow for two of his own to mix it up a bit. Dragunov kicks him in the head and hits a Death Valley Driver into the corner before loading up the announcers’ table. Williams fights back and Rock Bottoms him through the table. Dragunov drops him again back inside though and the middle rope H Bomb….gets two. A German suplex hits Williams but he pops up with a running knee to the back of the head. The Trick Shot gives Williams the pin and the title at 11:50.

Rating: B. This wasn’t a match where the result was in any serious doubt and in this case there is nothing wrong with that. Williams is not the most polished wrestler, but he is someone the fans are going to respond to. You cannot fake that kind of a connection with the crowd and NXT is cashing in on it, as they should have.

Post match respect is shown and Williams gets to celebrate with the crowd to end the show.

