wrestling / News
Hook Signs Deal With The Big Event For Convention Appearances & Autograph Signings
– The Big Event has announced the signing of AEW star Hook for convention appearances and more. You can see the announcement below. Hook will make his first appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event.
GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry… SEND HOOK! Making his very first convention appearance Saturday March 11th at The Big Horror Event… HOOK!!!!
The Big Event is proud to announce the signing of our newest EXCLUSIVE CLIENT, AEW’s hottest star, FTW Champion, and The Second Generation Suplex Machine HOOK!
TICKETS FOR HOOK AND OTHER STARS ON SALE AT 8PM!
The Big Horror Event is coming Saturday March 11th to the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens New York!
Wrestling and Horror collide at this EPIC event! Don’t miss out! See less
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
- Update On Plans For Dark Side of The Ring Season Four Subjects
- Backstage Update on Plans for Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39