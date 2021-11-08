Various News: Headlocked Contributing to Danhausen Recovery Fund, New Extreme Legends DVDs

– Headlocked Comics are doing their part to aid Danhausen in his recovery from a broken leg. The comics company’s latest Kickstarter for Headlocked: Tales From The Road Volume 2 is finishing up on Thursday at 5 PM PT, and proceeds from their Danhausen variant covers will be donated to help the ROH star deal with expenses as he recuperates from the broken leg he suffered last week.

You can contribute to the Kickstarter here.

Down to the last 4 days to get your hands on the Kickstarter-exclusive @DanhausenAD variant cover! Proceeds of every Danhausen cover backed are going to Danhausen’s recovery fund. https://t.co/5VgTY0DuAV pic.twitter.com/r8R3Gk4sdh — Headlocked – NOW on KICKSTARTER! (@HeadlockedComic) November 8, 2021

– Stonecutter Media has released a series of Extreme Legends DVDs featuring matches from the likes of Ric Flair, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and more. You can order the DVDs here, and they are as follows:

* Ric Flair: “The one & only “Nature Boy” Ric Flair takes on the likes of Kerry Von Erich, Austin Idol, Terry Funk, Jerry Lawler and Harley Race in these historic classic matches.”

* Dusty Rhodes & Jerry Lawler: “Both these larger than life characters fought for WWF & WCW. They hit their violent peak when they went “Extreme” with ECW and in the Indy beyond.”

* Mark Callous The Punisher: A pro-wrestling compilation highlighting Mark Callous “The Punisher”

* Steve Austin: Don’t miss Steve Austin during his early days in these classic wrestling matches!

* Mick Foley: See the living legend Mick Foley battle in these historic matches during his days working on the indie wrestling circuit.