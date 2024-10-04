wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Says He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI
Hulk Hogan says that he wanted to turn heel against the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI. Hogan spoke about enjoying playing a heel during his interview with Barstool Rasslin, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On asking Vince McMahon to turn him heel against Ultimate Warrior: “When I did the job for The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6, … one of the things I said to Vince McMahon was, ‘Let me turn heel.’ If you watch the tape, … everybody in the crowd was watching me leave. … Slowly, I [could have] turned and [came] back and just ground him.”
On initially turning down joining the nWo: “The Hulk-A-Mania thing was just getting started again after the whole steroid debacle and all that crazy stuff, so I felt a little weird turning heel.”
On changing his mind after seeing Scott Hall and Kevin Nash’s WCW debut: “I called Eric up [and] I said, ‘Man, I’m your guy.’ He said, ‘Well, do you really want to do it, because we were going to put Sting [in]?’ And I said, ‘Sting’s a great guy, but he’s not WWF head-to-toe.'”
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart Says She Wasn’t Contacted For Mr. McMahon Docuseries, What It Left Out About Owen’s Death
- Shawn Michaels Discusses CM Punk Potentially Becoming His Successor in WWE NXT
- CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon
- David Shoemaker Says Linda McMahon Wasn’t ‘Forthcoming’ in Mr. McMahon Interview