Hangman Page Becomes AEW World Champion at All In: Texas, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland Help

Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at All In to become AEW World Champion, but not without help. With the stipulation meaning that anything goes, that meant that the Death Riders had freedom to do whatever they wanted. The interference led to Will Ospreay coming out before the numbers caught up to him. Then Bryan Danielson returned in a mask, hitting a busaiku knee and then kicks to Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. That’s when Darby Allin descended from the rafters to help, and he and Danielson cleaned house.

The Young Bucks would try to help, while Prince Nana handcuffed Marina Shafir to the timekeeper’s table so she couldn’t interfere. Swerve Strickland came out with a chain and took out the Bucks, giving the chain to Hangman. Hangman used it to hang Jon Moxley, forcing a tapout.

This ends Moxley’s fourth reign as World Champion at 273 days. He originally won it WrestleDream on October 12. This is Page’s second reign as World Champion and his first in four years.

