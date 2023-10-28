Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.27.23  

Smackdown

Date: October 27, 2023

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

We are eight days away from Crown Jewel and tonight we make the main event officially official with a contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. Other than that, John Cena is set for a Crown Jewel match against Solo Sikoa and that will likely get some focus this week. Let’s get to it.

Here are Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to get things going, but LA Knight cuts them off mid entrance and gets in the ring for the contract signing (as emceed by Nick Aldis). Reigns isn’t pleased and it gets even worse when Knight sits at the head of the table. Knight cuts off Aldis’ introduction and says we know why we’re here so let’s get to the particulars. Knight says the contract states Reigns is going to hand him the title and signs without hesitation.

Reigns calls Knight an idiot and says Knight is in over his head because he’s never had a contract signing, or a title match before. He promises to make it easy on Knight and go gentle for his first time….but then pen doesn’t work. Heyman whips out a pen of his own and Reigns signs, with Aldis saying his work here is done and leaving. Knight says it might be his first time but he’s only going to need one time.

Since Reigns has been telling us about sufferin succotash, Knight has been telling everyone whose game it is. Reigns turns the table over on him and the fight is on but it takes too long to set up another table. Knight fights back but Jimmy Uso runs in for the save. That’s fine with Knight, who puts him through the table instead.

Carlito/Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits

Bobby Lashley is here with the Profits. Carlito and Dawkins start things off with Carlito getting the better of things. A Lashley distraction cuts him off though and Ford comes in to hammer away. Everything breaks down and the Profits are sent to the floor for a big flip dive as we take a break.

Back with Escobar fighting out of a chinlock and slugging his way out of the corner. It’s too early for the tag though as Ford blasts him with a clothesline and Dawkins comes back in. Escobar kicks him in the face for a breather and hands it back to Carlito to pick up the pace. We cut to the back where Logan Paul jumps Rey Mysterio. Escobar sends Carlito to the back for the rescue, only to walk into the Revelation for the pin at 11:49.

Rating: C+. Perfectly fine match here but with all of these losses piling up, I’m wondering if Escobar is going to be turning on Mysterio to cost him the US Title. Those losses are the mating call of a heel turn and it would be a big deal to have him go the other way and cost Mysterio. Other than that, it’s nice to see the Profits win as they are certainly getting somewhere with Lashley.

Paul Heyman has a custom title belt featuring the Green Bay Packers, which he’s going to give to LA Knight. See, this title is as close to winning a title as Knight or Milwaukee is ever going to get. Jimmy Uso crashes onto Reigns’ couch and says he’s been in the trainer’s room. Reigns says Jimmy ran the wrong play and needs to deal with this tonight. Heyman is off to make the match (after clarifying that it’s Knight vs. Jimmy, with Reigns half glaring at him).

Logan Paul is proud of what he did and runs into Kevin Owens, who has a Rey Mysterio shirt on. Paul walks off and Owens runs into Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, whose faces he wants to punch. Then he does it.

Cedric Alexander (he still works here) interrupts Dragon Lee. Alexander knows what it’s like to be in Lee’s spot and it would be an honor to face him tonight. Deal.

Earlier today, Shotzi thanked Nick Aldis for getting her the Halloween Havoc hosting gig. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven came in to interrupt with Green being rather rude, setting up a match for tonight.

Chelsea Green vs. Shotzi

Piper Niven is here with Green, who starts fast and takes her out of the corner. Shotzi fights back but Niven offers a distraction, allowing Green to take over. A middle rope Russian legsweep gets two on Shotzi but she catches Green on top. That’s fine with Green, who shoves her off and hits a missile dropkick. Green poses a bit too much though and Shotzi grabs a crucifix for the pin at 3:15.

Rating: C. They didn’t have much time to do anything here but Green getting her comeuppance is always a good thing. Shotzi continues her push and has the charisma to go somewhere. I’m not sure if she can hang with the top of the division, but the fans like her a lot and that is what matters the most a lot of the time.

Here is John Cena for a chat. Cena talks about how the crowd is fired up but then gets serious, saying this is as hard as things have been since WWE wanted to fire him 20 years ago. Over the years, he has given his heart and soul and the fans have given him their respect. Crown Jewel is serious to him because for the first time in 20 years, he is in jeopardy of losing their support and respect. We get the YOU STILL GOT IT chants and Cena seems to be touched.

Cena says we can’t ignore the data and if he loses again, all of this might go away. WWE uses the term “must see” quite a bit but Crown Jewel is a must see for him because it is a must win. It is time to deliver, but here is Paul Heyman to interrupt. Heyman says he’s not here with hustle, loyalty or respect. We are here live in Milwaukee and Heyman thanks Cena for the house.

Heyman thanks Cena for 21 years and brings up Vince McMahon telling Heyman to make a #1 pick from OVW. Heyman picked Cena (Cena: “That’s true.”) and he has raised his children to be more like Cena than himself. Then there was Summerslam 2021, when Roman Reigns proved Cena wasn’t the best of all time in the world anymore. Cena is still the best communicator of all time though and could do this as long as Heyman has. Reigns can spear Cena and break his ribs but Cena can bring that back.

On the other hand though, we have Solo Sikoa and his Samoan Spike. If that Spike hits Cena’s neck, it takes away Cena’s communication and his connection to the WWE Universe. Heyman loads up the spoiler warning and here is Sikoa to jump Cena from behind. The Spike leaves Cena laying.

This was an interesting segment as Cena is talking about wins and losses like they matter, which is rather refreshing. At the same time though, there is something a little strange about setting up the Spike as this killer move that could hurt Cena’s career and then having Sikoa just come out and hit it. Good stuff though, which you probably saw coming with Heyman and Cena talking to each other.

LA Knight is ready for Jimmy Uso

Video on Cedric Alexander. That’s a good idea as he hasn’t been around in a bit so give the fans a quick refresher.

Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee

Feeling out process to start with Cedric taking him down into an armbar. Lee fights back up and they head to the apron, where a double knockdown leaves them both on the floor. We take a break and come back with Alexander hitting a Michinoku Driver for two. Alexander tries another one but Lee slips out and knees him in the back. Destino finishes for Lee at 8:11.

Rating: C+. This was a nice little showcase for Lee as he gets on the show and beats someone with a little big of success under his belt. That video on Alexander was a good idea and they made me care about him enough for Lee’s win to matter. Good stuff here, as it seems Lee’s push is coming.

Video on Bianca Belair’s return last week.

Here is Belair for a chat. She’s glad to be back and we see a clip of Damage CTRL taking out her knee a few months ago. Belair talks about how much revenge she wants because she cannot just let this go. For once, she was consumed with vengeance and she took that vengeance to Nick Aldis today. At Crown Jewel, she gets her rematch against Iyo Sky for the Women’s Title. Oh and for a bonus: she’ll face Bayley next week. Makes sense.

Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

Uso knocks him into the corner to start but Knight is right back with an armdrag into an armbar. They trade trash talk until Jimmy gets up and chops away against the rope. Uso knocks him to the floor for a crash and we take a break. Back with Uso sending him into the corner but Knight explodes out with a clothesline.

Uso is back up first though and chops away, only to get caught with a reverse DDT. A regular DDT sends Uso outside and Knight rams him into the table over and over. Back in and the Samoan drop plants Knight but he catches Uso on top. Knight gets shoved down though and now the Superfly Splash connects for two. Uso goes back up but Knight runs the corner for the superplex into the BFT for the pin at 13:32.

Rating: B-. This was what it needed to be as Knight gets a win over someone associated with Reigns to make him look like a bigger threat. Knight is not likely to win the title in Saudi Arabia, but he is getting built up as an important deal and that is what matters most. I’m not sure what happens to him if he loses, but they’re doing the right things to get him there.

Post match Roman Reigns runs in to go after Knight but walks into BFT to end the show.

Results

Street Profits b. Carlito/Santos Escobar – Revelation to Escobar

Shotzi b. Chelsea Green – Crucifix

Dragon Lee b. Cedric Alexander – Destino

LA Knight b. Jimmy Uso – BFT

