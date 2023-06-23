Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 06.22.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Bully Ray and Steve Maclin take on Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards, oVe battle Brian Myers and The Good Hands, Taylor Wilde goes one-on-one with Killer Kelly, and The Design face Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: June 22, 2023

Location: Ohio Expo Center, Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: oVe vs The Good Hands

Brian Myers cuts off David Penzer before he announces The Good Hands and runs down Ohio. John Skyler says people from Ohio have tooth Decay.

Skyler and Hotch hit Crist with a bulldog followed by an elbow drop for two. Skyler tags to Myers who hits a vertical suplex for two. Myers locks in a headlock but Crist counters with a jawbreaker. Myers tags to Skylers who hits a scoop slam for two and Irish whips Crist into the corner. Tag to Hotch who chokes Crist in the corner with his boot. Crist gets the hot tag to Callihan who hits a combination bulldog and clothesline. Fulton gets the tag who lifts Hotch while Crist goes to the top rope but Moose runs in and drops Crist. Myers hit the Roster Cut for the win.

Result: The Good Hands def. oVe by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Eddie Edwards walks up to Kazarian backstage and tells Kazarian that he can trust him. Kazarian says he is not that dumb. Eddie asks what he can do so Kazarian can trust him. Kazarian says they can take care of themselves. Eddie says he swears on their trainer Killer Kowalski’s grave that Kazarian can trust him.

Rich Swann walks up to Sami Callihan backstage and Callihan is hot at him for not helping him. Rich Swann says from now on he has got his back.

Match 2: Dirty Dango vs Bhupinder Gujjar

Dirty Dango grabs a mic before the match and gets “Divas Reject” chants. Dirty Dango says he hates professional wrestling.

Dirty Dango drops Gujjar with a shoulder block. Gujjar drops Dango with a dropkick. Dango leaves the ring but Gujjar takes him down with a suicide dive. Gujjar goes to the middle rope for a Gargoyle Spear but misses and Dango hits an inverted DDT for the win.

Result: Dirty Dango def. Bhupinder Gujjar by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Dango takes Gujjar’s phone and takes a video of himself. Santino Marella’s music hits and Dango leaves but Gujjar throws him back into the ring and Marella hits him with the Cobra.

Neveah is backstage and meets Jessicka and Courtney Rush. Neveah says she guesses that Rosemary went into the Undead Realm and came out as Courtney Rush and Havok went in and came out as Jessicka. Courtney and Jessicka have a huddle and says Neveah knows a lot about what’s going on and maybe she can help them. Neveah says they need to go to the beginning. Courtney says origin stories are her favourite kind of spin-offs.

Zicky Dice is backstage with Johnny Swinger and a referee. Zicky Dice answers the referee’s question correctly and passes the referee test. He gets handed a referee shirt but he has one of his own in his fanny pack. Swinger says he will screw his way to 50 wins.

Match 3: The Design vs Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey

Kon beats down on Gresham and takes him up on his shoulders but Gresham gets out if it and tags to Bailey who hits a basement dropkick on Kon followed by combination kicks and a missile Dropkick. Bailey hits a running Shooting Star Press but Kon catches him and slams him down. Gresham comes in and gets popped up by Bailey and hits a cutter on Angels. Bailey hits a moonsault on Kon on the outside. Angels runs towards Bailey but runs into Deaner instead. Bailey goes to the middle rope but Angels hits a Spanish Fly. Deaner orders Angels to finish him. Deaner misses the frog splash. Bailey hits Ultima Weapon for the win.

Result: Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey def. The Design by pinfall

Rating: ***

They show the IMPACT Plus Flashback Moment of the Week which is him beating Jeff Hardy in a Dixieland match.

Tom Hannifan announces that Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw will be on Amazing Race Canada.

Gia Miller interviews Trinity backstage about Gisele Shaw challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title on the Down Under Tour. Trinity says she is ready to face Gisele if she becomes Knockouts Champion. She challenges Jai Vidal to a match next week.

Jimmy Jacobs is backstage and reads a statement from Nick Aldis which says that he was harassed by the fans and won’t be in attendance tonight. Shelley comes up and says he doesn’t buy it. Jacobs says they were his fans, but Aldis will be there next week and will be sitting on the front row. Shelley says that if Jacobs is sending a message then maybe Shelley should send one to him. Jacobs says not to shoot the messenger. Shelley leaves and Jacobs mocks Shelley for getting a big head after becoming a World Champion after 20 years. Shelley superkicks Jacobs.

Match 4: Killer Kelly vs Taylor Wilde

Wilde clobbers Kelly with forearms. Wilde gets Kelly up with a surfboard but it gets broken up with a pinfall. Wilde and Kelly exchange forearms. Kelly catches her and hits headbutt followed by a butterfly suplex in the corner followed by a dropkick for two. Kelly hits a backstabber for two. Kelly chokes Wilde and pins for the win.

Result: Killer Kelly def. Taylor Wilde by pinfall

Rating: ***

Taylor goes after Kelly after the match until Masha’s music hits. Masha attacks Wilde and Kelly goes after Kilynn. Taylor and Kilynn King retreat.

Gia Miller is backstage interviewing Scott D’Amore. Scott says he’s taken a leave of absence. He says in his prime he was never as good as Bully Ray or Maclin. He will play by the rules, but he would get dirty. He says will take out Bully, and Maclin gets to earn his respect at Slammiversary. He says it will rain holy hell in Windsor and he’s sure one of them is not walking out of there.

Match 5: Joe Hendry vs Yuya Uemura

Joe Hendry grabs a mic and says extra-terrestrials are here on earth. He says it’s not a surprise because he is the Digital Media Champion. Everyone is trying to say what they’re trying to say, but what they’re saying is they believe in Joe Hendry.

Kenny King’s music hits right after the bell rings and joins the commentary team along with Sheldon Jean.

Yuya drops Hendry with armdrags. Hendry hits Yuya with a clothesline as we go to a commercial.

Back from commercial and Yuya hits a dropkick on Hendry followed by a bulldog. Uemura hits a bulldog for two. Hendry and Uemura exchange chops and forearms. Yuya drops Hendry with a running forearm. Yuya goes to the top rope but Hendry catches him and tries to go for a superpkex but Yuya drops him and goes for a crossbody but Hendry catches him and hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Yuya Uemura by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, King enters the ring and faces off with Hendry. King claps for Hendry and Hendry lifts up his title.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the card for Slammiversary, the Down Under tour and next week’s IMPACT.

Match 6: Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards

Kazarian hits a legdrop on Maclin followed by a single leg dropkick for two. Bully catches Kazarian and pulls him into the ring post crotch first as we go to commercial break.

Back from commercial and Maclin hits a vertical suplex for two. Edwards gets the tag and hits chops on Maclin. Eddie hits an atomic drop on Maclin. Eddie and Kazarian hit a vertical suplex on Bully Ray. Eddie hits a Suicide Dive on Bully Ray and Kazarian hits a hurrancanrana on Maclin. Maclin hits a backbreaker on Eddie Edwards for two. Tag to Bully Ray who stomps on Eddie’s hand and hits a headbutt. Tag to Maclin and Eddie and Maclin run into each other with a crossbody. Kazarian gets the hot tag who hits a leg drop on Bully and a springboard leg drop on Maclin for two. He goes for the chicken wing on Maclin but Maclin fights out of it. Kazarian hits the reverse piledriver but Bully breaks the pin. Kazarian gets the chicken wing but Bully distracts the referee. Eddie Edwards hits Kazarian by accident and Maclin and Bully team up for a back body drop into a cutter for the win.

Result: Bully Ray and Steve Maclin def. Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards

Rating: ***

Eddie looks distraught as Maclin and Bully celebrate to end the show.