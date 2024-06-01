HOG Title Match Set For Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend

Mike Santana will defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship at his Puerto Rican Weekend show next weekend. House of Glory announced that Santana will defend his title against Amazing Red at the show, which takes place on June 8th in New York City and streams on Triller TV+.

The full announcement reads:

HUGE HOG Heavyweight Championship Match Set for Mike Santana Presents PUERTO RICAN WEEKEND

Mike Santana has announced a huge first time ever match to main event Puerto Rican Weekend Saturday June 8th live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+.

Santana will defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship against The Underground King Amazing Red in a legendary Puerto Rican matchup.

This special event will honor the past, present, and the future of Puerto Ricans in professional wrestling. Santana has promised a night to remember and wanted to challenge one of the greatest in the business.

Amazing Red, a true legend in this industry and the originator of the Code Red is an idol to most wrestlers today. As a former HOG Heavyweight Champion, can he recapture the gold on Saturday June 8th?

What will happen when the King of New York battles The Underground King?