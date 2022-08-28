Homicide vs. Ricky Morton Title Match, More Added to Tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 Card

– The NWA has confirmed two new last-minute matchups for tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 card. Homicide will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton.

Also, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens now have their tag team partners. In a Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match, it will be Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack vs. JR Kratos and Pope.

The card will be broadcast live at 7:00 pm EST on FITE TV.