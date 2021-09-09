Heels Actor Allen Maldonado Wants To Wrestle In AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Heels cast member Allen Maldonado revealed that he wanted to have a match in AEW and noted that actually wrestling a match is on his bucket list. Here are highlights:

On working with Stephen Amell: “Just an incredible actor – I’ll start there. Everybody on the show, we’re following his lead. He’s the captain of the ship, and he sets the tone just acting-wise, and being really really present, and having this great grasp on a character. And it kind of just trickles down on everyone. And then, also, being able to have the experience of actually wrestling in the WWE. That’s something that none of us can even fathom at this point. His education, his experience, his leadership, I’m honored to be a part of Stephen Amell’s show. Everyone on the cast is pretty much jockeying off or bouncing off of his energy.”

On CM Punk’s time on the show: “Punk’s cool, man. I actually didn’t have any scenes with CM, but I got to be on set with him a couple of times and kind of just talked about wrestling, talking about different things. He’s an incredible, incredible, dude. Super cool. That’s always great when you meet people that you are fans of and they’re just great people, as well as the talents that you fell in love with. We were just having great conversation. We really didn’t even get into the wrestling part. It was kind of later on in the season. Not to say that I wouldn’t have taken any advice, but we were just kind of having a conversation amongst men.”

On wanting to wrestle in AEW: “I would love it. I’m an action junkie. Anything like that would be right up my alley. I have to try to convince James [Harrison] to do it, but I would love to get in there and actually do a real match, just to have fun, just to knock it off the bucket list.”