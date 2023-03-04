Heath on Having to Reel in Titus O’Neil in the Ring

– Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Heath discussed working with Titus O’Neil in WWE when they teamed together as Slater Gator. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Heath on working with Titus: “Titus O’Neil, man. Hey, he is a great human being, I ain’t gonna lie. He is a stand-up guy, very good dude, great dad, good friend.”

On how he’d have to turn down ideas Titus O’Neil would come up with to do in the ring: “But, my goodness, some of his ideas in the ring … I’ll be like, ‘Bro, no, we can’t do that. Great thinking, but you physically can’t do that.’ He would always have some ideas, but they wouldn’t be great. … I love Titus to death, that’s my buddy, but in the ring, man, you had to reel him in for sure.”