Hit Row Turns Heel, Attacks Ricochet On WWE SmackDown
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
Hit Row broke bad as they assaulted Ricochet on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Ricochet defeat Top Dolla to earn a spot in the Royal Rumble. After the match, the group turned heel and attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman came out to make the save.
You can see a clip from the segment below:
