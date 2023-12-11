Hulk Hogan Praises LA Knight, Says He Enjoys Knight’s Cadence

In an interview with MrSantiZap (via Fightful), Hulk Hogan praised the work of WWE superstar LA Knight, saying Knight is ‘old school’ and he enjoys his cadence.

He said: “The new guy on the scene, LA Knight, I’d love to get in there with him. He’s getting way too big, way too fast, he’s a rising superstar and I love the guy to death. I love watching him on TV. LA Knight, there is a lot of old school in him. He goes in there, he grinds, and he stays on it. His cadence is what attracted me. ‘Let me tell you something, brother.’ ‘Let me talk to ya.’ Same thing. It’s the same cadence, same vibe, and he’s got it down. He learned quick, he’s a quick study, and the application, the way he nails things, his placement in the ring, his timing is impeccable. Heck of an athlete, good looking kid. Built like a Greek God, it’s all coming his way, and he’s very consistent. I haven’t met him, but he seems like a really good person.“