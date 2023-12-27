Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants To See SANADA ‘Step Up’ Against Tetsuya Naito At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

Hiroshi Tanahashi recently shared his thoughts on SANADA”s IWGP World Championship defense against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. The match is set to headline the January 4th show, and Tanahashi — the new President of NJPW — spoke about the match in an interview with NJPW’s official website. You can see some highlights below:

On SANADA’s match with Naito: “I’m trying to put myself in SANADA’s shoes. He won the title in April, defended it for eight months, but he wasn’t in the Tokyo Sports MVP running, and Naito blew him away. Didn’t win MVP or Outstanding Achievement either. So I’d like to see him really step up…. If it was me, and I lost the title to Naito in this situation, it would be hard for me to come back from that.”

On SANADA coming in as the underdog despite being champion: “If things go the way they are, he’ll lose his title and his career to Naito. There’s enough Naito fans to where it could be an all Naito crowd in there. I’d really like the SANADA fans to pull through for him. I mean, a gift in the Tokyo Dome would be a heck of a sight… When I’ve wrestled Naito in the past and the support was all on him, I found the best way to deal with it was to shut out those voices and just focus on what I was doing. I want SANADA to be selfish in there. SANADA isn’t the most expressive, and it’s hard for the fans to really see how he feels. He’s got that poker face to him. But I want to see him get angry, to the fans if need be. If there’s a big chant for Naito, I’d like him to let everybody know who the champion is. I think the people will see that frustration, and it might just swing the casual fans on the fence to be contrarian and cheer for him.”