Hangman Adam Page Reveals He’s Had Enough Of Superhero Movies

During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW World Champion Adam Page made it clear he is not a fan of the superhero movies at the cinema these days, and also his wacky idea for the AEW Full Gear set. Check out the highlights below:

On not being a fan of comic book movies today: “No, not at all. Please forgive me if this annoys you or pisses you off. I’m tired of this superhero stuff, man. Every movie’s a superhero movie these days. If you like it, hey, that’s cool. I’m glad. You’re probably having a ball these past twenty years. But damn. I just want to go see something original that ain’t about flying around and shit.”

Falling asleep watching one of the Marvel Thor movies: “I watched that. I like Deadpool. He’s good. I’ve watched some of them. I fell asleep, I think, at the Thor movie. It wasn’t bad or anything. I was just so tired. I got home from a trip and I just couldn’t stay awake. So, yeah, I don’t know, man. I’m tired of the superhero stuff. I feel like those big blockbusters that used to come out in the day about anything, just random stuff, they don’t happen any more. ‘Cause it’s all superheroes now.”

On wanting more random-story movies like Forrest Gump: “Right, yeah. I know Forest Gump’s always people’s go to. But I feel like they don’t make movies about just some random stuff like that any more. I miss that. I’m sorry if you’re a superhero person. I’m very happy for you this past twenty, but I’m over it. Sorry.”

On his creative vision for the 2021 Full Gear Set: “It could have just been a lot of picture of me in my wrestling gear all over the set, you know? My trunks could have swirled around or something cool. Oh, yeah. That would have been badass. Have assless chaps as the entrance. It’s just my bare ass in some chaps and then, I guess, to come out it’d have to open up and come out from my bunghole.”

On AEW being billion-dollar company if his ideas went through: “That’s what they should have done and that’s why we’re probably a multimillion dollar company and [not a] billion dollar company. But I don’t run the place, so my suggestions only go so far.”