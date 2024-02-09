Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 02.08.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, the road to No Surrender intensifies as we get Trinity and Grace vs. Shaw and Evans, Shelley vs. Edwards. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: February 8th, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

John Skyler hits a spear through the ropes for two. Skyler pulls Sabin close to the turnbuckles and goes for an elbow but Sabin gets his boot up. Sabin hits the Cradleshock and the win.

Result: Chris Sabin def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **

Gia Miller is backstage with Alex Shelley and Shelley says life is a risk and he’s mentored a lot of people and he says he understands team dynamics. He says he will make Eddie Edwards his personal voodoo doll and when he cranks his neck he wants Moose to feel it. He says when you take one component, the whole thing crashes.

Match 2: Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Steelz runs towards Xia but Xia gets out of the way and hits a single leg dropkick. Xia hits a crossbody for two. Tasha Steelz hits a draping DDT. Steelz stomps a mudhole on Xia in the corner and gets a two. Xia Brookside hits double knees on Tasha in the corner and hits a running neckbreaker for two. Xia gets Tasha in an Octopus Stretch and covers her for two. Tasha hits a spinebuster for two. Tasha goes to the top rope but Xia catches her and goes for the Brooksy Bomb but Tasha fights out of it and gets a Sunset Flip into a pin witha handful of tights for the win.

Result: Tasha Steelz def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Ace and Bey are backstage and Ace says GYV took them to the limit last week and they had to take shortcuts and asks if that’s what veterans do. Bey says the thing they like the most are the TNA tag team Championships. GYV attack them from behind.

We see a clip of Kazarian’s promo last week.

Kazarian is backstage and Jake Something walks up to him and says he used to look up to him. Kazarian says he doesn’t need to even look at him. Jake Something says there’s other ways they can do this.

Match 3: Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

Wentz hits a German Suplex on Bailey and hits a knee in the corner followed by a punt kick on Bailey sitting on the mat. Bailey and Wentz get in a forearm battle until Bailey hits Wentz with a kick. Wentz hits a knee off the ropes and slams him down for two. Bailey hits a Spanish Fly for two. Wentz hits a knee and Bailey hits a superkick followed by the Tornado Kick in the corner and goes to the top rope but Wentz catches the referee and Trey pushes Bailey off the top and Wentz hits a UFO Cutter for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Mike Bailey by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Miguel and Wentz beat down on Bailey but Trent Seven comes out and clears house, but Maclin attacks him from behind. Nic Nemeth comes out and hits Maclin with a superkick.

We see a Kon vignette and he says he’s the baddest man in TNA and he’s going to break the bones of two men.

We see Jordynne Grace and Trinity walking out backstage for their match.

A promo from Rhino backstage who says he cares about gold and Crazzy Steve is going to beg for mercy but Rhino is going to hit him with the Gore.

Match 4: Trinity and Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans

Evans whips Grace into the corner but Grace jumps over the ropes. Vidal tries to interfere but Grace kicks him off but Gisele drops her and Evans hits a DDT. Gisele gets the tag and runs towards Shaw but Grace kicks her. Grace hits Gisele with the clothesline and gets the hot tag to Trinity. Evans gets the tag and Trinity hits a springboard dropkick on Evans. Trinity hits a Kangaroo Kick followed by the Rear View but Gisele breaks up the pin. Grace hits a spinning backfist on Evans and Trinity hits the Code Red followed by Starstruck for the win.

Result: Trinity and Jordynne Grace def. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans by submission

Rating: ***

Deaner is backstage and he says he has a decision to make and he’s been having a string of bad luck. AJ Francis comes up and offers his services. Deaner asks him if he needs help from Joe Hendry. AJ Francis tells him not to say his name but Joe Hendry pops up from behind. Joe Hendry reads some Internet comments about AJ Francis. AJ Francis says the last time they met, he hit him with a chokeslam and almost killed him on the way down. He says he is going to do things differently.

Match 5: Kon vs. Richard Adonis and Ori Gold

Kon hits a chokeslam on Richard Adonis and pins him for the win.

Result: Kon def. Richard Adonis and Ori Gold by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Kon snaps the neck of Ori Gold and goes after Richard Adonis but PCO’s music hits and his orderlies wheel him out but Kon attacks him. Kon and PCO punch each other and security comes out to stop them but they fight the security off and go back to fighting each other. Kon hits a chokeslam to the outside on one of them and PCO clotheslines Kon out of the ring and hits a Suicide Dive on Kon on the outside. PCO and Kon fight each other all the way to the back.

Match 6: Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

Josh Alexander drops Angels with a forearm and Angels hits Josh with a slap. Angels throws Josh to the outside and hits a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring and Angels hits a splash off the top rope for two. Angels and Alexander exchange pins until Alexander gets the Ankle Lock but Angels gets to the ropes. Angels hits a single leg dropkick but Josh drops him with a slap and powerbombs Angels onto his knee. Alexander goes for the Ankle Lock and Angels taps.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Alan Angels by submission

Rating: **

After the match, Josh is celebrating with the fans but he gets punched by one of the fans wearing a mask who jumps the guardrail and attacks him and removes his mask to reveal himself to be Simon Gotch.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for No Surrender.

Match 7: Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards

Eddie Edwards goes to chop Shelley but Shelley catches his arm and hits a Dragon Screw. Shelley hits an Enzugiri and gets a Figure 4 Leg Loc but Edwards gets to the ropes. Shelley goes to the top rope and Eddie Edwards tries to hit a kick but Shelley blocks it. Eddie Edwards hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Shelley. Shelley spits on Edwards’ face but Edwards hits a knee for one. Shelley kicks Edwards in the face and goes for a Shell-shocked but Alisha distracts him. Eddie Edwards goes for the Boston Knee Party but Shelley pins him for the win.

Result: Alex Shelley def. Eddie Edwards by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Brian Myers comes out and attacks Alex Shelley but Kushida and Kevin Knight run out and Kevin Knight hits a flying crossbody on the System on the outside.