Hank & Tank To Defend NXT Tag Team Titles At Reality Of Wrestling

Hank & Tank will put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line at Reality of Wrestling’s next weekend. ROW announced on Friday that the duo will defend the titles against Big Luther & Tempo at their ROW Power Shift event on June 14th.

The promotion wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS The @WWENXT tag team championships will be defended at Reality Of Wrestling on Saturday, June 14th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:

@HankWalker_WWE

&

@TankLedgerWWE

vs Big Luther &

@TempoTerrale 9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591 Pick Your Seats: https://shorturl.at/Qb8Ss”

