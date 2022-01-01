Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 1-5, Sami Callihan PPV

– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced that SHIMMER Volumes 1-5 is now available on the digital library. Highspots will be adding more volumes weekly until the entire SHIMMER video library is available on the service. You can view the announcement below:

– Sami Callihan has released that a new PPV show, Sami Callihan: The Death Machine Years, will be available on pay-per-view and demand in January: