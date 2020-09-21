Highspots Wrestling Network Adds 2019 Battle of Los Angeles & More

– This week’s Highspots Wrestling Network have been revealed and include PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles, among other shows. PWInsider reports that the following has been added to the NetworkL

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 1 (9.19.19) – Los Angeles, California.

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: A-Kid vs. Lucky Kid

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Brody King vs. Caveman Ugg

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

* Joey Janela & Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian & Tony Deppen

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Darby Allin vs. Black Taurus

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Jonathan Gresham vs. Artemis Spencer

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Jeff Cobb vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

* Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) vs. MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita)

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 (9.20.19) – Los Angeles, California

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Joey Janela vs. Mick Moretti

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Jake Atlas vs. Jungle Boy

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Rey Fenix vs. Aramis

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) vs. A-Kid & Kyle Fletcher

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Bandido vs. Puma King

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: Penta El Zero M vs. Tony Deppen

* Battle of Los Angeles First Round: David Starr vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jonathan Gresham & Daisuke Sekimoto vs. Jeff Cobb & Brody King

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 3 (9.21.19) – Los Angeles, California

* Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals of BOLA 2019.

* Caveman Ugg, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Artemis Spencer and Paris DeSilva vs. Mick Moretti, Lucky Kid, Tony Deppen, Black Taurus and Kyle Fletcher

Fireside Chat – Brian Cage

Everyone’s favorite Manscout is back and on this episode of Fireside Chat jake is joined by the “Swolverine” Brian Cage. Sit back and warmup next to the pretend fire and enjoy another awesome episode of Fireside Chat. Topics Include:

-Working Out During the Pandemic

-Dieting

-Warrior Wrestling

-AEW

-IMPACT

-Taz

-Kanyon

-PWG

TRT 1 hour 19 minutes

Bonus Match: Brian Cage vs Desmond Xavier vs Trey Miguel vs Zachary Wentz Warrior Wrestling 4

NEW – June 1, 2006 “Spring Slam Night 1” – Newburgh, NY

1. Damian Adams vs. Josh Daniels

2. Cheech & Cloudy vs. Outcast Killaz

3. Ricky Landell vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan

4. Xavier vs. Chris Sabin

5. Tony Devito vs. Ron Zombie

6. Romeo Roselli vs. Jerry Lawler

7. Sex & Violence vs. The NOW

8. Abyss vs. Christian – NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Wrestling Open Forum: 9.19.20 – Is Wrestling Getting Better or Worse?

On this episode of #WOFShow Patrick and Dutch discuss if Pro Wrestling is getting better or worse. We cover many topics and it is a fun open discussion with two different opinions and sides on most topics. Enjoy!

NEW June 2, 2006 “Spring Slam Night 2” – Danbury, CT

1. Josh Daniels vs. Damian Adams

2. Executioner #2 vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan

3. Ricky Landell vs. Fred Curry Jr.

4. Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

5. Abyss vs. Chris Sabin w/ Special Guest Referee Tommy Dreamer

6. The Heart Throbs vs. Sex & Violence

7. AJ Styles vs. Christian Cage – NWA World Heavyweight Championship