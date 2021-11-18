Ice Train Recalls How He Got Paid More For Title Matches in WCW

Ice Train was a recent guest on Allan “Kwee Wee” Funk’s podcast and discussed his time in WCW, including his contract. The WCW alumnus spoke with Funk and recalled how he got paid more for title matches due to a clause in his contract, and how that clause led to his getting less title opportunties.

“Now that one match with The Giant [Paul Wight], my paycheck was a little bit better,” he said (per Fightful). “Yeah, it was a world title match and I had a little clause in my contract and I don’t think they knew I had that clause in there. Oh my God, yes. I never got another world — I would’ve let The Giant put me over 20 straight times for that lil money I got. When I did my lil contract, I had a clause for TV Title matches, World Title matches, Tag Team Title matches. Man, when they did one, I went out there, choke — reached for Jimmy Hart, choke slammed me, one, two, three. Two weeks later, they had my check. I said, ‘No, read my contract.’ I never had another world title match after that.”

Listen to “Get Funk’d Episode 26 – With Ice Train” on Spreaker.