Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.3.22  

It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Here is Judgment Day for a chat before their match. Finn Balor is ready to beat Edge so badly that Edge will quit right then and there. Damian Priest promises to take out anyone who comes for them. Dominik gets the mic and is greeted by a WHO’S YOUR DADDY chant. He hates Rey Mysterio and says he has a new family now, thanks to the Judgment Day. Balor says he could have taken Edge out last night, corrects himself to say last week, and offers one more olive branch. Cue AJ Styles to interrupt though and we’re ready to go.

Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles/Rey Mysterio

It’s a brawl before the bell with Judgment Day being cleared out and we take a break. We come back joined in progress with Priest sending Rey into the corner so Balor can hit Two Amigos, followed by the Eddie Dance, and a Third Amigo, because we can’t go more than a few weeks without an Eddie reference. A trip to the floor sees Rey get dropped onto the announcers’ table and Finn grabs a chinlock back inside. Rey slips away though and the tag brings in Styles to clean house. Balor low bridges Styles outside though and we take a break.

Back with Priest escaping a Calf Crusher attempt but getting atomic dropped. Rhea pulls Rey off the apron though and Dominik gets in between them, with Dominik dropping to his knees in a funny bit. We cut away from Rhea hitting Rey, only to show it on a replay in what seems like a production gaffe. Back in and the Coup de Grace finishes Styles at 10:42.

Rating: C+. The Judgment Day story isn’t the most interesting but the talent involved in this match is enough to make it watchable. There is a good chance that they will be involved in WarGames (it’s either them or the Bloodline) but I’m not sure who could face them at the moment. For now though, they were a good way to use the first half hour of Raw.

Post match AJ blames Rey for not being there and shoves him down. Rey leaves and Judgment Day comes in to beat Styles up.

Bobby Lashley is happy to be US Champion for three months and he’s ready for anyone to come after the title next week. Cue Mustafa Ali of all people to say he wants a chance right now. Lashley blows him off so Ali spins him around and pokes at his chest. That’s enough for the opportunity.

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso/Solo Sikoa are in the back with Sami telling a story about a couch being on fire (it has a happy ending). Jey Uso comes in to be all serious and say they’re here to tell everyone that Roman Reigns will be here next week for the season premiere. They run into the Street Profits, who aren’t that impressed.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Non-title. Lashley throws him around to start and hits a running shoulder in the corner. The delayed vertical suplex connects but Ali slips out of a powerslam attempt. A superkick staggers Lashley and the tornado DDT sends him outside. Ali’s suicide dive sends Lashley into the announcers’ table but he blasts Ali hard as we take a break.

Back with Lashley sending him into the corner and hitting the Downward Spiral for two. Ali shoves him off the top though and hits a 450 onto Lashley’s arm to take a limb away. Lashley is fine enough to hit a one armed spinebuster for two and Ali is sent head first into the post. That works so well that Lashley does it again before sending him HARD over the barricade. A dive gets Ali back in at nine so Lashley spears him inside out. The Hurt Lock knocks Ali out (though he doesn’t tap) to give Lashley the win at 11:26.

Rating: C+. This felt like a way to make Ali feel like a tough guy, but there is little reason to believe that he is going to become a star again. For some reason WWE will bring him back, build him up for a week or two at best, and then drop him entirely. This was a good performance from Ali, but I have no reason to believe that it is going anywhere.

Post match Lashley seems to be going to help Ali up but Seth Rollins comes in for a Stomp. Another Stomp onto the title leaves Lashley laying. Rollins throws in a Stomp to Ali on the floor. Lashley vs. Rollins continuing could be interesting so this should work.

Post break, Rollins is still in the ring and we see a clip of his brawl with Matt Riddle after the show went off the air. He is ready for Riddle on Saturday and we see a video on the Fight Pit (a cage with a platform around the top where the wrestlers can walk/fight). With that out of the way, Rollins is ready to face Riddle right now.

They aren’t allowed to fight tonight but Riddle is ready to kill him on Saturday. They argue over whose side guest referee Daniel Cormier will be on before Rollins reminds Riddle that he can’t see his kids anymore. Rollins mentions child support but Riddle….insults his breath. We get more serious with Riddle bringing up Rollins’ lack of titles. Oh and he hasn’t main evented Wrestlemania, but his wife sure has. Cormier pops up on screen to introduce himself and say he respects them both. That aside though, he’s calling it down the line. Cormier didn’t get much of a reaction, but he is a good fit for the spot on Saturday.

Candice LeRae gets a pep talk from Asuka/Bianca Belair/Alexa Bliss. As they are talking, another QR code pops up.

Miz is on the phone and wants guarantees that Dexter Lumis is out next week because it’s his birthday celebration. Lumis opens the door behind him but Miz misses it. Oh and he’d also like to know where Tommaso Ciampa is.

Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

The rest of Damage Ctrl is here with Kai. LeRae takes her down by the arm to start before a Hennig necksnap gets two. A basement kick to the chest sends Kai to the apron, where LeRae sends her into the buckle. Kai gets taken out with a quick dive and we take a break. Back with Kai kicking LeRae in the face, setting up the Kawada kicks to make it worse. A Scorpion kick staggers LeRae but she gets up a shot to the face out of the corner for a breather.

Something like a Black Widow has Kai in trouble but she drives LeRae into the corner to break it up. Kai goes up but gets caught with a German superplex (ouch) for two. That’s enough to draw Iyo Sky up for a distraction, allowing Bayley to drop LeRae right into Kai’s rollup for the in at 10:42.

Rating: C. I’m a bit surprised that the newcomer LeRae took a fall here until you realize that Kai is a newcomer as well. Yeah she has a title, but she has only been on the main roster and back in the company for a little over two months. The match was decent like you would expect from LeRae and Kai, but LeRae losing so soon is a little weird to see.

Johnny Gargano runs into Miz, out cold on an anvil case. Gargano pokes him in the side and Miz awakens….with a drawing of himself and Dexter Lumis on his chest. Miz runs off.

Bayley is excited to sign a contract with Bianca Belair tonight and implies bad things are coming.

Commentary acknowledges the passing of Antonio Inoki.

Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

Chad Gable is here with Otis and Austin Theory is on commentary. Gargano forearms away to start but gets dropped with a shot to the face. An over the shoulder backbreaker has Gargano in more trouble until he slips out and forearms away again. An enziguri rocks Otis but he’s right back with a t-bone suplex to drop Gargano in a hard landing.

The Vader Bomb misses so Gargano strikes away, setting up a heck of a DDT. A low superkick gets two on Otis, who rolls outside so Gargano hits a big dive. Then Gargano pauses to beat up Theory, followed by a tornado DDT off the apron. Theory gets in a briefcase shot though and a World’s Strongest Slam finishes for Otis at 5:32.

Rating: C+. Otis gets some serious protection around here, from being able to knock Braun Strowman down to beating Gargano. I can see the potential in him as a monster, but there is only so much you can do as the second of someone whose entire deal is being an obnoxious guy who makes annoying sounds. Good big vs. little match here, though the result is a bit weird.

Post match the beating is on but Braun Strowman runs in for the save and we ring the bell for Strowman vs. Gable (scheduled for tonight).

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Strowman throws Gable over the top to start and we take a break ten seconds in. Back with Strowman having been knocked over the announcers’ table during the break (by Otis, who was ejected) and then getting posted to make it worse. Gable manages a rather impressive German suplex for two as we see Omos and MVP watching in the back. A cross armbreaker over the ropes is broken up with straight power so Gable goes for the eye to break him up. A dropkick to the knee takes Strowman down again but Gable misses the moonsault. Strowman boots him in the face and hits the powerbomb for the pin at 7:04.

Rating: C. WWE has a very weird style of monstering with Strowman since he got back. He’s winning, but people are getting in a lot on him, including Gable and Otis in particular. It’s a weird way to go and feels like they don’t know which version of Strowman they want to use. Gable’s suplex looked good, but if he is only going to be a comedy goof, I’m not sure why they let him do it to someone like Strowman.

Bobby Lashley swears vengeance against Seth Rollins.

Corey Graves is in the ring to emcee the contract signing between Bayley and Bianca Belair. Bayley says that despite not having the rest of Damage Ctrl out here, she is having a great day. She signs and promises to make history on Saturday because the ladder is symbolic of her entire WWE career. Bayley has had to climb the ladder throughout her time in WWE and at one point, she was Belair. They even had the same ponytails! Once upon a time, those Bianca Belair signs were BAYLEY signs, but then things changed.

Belair finally cuts off the rant and signs as well (with the contract having a QR code on the back). Belair talks about how Bayley is showing the world the real her and how it took her a whole year to come up with a plan. You can plan on calling her champ after Extreme Rules, but Bayley points to the rest of Damage Ctrl being with her on Saturday.

We see Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai beating up Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the back, which is enough of a distraction for Bayley to get in a cheap shot. Belair fights her off and runs to the back, where Asuka has a chair wrapped around her leg and the glaring Bliss wants Sky tonight. Nice segment here as Belair was a lot more serious in a big moment.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa

The rest of the Bloodline (minus Roman Reigns of course) is here with Sikoa and Montez Ford (whose foot/ankle is in a cast) is with Dawkins. They start fast with Dawkins sending him outside, where Sikoa grabs a chair. The rest of the Bloodline cuts him off and we take a break. Back with Dawkins fighting out of a nerve hold but walking into a Samoan drop.

Another Samoan drop gets two and the nerve hold goes on to keep Dawkins down. A belly to belly suplex plants Dawkins again and there’s the running Umaga attack in the corner. Dawkins is back up with a kick to the head to cut Sikoa off though and the comeback is on. There’s the running spinning splash in the corner and the Silencer drops Sikoa for two.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso get on the apron for a distraction/argument though, meaning Sikoa’s superkick gets a VERY delayed two. Back up and Dawkins knocks Sikoa outside, where a big flip dive drops the Bloodline. Sikoa uses the distraction to hit the spinwheel kick and Spinning Solo for the pin at 12:07.

Rating: C. There was a lot going on here and Sikoa getting another win is a smart move. Sikoa needs to be established, but more importantly they continued with the issues between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. That is one of the most interesting things going in WWE at the moment and I still want to see where the whole thing goes. For now though, hopefully Ford gets better soon, as the team is better than Dawkins on his own.

Austin Theory is happy with Otis and promises to take out Johnny Gargano on Smackdown. The banged up Chad Gable approves.

Edge says that since he has come back, he has basically been Adam as the veil of the character has been taken away. He was told that he could never wrestle again and it was not his choice. Now he has decided to make it his choice but now he is 46 years old and this is taking its toll on his whole family. He didn’t have a family before and now his daughters can see how tough it is on him.

That brings him to Judgment Day, who keeps coming back no matter how often he beats them. His back is against the wall and that makes him dangerous. You can ask Foley, Taker and Orton what that means, because he is coming out swinging. Finn Balor better be ready for war, because Edge is. This was a “look at the camera and talk” promo and it worked very well.

Alexa Bliss vs. Iyo Sky

Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Bayley are here too. Bliss starts fast and hammers away before but gets taken down with a dragon screw legwhip. Back up and Bliss kicks her down, setting up a flip splash for two. Kai manages to get in a throat snap across the ropes though and a running dropkick on the floor drops Bliss as we take a break.

Back with Kai in trouble but managing to hit a quick butterfly backbreaker. The moonsault misses though and Bliss grabs a DDT. Twisted Bliss connects so Bayley distracts the referee, drawing Belair over for the fight. Belair gets sent into the steps but it’s a big dive from Bliss to take them all down. Back in and Sky runs Bliss over, setting up the moonsault for the pin at 9:14.

Rating: C+. I liked it well enough, but they have been putting the women in the final spot of the show for a long time now and it doesn’t feel like it is because they are the biggest deal on the show. It was a nice match with Bliss being aggressive and the numbers game costing her though, and Sky hitting that moonsault is always nice to see.

Post match the beatdown is on but Asuka, with a kendo stick, limps down for the failed save attempt. The ladder is brought in and crushed around Bliss’ ribs and the long form beatdown is on. Damage Ctrl climbs the ladder and poses with the titles.

Quick Extreme Rules rundown.

Damage Ctrl is still posing to end the show.

