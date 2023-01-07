wrestling / News

Hit Row Turns Heel, Attacks Ricochet On WWE SmackDown

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hit Row Ricochet WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Hit Row broke bad as they assaulted Ricochet on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Ricochet defeat Top Dolla to earn a spot in the Royal Rumble. After the match, the group turned heel and attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman came out to make the save.

You can see a clip from the segment below:

