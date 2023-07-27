Hulk Hogan Says Working With Andre the Giant Terrified Him, Says Andre Didn’t Like Him At First

Hulk Hogan had one of the most iconic wrestling matches of all time against Andre the Giant, but he says that the late legend didn’t like him at first and made that clear. Hogan recently appeared on This Past Weekend and during the discussion he talked about how he was scared of Andre due to the giant’s animosity toward him. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not laying out matches with other stars: “I could wrestle anybody. I never talked about a match, except one time with The Rock and we didn’t do anything we talked about.”

On working with Andre: “[Andre] scared me to death… The hardest thing for me was — the first 8 or 9 years — he didn’t like me at all and tortured me. When we got in the ring, he showed me how much he didn’t like me.”

On Andre punishing him for breaking kayfabe: “I made the mistake of bringing a flight attendant to the Capitol Center in Washington. and I put her first row and I didn’t tell Andre… He heard her say ‘Come on, Terry!’ and he figured out she was with me. And he about killed me. Took me back in the ring … he tied the bottom and the second rope and put my neck in it, took his size 27 boot … almost broke my neck in the ropes. Then I had those yellow tights. He picked me up like a damn stork, with my balls and my ass hanging out and carried me around in front of this girl with my junk hanging out.”