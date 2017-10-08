wrestling / News
Hype Bros. React to Loss at Hell in a Cell
October 8, 2017 | Posted by
– The Hype Bros. posted to Twitter to react to their loss to Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show. The team, who have been showing tension amidst miscommunication and arguments in recent weeks, lost to the babyface team at the PPV.
The two posted separately to Twitter:
What's it gonna take for the #HypeBros to get back on track? @mojorawleywwe #HIAC pic.twitter.com/biTy8bXa1A
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 9, 2017
Staying Hyped isn't about always being energetic. It's about always coming back for more, even if the losses keep stacking up. @WWE #HIAC
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 9, 2017