Hulk Hogan Names WrestleMania III Match As Moment He’d Like to Relive

Hulk Hogan has named his match against Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III as the moment he would relive if he could. Hogan was asked during his appearance on Barstool Rasslin which moment he would relive if he could, and he named his iconic match with Andre and the moment he realized Andre was going to put him over. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On that being the moment he would relive: “That was the only time I’ve ever been to the ring where I didn’t know if I was gonna get killed or if I was gonna win or lose… When I went to Vince [McMahon] I said, ‘What are we gonna do for a finish?’ (McMahon) ‘Oh, Andre will do the right thing, don’t worry.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m worried.’ So I sat in the dressing room with Andre for like eight hours, watched him drank two-fifths of Jack Daniels, watched him do a bunch of other stuff for the pain in his back,” Hogan recollected of the day of WrestleMania 3. “I said, ‘Boss, hey, what are we gonna do out there?’ (Andre) ‘Don’t worry.’ ‘Hey, boss, what do you think, can I try to slam you?’ (Andre) ‘No.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh hell, I’m going to get killed.'”

On Andre telling him to do the slam: “All of sudden he went, ‘Slam.’ I went, ‘What?’ And he screamed at me again, ‘Slam.’ And he just — when he came at me I just gut him, and I got him up to here and I had him here. I went, ‘Oh my god,’ I don’t think, and then I just said ‘to hell with it,’ and when I turned him my back tore, my biceps tore in both places, and I slammed him, and dropped the leg thinking he was gonna kick out but he didn’t. And I went, ‘Oh my god, that big son of a bitch,’ he just put a rocket launcher on me.”