Various News: Identity of Nick Aldis’ Insurance Policy at The NWA 70th Anniversary PPV, The IIconics & AJ Styles on UpUpDownDown, The Crockett Cup is Returning

– At last night’s NWA 70th anniversary show, Nick Aldis debuted Kamilla Kaine as his insurance policy. Kaine is the girlfriend of WWE’s Braun Strowman.

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring IIconics & AJ Styles…

– The NWA has confirmed that the Crockett Cup is returning in 2019…

– Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard are starting a wrestling school together in the state of Tennessee. Prichard was in attendance at a Bandit Wrestling show last night to reveal details…