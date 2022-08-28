wrestling / News
Homicide vs. Ricky Morton Title Match, More Added to Tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 Card
August 28, 2022 | Posted by
– The NWA has confirmed two new last-minute matchups for tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 card. Homicide will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton.
Also, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens now have their tag team partners. In a Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match, it will be Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack vs. JR Kratos and Pope.
The card will be broadcast live at 7:00 pm EST on FITE TV.
NEW! In the first-ever Missouri Tornado Match, it’s @RDoggRodneyMack and @AronsThoughts v. @DaBlackPope and Kraytos! All men legal. No tags. Falls count anywhere. And after NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion Homicide retained against @RealKerryMorton, can @RealRickyMorton take it home? pic.twitter.com/ebngrtKwCv
— NWA (@nwa) August 28, 2022
