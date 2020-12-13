wrestling / News
Highlights From Impact Final Resolution: Kenny Omega Appears, Rosemary vs. Purrazzo, More
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has posted highlights from last night’s Final Resolution event featuring Kenny Omega’s appearance on the show and more. You can check out the highlight clips below:
