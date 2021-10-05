Health Update on Brian Knobbs, Recently Suffered Fall in Rehab Faciliy

– As previously noted, former WCW and WWE star Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys was recently hospitalized due to multiple health issues, including a problem with his stomach. GoFundMe account was set up to help deal with his mounting medical bills. Earlier this week, an update was posted to the GoFundMe, stating that Knobbs, real name Brian Yandrisovitz, suffered a fall at a physical rehab facility recently.

According to the update, Knobbs broke his clavicle and cracked his head during the fall, which required nine stitches. He’s now looking to be moved to a more adequate rehab center to help him with his physical and medical needs. His GoFundMe handlers are also requesting for additional help due to Brian’s mounting personal and medical bills and to help him move to a better rehab facility.

On behalf of 411 we send our best wishes to Brian Knobbs for a full recovery.