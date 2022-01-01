wrestling / News
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 1-5, Sami Callihan PPV
– Highspots Wrestling Network has announced that SHIMMER Volumes 1-5 is now available on the digital library. Highspots will be adding more volumes weekly until the entire SHIMMER video library is available on the service. You can view the announcement below:
WELCOME @SHIMMERwomen TO THE #HSWN!
Volumes 1-5 STREAMING NOW!
More volumes added weekly until the ENTIRE library is available on the….
BEST $9.99 IN THE BIZ!https://t.co/4WCGaOB3of pic.twitter.com/uaGLkhGnSp
— #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) January 1, 2022
– Sami Callihan has released that a new PPV show, Sami Callihan: The Death Machine Years, will be available on pay-per-view and demand in January:
SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
He’s known as one of the craziest fighter around, and Sami Callihan has done it all – from throwing fireballs to hacking arenas to threatening referees. He’s been a heel and a villain, and fought dirtier than anyone. But through it all, Sami Callihan has been a tough and violent champion who fans hated and loved. And now you can see the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed this remarkable warrior into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS, be sure to check out CHERRY BOMB: EXPLOSION!, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
