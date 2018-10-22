wrestling / News
Various News: Identity of Nick Aldis’ Insurance Policy at The NWA 70th Anniversary PPV, The IIconics & AJ Styles on UpUpDownDown, The Crockett Cup is Returning
– At last night’s NWA 70th anniversary show, Nick Aldis debuted Kamilla Kaine as his insurance policy. Kaine is the girlfriend of WWE’s Braun Strowman.
.@RealNickAldis accompanied to the ring by his insurance policy @KamillaKaine. #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/gg2k5KplTp
— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018
#NWA70 pic.twitter.com/JxsiD6Jcxl
— Kamille (Kailey Farmer) (@Kamille_KK) October 22, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring IIconics & AJ Styles…
– The NWA has confirmed that the Crockett Cup is returning in 2019…
The legendary tag team tournament the Crockett Cup returns in 2019! #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/HB0TFLxJFa
— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018
– Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard are starting a wrestling school together in the state of Tennessee. Prichard was in attendance at a Bandit Wrestling show last night to reveal details…