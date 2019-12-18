wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Teasing Something Big, Footage From Jumanji Premiere, Top 10 Funniest 2019 Moments

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan Jimmy Hart Raw Reunion

– Hulk Hogan, complete with a nearly white beard, is teasing “something big” that’s about to happen.

He wrote on Twitter: “Something really big is about to go down, HollyWoodHogan4Life’2Sweet’

– The Rock has posted a video with footage from the premiere of his new film Jumanji: The Next Level. As we previously noted, the film debuted at #1 at the box office.

– WWE has released a video with the top ten funniest moments of 2019.

