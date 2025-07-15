Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.14.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: July 14, 2025

Location: BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

Commentators: Corey Graves, Michael Cole

We’re finally out of Atlanta after a weekend of shows in the city. The big story is Seth Rollins, whose knee seemed to be really badly banged up during Saturday Night’s Main Event. There is a good chance we’ll find out something about his status tonight. In addition, there is a fight person gauntlet match to crown Gunther’s next challenger. Let’s get to it.

We open with long recaps of Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution.

Here is Naomi to get things going after cashing in her briefcase to steal the Women’s Title at Evolution. She told everyone to not guess her next move because no one knew what she would do. Now she is the new champion and she has left Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in the dust. It was a plan months in the making and look where she is now. Anyone who is wanting to come for the title can proceed with caution and here is Rhea Ripley to interrupt.

She’s not happy with what Naomi did and Ripley doesn’t proceed with caution. Naomi interfered in her match so she is now on Ripley’s list. Cue Iyo Sky to interrupt, saying Ripley can wait her turn. Naomi says shed cash in to become champion and that’s what she did. Cue Adam Pearce to say he doesn’t want any violence. He congratulates Naomi on here win and makes the triple threat for the title at Summerslam. Makes sense.

We run down the card.

Judgment Day is polishing their belts but Dominik Mysterio is worried about AJ Styles stalking him. Finn Balor isn’t worried but thinks Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez could use some help against the Kabuki Warriors. Balor thinks Mysterio should accompany them so it seems to be all ok.

Judgment Day vs. Kabuki Warriors

Non-title and Dominik Mysterio is here with Judgment Day. Asuka chokes Rodriguez to start but gets taken into the corner for the tag off to Perez. That’s fine with Asuka, who fires off some kicks to put Perez in trouble. Sane comes in to strike away as well and everything breaks down. The Warriors get stereo submissions but Rodriguez makes the save.

Asuka kicks away at Rodriguez and knocks her out to the floor. Mysterio’s distraction doesn’t do much as Asuka posts Rodriguez anyway. Back in and Perez gets German suplexed, with the Warriors hitting the assisted Insane Elbow. Mysterio offers a distraction though and Perez steals the pin on Asuka at 10:18.

Rating: C+. This was a bit of a surprise but at least the champs got a nice win to make them feel more established. They have a long way to go and it’s not going to feel right as long as Liv Morgan is out but this is as good as we have for the moment. It helps that Perez and Rodriguez work well together though and the win is a good sign.

Paul Heyman and company aren’t going to talk about Seth Rollins’ health, as he has until June to cash in Money In The Bank. As for tonight, Bron Breakker is running the gauntlet to go to Summerslam and become World Heavyweight Champion.

Miz was at a celebrity golf tournament over the weekend where his partner kicked him in the face.

Lyra Valkyria wants to beat Bayley tonight, but Bayley comes in and says she needs to win. Maybe what’s best for Valkyria is to just stay out of her way.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

2/3 falls for the shot at Becky Lynch at Summerslam. Valkyria armdrags her down to start and Bayley misses a charge to the floor. Back in and Bayley grabs a quick rollup for the first fall at 1:27. Valkyria is stunned and we take an early break. We come back with Valkyria kicking her in the head and hitting a tornado DDT. A suplex puts Bayley down again and Valkyria stomps away in the corner.

Back up and Bayley whips her hard into the barricade and we slow down. Valkyria gets sent hard into the corner but comes back by sending her outside. Bayley gets in a belly to back suplex onto the apron though and the back is banged up even more. Back in and a spinning slam gives Bayley two as frustration is setting in. Bayley loads up la majistral but Valkyria stacks her up for the pin at 9:35.

A running knee drops Valkyria again though and we take another break. We come back with Bayley favoring her knee but managing a Stunner over the ropes. The Bayley To Belly is blocked and Valkyria goes up, only to dive into the Bayley To Belly for two. Valkyria catches her up top with something like a super snapmare, followed by a gutwrench powerbomb for two.

They go to the apron where Bayley hits a fisherman’s suplex. Back in and they trade cradles for two each before heading outside again. A sunset bomb sends Valkyria into the steps and the top rope elbow to the back gets two. The crossface goes on but Valkyria powers up and reverses into Nightwing for the pin at 19:58.

Rating: B. This got rolling by the end and it’s nice to see another good in-ring performance from Valkyria. She’s perfectly fine between the bells, but they might need to find a way to make her feel more serious. Maybe starting by dropping the bird stuff, as it doesn’t make her come off like a main eventer. For now though, good match and a very important win for Valkyria’s career.

Post match Becky Lynch comes out for the staredown with Valkyria.

We look at Stephanie Vaquer winning the Evolution battle royal.

Vaquer is excited about her win and ready to fight for the title at Clash In Paris, but Chelsea Green, with the Secret Hervice, comes in to say she should get the shot instead. Green mocks her nickname and says she’s off to face a Hall Of Famer.

Karrion Kross, with Scarlet, says your favorite bad guys are here to save the day. Sami Zayn isn’t here though, because Kross helped take him out. Kross thinks Zayn is hiding at home, where he needs to stay until he is ready to say Kross told the truth.

Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella

The Secret Hervice is here with Green. Bella strikes away to start and they go out to the floor, where Green takes over. Bella gets sent into the steps to keep her in trouble and we hit the chinlock back inside. That’s broken up and they both need a breather. Bella gets in an enziguri out of the corner for two but Green is back with a neckbreaker. The Unprettier is countered into a Bella Buster but Niven offers a distraction. They have a lot of trouble setting up the Rack Attack until Bella switches to the Rack Attack 2.0 (and that wasn’t great either) for the pin at 6:25.

Rating: C-. This was a rough one at times as Bella didn’t look like she was exactly on the same page here. The sequence at the end looked like Green had to walk her through the finishing move, which isn’t a great sign. Then again it very well may have been ring rust as Bella hasn’t had a singles match in a good while, but this wasn’t a great showing.

Post match the Hervice lays Bella out but Stephanie Vaquer runs in for the save.

New Day, with Grayson Waller, is in the third stage of grieving for the death of their title loss: barbecue. They offer Adam Pearce a pair of well done….toupees. Pearce says they’ll find the new #1 contenders next week so don’t flip your wigs (which Pearce does). Pearce goes over to the Judgment Day and says Dominik Mysterio is going to be reevaluated next week. If he’s cleared, he’ll be defending against AJ Styles at Summerslam. The team leaves and Styles is praying that Mysterio is cleared. Mysterio: “God please don’t let me be cleared.” Styles: “Don’t listen to him God!” This was hilarious.

Rusev says he’s better than Sheamus, who comes up from behind. Sheamus says he isn’t going to jump Rusev, but they’re going to have a rematch because Rusev cheated the first time.

Summerslam rundown.

We look at the setup of Randy Orton/Jelly Roll vs. Logan Paul/Drew McIntyre from Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Here is Gunther to brag about retiring Goldberg. He beat Goldberg up, blew him up and finished him off. Now Gunther wants to know who is next and promises an answer soon. We’ll find that out next in a gauntlet match, which Gunther will be watching from his suite…and here is Bron Breakker to interrupt.

Paul Heyman shakes Gunther’s hand and loads up the catchphrase but Gunther says he knows Heyman’s name and doesn’t want to hear it. Gunther and Breakker have a staredown and Heyman explains the gauntlet match, saying that Breakker isn’t someone as easy as Goldberg. You aren’t looking at just another contender, because he’s a STEINER. Breakker is going to win the title, with Gunther eventually walking away. This isn’t giving me confidence in Seth Rollins’ future.

Gauntlet Match

Five entrants for the title shot against Gunther at Summerslam with Bron Breakker in at #1 and Penta in at #2. They run the ropes to start and Breakker hits him with the hard clothesline, allowing Breakker to glare a bit. Back up and Penta sends him to the floor for the big running flip dive and we take a break.

We come back with Breakker having sent him into the steps and then dropping Penta onto the steps for the big crash. Back in and Breakker sends him flying off a suplex, with the kickout leaving Breakker a bit surprised. Penta fights back with a sling blade into the slingshot dropkick in the corner. The Backstabber out of the corner gets two and Penta tries a springboard, only to get speared out of the air for the fall at 9:47.

LA Knight is in at #3 (Gunther seems interested in his suite) and hammers away, followed by a neckbreaker. Knight starts in on the arm and the gorilla press doesn’t work as a result. A running clothesline sends Breakker to the floor and a dropkick through the ropes drops him again. They take turns sending each other into the announcers’ table before Breakker drops him back first onto the turnbuckle back inside.

We take another break and come back with Knight still in trouble with a waistlock keeping him down. Knight elbows his way to freedom and a double clothesline leaves both of them down again. The jumping top rope elbow connects for Knight and he strikes away, only to have the BFT broken up. A gutbuster sets up the Super Spear to give Breakker the pin at 19:58.

Jey Uso is in at #4 and knocks Knight out to the floor for a suicide dive and then does his entrance again as we take a break. We come back again with Breakker catching him on top but getting knocked down. Uso’s high crossbody connects and the running Umaga Attack gets two. Breakker is back up with the running super Frankensteiner for two and Breakker can’t believe the kickout. Uso fires off some superkicks and hits his own spear for two more. The Superfly Splash is loaded up but Bronson Reed breaks it up (Cole: “There are no disqualifications!” Since when?), meaning another Super Spear can finish Uso at 28:56.

CM Punk is in at #5 to complete the field and strikes away to start fast. We take another break and come back with Punk working on the arm and getting two off a Russian legsweep. Punk’s armbar is broken up though and Breakker knocks him into the corner, where he can ask Punk if it’s clobberin time. A catapult sends Punk throat first into the rope and the chinlock goes on. Punk fights up and Breakker cuts it off in a hurry, meaning it’s time to talk more trash.

Another super Frankensteiner connects but Punk rolls through into a sunset flip for two. They knock each other down for a double breather, with Punk fighting up to make the comeback. Punk goes up top but has to kick Reed away before dropping the top rope elbow for two. The Anaconda Vice goes on but Reed comes in for the save. Cue Jey Uso to cut Reed off and the Super Spear is countered into the GTS to give Punk the pin and the title at 41:20.

Rating: B. This was a heck of a showing from Breakker, who went 40+ minutes and looked like he had another half hour in him. That’s not something you see very often and it worked well here. Other than that, this felt like a near guaranteed win for Punk, who very well may be getting the title at Summerslam. Either way, it was a good match with some solid action, most of which is attributable to Breakker. They seem to know what they have with him and if he is brought along properly, the sky is the limit.

Post match Reed jumps Punk again so Uso comes in for the save. Breakker hits a spear to Uso and another one to Punk and the double Tsunami is loaded up. And then none of that matters because Roman Reigns is back. The Superman Punch drops Reed and Reigns beats up Breakker. Another Superman Punch hits Breakker and the spear drops Reed. Reigns and Punk stand tall to end the show. I’m guessing Reigns/Uso vs. Breakker/Reed for Summerslam?

Results

Judgment Day b. Kabuki Warriors – Rollup to Asuka

Lyra Valkyria b. Bayley 2-1

Nikki Bella b. Chelsea Green – Rack Attack 2.0

CM Punk won a gauntlet match last eliminating Bron Breakker

